Infosec products of the month: September 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past month, featuring releases from: 42Crunch, Avetta, Cloudflare, Code42, Commvault, D3 Security, Illumio, Kingston Digital, Malwarebytes, Netography, novoShield, Onfido, Socure, TransUnion, and Truecaller.

Code42 Incydr enhanced detection monitors Git to protect source code and avoid IP theft

Code42 has enhanced source code exfiltration detection within its Code42 Incydr product to specifically support Git push commands to personal or unsanctioned code repositories, whether GitHub, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps, and other Git-supported platforms. Incydr detects and prioritizes data transfer to locations other than your sanctioned locations and then alerts security analysts with the context they need to take swift action through an appropriate response control.

Kingston Digital releases IronKey Keypad 200 to deliver FIPS 140-3 Level 3 security for data

Kingston Digital has released the Kingston IronKey Keypad 200 (KP200), the drive to deliver the latest FIPS 140-3 Level 3 security for your data. The IronKey Keypad 200 is built with protection and flexibility of use in mind — offering XTS-AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption in a feature-rich and OS-independent alphanumeric keypad.

Avetta Business Risk helps customers reduce risk and liability in the supply chain

Avetta is helping companies uncover and mitigate hidden financial and business risks in their global supply chains. New Avetta Business Risk in the Avetta One platform goes beyond checking a credit score or financial report; it closely monitors suppliers’ credit strength, financial health, legal proceedings, adverse media, political sanctions and more—all in real-time.

D3 Security launches D3 Chronos to help MSSPs with SOAR implementation

D3 Security has launched D3 Chronos, a streamlined SOAR package for managed security services providers (MSSPs) that can cut alert-handling times by 90% within two weeks.

novoShield launches iPhone phishing protection app on the App Store

novoShield emerged from stealth, launching its iPhone phishing protection app on the App Store. The company’s cybersecurity solution for mobile devices provides everyone – from individual users to businesses of any size – with the technology they need to combat the surging mobile phishing threat without compromising the privacy of the user. novoShield is on a mission to provide easy-to-use and effective enterprise-grade security for all.

Socure enhances KYC/CIP solution to ensure compliance, identity verification

Socure has enhanced the company’s KYC/CIP solution, which now includes full access to the best-matched entity, via the UI dashboard or API, including reason codes and field validation intelligence that enable automation of exception processes and reduce manual reviews.

42Crunch API Scan helps enterprises to solve security challenges during the development workflows

The 42Crunch API Scan is designed to help enterprises develop secure APIs faster, often as part of a DevSecOps approach. Developers can now use the service in their IDE of choice, to scan their API contract code for vulnerabilities and also get seamless fix/remediation advice. This helps save the security teams valuable time during reviews later down the line and avoid costly fixes.

Onfido Motion protects against display attacks and sophisticated 2D/3D masks

Onfido unveiled Motion, a next generation biometric liveness solution to enhance its Real Identity Platform. With a simple head-turn capture, businesses can automate customer onboarding, assess more customers, while significantly reducing their fraud exposure.

Commvault Metallic ThreatWise proactively detects unknown and zero-day threats

By combining early warning and early action alongside comprehensive tools for recoverability, ThreatWise enables businesses to uncover latent and silent threats traversing environments, contain and limit windows of exposure, and even flag ransomware activity before data leakage, exfiltration, theft, or damage.

Cloudflare integrates CASB and DLP services into its zero trust platform

With CASB and DLP part of Cloudflare’s zero trust platform, organizations can secure their applications, data, and employees against the modern threat landscape without the complex integration costs or disrupting employee productivity.

TransUnion TruValidate Device Risk with Behavioral Analytics improves fraud detection for businesses

To help limit the more than $100 billion of global sales revenue lost to false positives during the fraud detection process, TransUnion launched TruValidate Device Risk with Behavioral Analytics. The solution is newly fortified by NeuroID’s behavioral analytics and aims to help businesses stop fraud – not good customers – based on device recognition, context, device and user behavior.

Netography upgrades Fusion platform to address encryption and multi-platform gaps

Netography announced further innovation to its Netography Fusion platform, delivering scalable, continuous network visibility and control required by security operations center (SOC) and cloud operations teams. Newly added context labels and tagging allow security and cloud teams to visualize and analyze networks by application, location, compliance groups, or any other scheme.

Malwarebytes enhances OneView platform to improve protection for SMB customers

Malwarebytes continues to expand its OneView platform capabilities, allowing security analysts of all skill levels to be effective from a centralized cloud-based console. With different levels of protection capabilities and threat prevention modules, MSPs can offer the right product or service to each customer, tailored to their specific needs.

Illumio Endpoint prevents breaches from spreading across endpoints

Illumio Endpoint has the ability to control application access so users can only reach the necessary applications from their device, not the entire data center and cloud, minimizing the organization’s risk from vulnerable or compromised endpoints.

Truecaller Assistant filters out fraud and scam calls

Truecaller Assistant, available on both Android and iOS, is a customizable, interactive, digital receptionist that empowers users to answer important calls and avoid unwanted ones. You can see a live transcription of what the caller is saying, so you know who they are and why they’re calling. Then you can decide if you want to take over the call, mark it as spam, or ask the caller for more information with the tap of a button.