Week in review: Microsoft fixes Follina, cybersecurity pros quitting, (IN)SECURE Magazine RSAC 2022

(IN)SECURE Magazine: RSAC 2022 special issue released

Several of the most pressing topics discussed during this year’s Conference included issues surrounding privacy and surveillance, the positive and negative impacts of machine learning and artificial intelligence, the nuances of risk and policy, and cybersecurity-focused innovations across crypto and blockchain.

45% of cybersecurity pros are considering quitting the industry due to stress

API security warrants its own specific solution

Application programming interfaces (APIs) enable developers to quickly and easily roll-out services but they’re also equally attractive to attackers. This is because they can provide ready access to back-end systems and sensitive data sets.

Is your organization ready for Internet Explorer retirement?

June 15, 2022, is the day that Microsoft will stop supporting most versions of Internet Explorer 11, and organizations should have ensured that they ready for its retirement. But are they?

Microsoft fixes Follina and 55 other CVEs

June 2022 Patch Tuesday has been marked by Microsoft with the release of fixes for 55 new CVEs, as well as security updates that fix Follina (CVE-2022-30190), the Microsoft Windows Support Diagnostic Tool (MSDT) RCE that is being widely exploited by attackers.

Ransomware gang publishes stolen victim data on the public Internet

The Alphv (aka BlackCat) ransomware group is trying out a new tactic to push companies to pay for their post-breach silence: a clearnet (public Internet) website with sensitive data about the employees and customers stolen from a victim organization.

Once is never enough: The need for continuous penetration testing

If you Google “How often should I do penetration testing?”, the first answer that pops up is “once a year.”

Which stolen data are ransomware gangs most likely to disclose?

If your organization gets hit by a ransomware gang that has also managed to steal company data before hitting the “encrypt” button, which types of data are more likely to end up being disclosed as you debate internally on whether you should pay the ransomware gang off?

SaaS security: How to avoid “death by 1000 apps”

SaaS applications have become synonymous with modern business environments, and CISOs and security teams struggle to find a happy medium between ensuring the security of their SaaS portfolio and empowering the organization’s streamlined business workflows and productivity.

Microsoft helps prevent lateral movement from compromised unmanaged devices

A new feature in Microsoft Defender for Endpoint can make it more difficult for attackers to perform lateral movement within company networks, as it allows admins to prevent traffic flowing to and from unmanaged devices that have been compromised.

Phishing reaches all-time high in early 2022

The APWG’s Phishing Activity Trends Report reveals that in the first quarter of 2022 there were 1,025,968 total phishing attacks—the worst quarter for phishing observed to date.

Only 10% of vulnerabilities are remediated each month

A research from SecurityScorecard and The Cyentia Institute revealed only 60% of organizations have improved their security posture despite a 15-fold increase in cyber-attacks over the last three years.

Mind the gap: How to ensure your vulnerability detection methods are up to scratch

With global cyber crime costs expected to reach $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, it comes as little surprise that the risk of attack is companies’ biggest concern globally.

72% of middle market companies expect to experience a cyberattack

Middle market companies face an increasingly volatile cybersecurity environment, with threats coming from more directions than ever before and more skilled criminals targeting the segment, according to an RSM US and U.S. Chamber of Commerce report.

Criminal IP analysis report on zero-day vulnerability in Atlassian Confluence

According to Volexity, a webshell was discovered in Atlassian Confluence server during an incident response investigation. Volexity determined that it was a zero-day vulnerability that could execute remote code even after the latest patch was completed and reported the issue to Atlassian.

Zero trust adoption: Industry-specific challenges and implementation strategies

Organizations across many industries are in the throes of a journey to implement the zero trust security model to increase their cybersecurity posture.

Cloud computing top concerns: The focus is shifting

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) released the Top Threats to Cloud Computing: The Pandemic 11 report, which found a marked change in what cloud security provider (CSP) security issues are seen as concerning.

Increased cloud complexity needs stronger cybersecurity

A Thales report, conducted by 451 Research, reveals that 45% of businesses have experienced a cloud-based data breach or failed audit in the past 12 months, up 5% from the previous year, raising even greater concerns regarding to protecting sensitive data from cybercriminals.

How financial institutions are improving customer experience with fraud prevention measures

Fraud is a persistent threat, and there’s no end in sight as the e-commerce landscape continues to evolve and the use of online payment platforms increases.

Why do organizations need to prioritize ransomware preparedness?

Hitachi Vantara and Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) announced the findings of a survey of more than 600 IT and cybersecurity professionals, which revealed that 79% respondents reported a ransomware attack at their company within the last year.

Businesses are leaving bot attacks unchallenged for almost four months

Netacea released its report into how businesses are dealing with bot attacks. It reveals one key area where businesses are failing to tackle bot attacks — bots are going undiscovered for an average of 16 weeks, up two weeks from last year’s findings.

Metasploit 6.2.0 comes with 138 new modules, 148 enhancements and features

Metasploit is the world’s most used penetration testing framework. It helps security teams verify vulnerabilities, manage security assessments, and improve security awareness.

How organizations can protect themselves in the emerging risk landscape

In this video for Help Net Security, Ravi Srinivasan, CEO of Votiro, discusses ThoughtLab’s 2022 cybersecurity benchmarking study, Cybersecurity Solutions for a Riskier World.

Using compliance to create value for your organization

In this video for Help Net Security, Patrick Sullivan, VP of Customer Success at A-LIGN, talks about the value of modern compliance programs.

A closer look at the SEC Cybersecurity Disclosure rule

In this Help Net Security video, James Turgal, VP of Cyber Risk, Strategy and Board Relations at Optiv, discusses the proposed new SEC Cybersecurity Disclosure rule.

How social engineering attacks are evolving beyond email

In this Help Net Security video, Chris Lehman, CEO at SafeGuard Cyber, talks about how adversaries are moving beyond email to attack companies through a wide range of digital communications platforms, including mobile messaging, collaboration (Slack, Teams, etc.), conferencing (Zoom), CRM and social media.

