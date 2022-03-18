New infosec products of the week: March 18, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Actiphy, Ciphertex Data Security, Contrast Security, Deepfence, Ostrich Cyber-Risk, PKI Solutions, Progress, and Swissbit.

Swissbit iShield FIDO2 protects access to applications and online services

The Swissbit iShield FIDO2 features a robust, industrial quality waterproof plastic housing designed specifically for its extended operating temperature range of -25°C to +70°C. The compact stick (measuring 51.5mm x 18.5mm x 6mm) with a USB-A interface and touch sensor on the reverse also supports NFC for convenient ‘touch-and-go’ authentication with compatible mobile devices.

PKI Spotlight detects operational disruptions in PKI and HSM environments

With PKI Spotlight, PKI Solutions intends to provide enterprise organizations with improved outcomes in Operational Resilience, Security Posture Management, Threat Detection, and adoption of Best Practices. It also improves an organization’s security posture management by maintaining the security and integrity of their PKIs with visibility into configurations that can impact identity and encryption systems.

Ciphertex Data Security SecureNAS CX-160KHD-X protects healthcare data from cyber criminals

Ciphertex Data Security is introducing a new SecureNAS CX-160KHD-X model that can store up to 320TB and is powered by its new CX-Linux ZFS operating system. These products provide a new level of safety, security, and portability for vital healthcare information, which is increasingly under attack by hackers desiring to capture and sell this valuable data or to hold it for ransom.

Deepfence ThreatMapper 1.3.0 allows users to scan workloads and hosts for sensitive secrets

The latest version of ThreatMapper extends scanning capabilities to include a security feature called SecretScanner. The addition of secret scanning technology within ThreatMapper enables security teams to schedule scans for both vulnerabilities and secrets in production, assess the risks associated with each, and prioritize remediation accordingly.

Contrast Security adds software supply chain security capabilities to its Secure Code Platform

Contrast Security announced that its Secure Code Platform now integrates software supply chain security across the development lifecycle, from the developer desktop to production systems. The new integration allows enterprises to identify their biggest supply chain risks and defend against them.

Progress WhatsUp Gold reduces the risk of threat actors and infrastructure compromise

WhatsUp Gold 2022 builds on its interactive mapping interface and total ecosystem visibility through integration with Flowmon that surfaces deep network performance insights in a single dashboard. IT operations teams can now simplify troubleshooting with consolidated access to WhatsUp Gold native infrastructure monitoring view combined with advanced network telemetry.

Actiphy ActiveVisor v.7 monitors overall system protection of the backup source PCs

Actiphy released ActiveVisor v.7, a centralized management console, with new features and enhancements supporting ActiveImage Protector 2022. System administrators can substantially reduce workloads by monitoring and managing the backup status and configured backup settings for ActiveImage Protector backup clients from any location.

Ostrich Cyber-Risk Birdseye identifies organization’s financial and operational risks

With Birdseye, organizations can identify their unique risk fingerprint based on a qualitative and in-depth analysis of their current cybersecurity posture and quantify the potential impact of specific vulnerabilities through scenario-based risk tracking.