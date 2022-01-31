IT leadership appointments: Arkose Labs, IDEMIA NSS, McAfee, Seagate, Transmit Security, and Zenoss

Here’s a selection of recent prominent IT leadership appointments. The featured executives are: Brett Johnson, Chris Pick, Gee Rittenhouse, Patrick Clancey, Trent Fitz, and Yolanda Lee Conyers.

Arkose Labs appoints Brett Johnson as Chief Criminal Officer

“We have a clear and distinct objective – to increase the costs of attacks so that they aren’t worth the resources bad actors are putting into them. To that end, fresh intelligence is key, and Brett’s expertise is in identifying and collecting that type of information,” said said Arkose Labs Founder and CEO Kevin Gosschalk.

Chris Pick joins Transmit Security as CMO

“People re-use passwords, forget them, choose weak ones, and write them on piles of sticky notes. It’s time we move the entire industry past the password problem, and I joined Transmit Security because it has the team, vision and vast resources to do so,” said Chris Pick.

IDEMIA NSS appoints Patrick Clancey as CEO

“Patrick Clancey is a leading biometrics and digital identity subject matter expert and will help position NSS for its exponential growth in the years to come. He brings a track record of accomplishment and a reputation for leadership and integrity that will enable NSS to continue to serve its customers at the highest levels,” said David Langstaff, Chairman of the NSS Board of Directors.

STG appoints Gee Rittenhouse as CEO of McAfee Enterprise

“Gee Rittenhouse is a proven technology leader with a distinguished track record of innovation, talent development, and a deep knowledge of cloud security. We’re excited to partner with him in leading a separate entity focused on this very distinct customer problem,” said William Chisholm, STG Co-founder and managing partner.

Yolanda Lee Conyers joins Seagate Board of Directors

“Yolanda is a highly regarded global human resource leader with expertise in organizational and leadership development, cultural integration and building diverse talent pipelines. Her extensive knowledge and broad technology industry expertise will be a strong addition to Seagate’s board and support our efforts to cultivate a more diverse and inclusive workforce to drive successful business outcomes,” said said Mike Cannon, Seagate’s Board Chair.

Trent Fitz joins Zenoss as CMO

“Trent Fitz is a subject matter expert who can skillfully communicate our vision, culture and innovation to customers, partners and the industry,” said Greg Stock, chairman and CEO of Zenoss.