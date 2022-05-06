New infosec products of the week: May 6, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from AuditBoard, BIO-key, Data Theorem, Enpass, Microsoft, N-able, and Uptycs.

Microsoft announces Microsoft Defender for Business (for SMBs)

Microsoft has announced the stand-alone version of Microsoft Defender for Business, which aims to bring enterprise-grade endpoint security to SMBs, including endpoint detection and response capabilities to protect against ransomware and other sophisticated cyberthreats.

N-able Cove Data Protection provides cloud-first backup and disaster recovery for businesses

Cove Data Protection provides streamlined, cloud-first backup, disaster recovery, and archiving for physical and virtual servers, workstations, and Microsoft 365 data, managed from a single web-based dashboard. It also delivers fully managed cloud storage, with 30 data centers to keep backups stored in region, to respect data sovereignty.

BIO-key MobileAuth enhancements safeguard access to critical data

BIO-key announced upgrades to BIO-key MobileAuth, a multi-factor authentication (MFA) mobile app that integrates the power of IBB across multiple authentication modalities, allowing customers to build a more complete MFA strategy. In addition to the newest IBB-powered modalities, MobileAuth supports device-based biometric authentication methods including Apple Face ID, Touch ID, and Android Biometrics, as well as support for push token authentication.

Enpass Business allows organizations to choose where they store their data

With Enpass Business, all passwords remain within the trusted boundaries of the organization’s local IT systems. Enterprises have the option to store data on employee devices, or use their existing cloud storage, enabling them to maintain control over their data without the need to host additional servers.

Data Theorem Supply Chain Secure identifies third-party vulnerabilities across the application software stack

Data Theorem’s new supply chain product can automatically categorize assets under known vendors, allow customers to add additional new vendors, curate individual assets under any vendor, and alert on increases in policy violations and high embed rates of third-party vendors within key applications.

Uptycs helps users strengthen security posture with CIEM capabilities

Uptycs announced new cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) capabilities that strengthen its cloud security posture management (CSPM) offering. These new capabilities provide Security and Governance, Risk, and Compliance teams with continuous monitoring of cloud services, identities, and entitlements so they can reduce their cloud risk.

AuditBoard introduces enhanced automation capabilities to accelerate compliance management

AuditBoard announced a set of new automation capabilities for its CrossComply solution. These features combine automation with scalability to accelerate security compliance programs with automated framework mapping, evidence collection, and continuous monitoring, as well as providing the ability for teams to leverage applications and data sources.