Infosec products of the month: May 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past month, featuring releases from: Aqua Security, Axiado, Bitwarden, Cloudflare, ComplyAdvantage, Dashlane, Delinea, Enzoic, Feedzai, Immersive Labs, Intruder, Nebulon, NETSCOUT, Neurotechnology, Nozomi Networks, OpenVPN, Private AI, Radware, Satori, Trua, Vanta, Veriff, and Veza.

Immersive Labs Resilience Score strengthens executive decision making in cyber crises

Immersive Labs Resilience Score helps organizations identify weaknesses in their teams’ cyber capabilities, address skills gaps to prevent or mitigate damage to their revenues and brand reputations, and contribute to the factors that can lower insurance premiums.

Intruder launches continuous attack surface monitoring for SMBs

The continuous monitoring offering from Intruder comprises rapid response and emerging threat scan features to continuously monitor for exposure to the latest threats, in addition to changes in its customers IT environments. Priority emerging threat scans automatically scan customers as soon as a check for a new vulnerability is released.

Vanta Vendor Risk Management automates security reviews and remediates issues

Vanta launched Vendor Risk Management solution, enabling organizations to accelerate, automate and simplify third-party vendor security reviews and due diligence. When combined with Vanta’s newly enhanced Access Reviews, security teams can ensure that only the right users have access to crucial systems, with the appropriate permissions.

Dashlane Passwordless Login eliminates the need to create a master password

By eliminating the master password, Dashlane will empower users to create new phishing-resistant, passwordless accounts that don’t suffer from the vulnerabilities of traditional passwords and MFA. Not only does this strengthen overall security posture, it removes user friction and provides a more accessible way for people to access their accounts and protect their personal information.

Veza for SaaS Apps secures sensitive data against breaches, ransomware, and insider threats

Veza has unveiled Veza for SaaS Apps, a solution to deliver access security and governance across SaaS applications, including Salesforce, JIRA, Coupa, Netsuite, GitHub, Gitlab, Slack, and Bitbucket. The solution allows customers to automate access reviews, find and fix privilege access violations, trim privilege sprawl, and prevent SaaS misconfigurations.

PrivateGPT enables users to share only necessary information with OpenAI’s chatbot

PrivateGPT is an AI-powered tool that redacts 50+ types of Personally Identifiable Information (PII) from user prompts before sending it through to ChatGPT – and then re-populates the PII within the answer for a seamless and secure user experience.

Aqua Security strengthens software supply chain security with pipeline integrity scanning

Powered by eBPF technology, Aqua’s pipeline integrity scanner detects and blocks suspicious behaviour and malware in real time, preventing code tampering and countering threats in the software build process.

OpenVPN DIVE helps admins build ZTNA defined access control policies

DIVE on CloudConnexa gives administrators the power to leverage one of the key principles of ZTNA — least privilege — granting access only to the resources a user should have, exclusively from the devices they are authorized to use.

Zscaler expands Digital Experience with AI-powered insights to support workforce productivity

With the recent ZDX updates, Zscaler uses AI-powered insights to empower IT Operations and Service Desk teams with insights, diagnostics, and remediation needed to ensure digital experiences and support workforce productivity, especially within organizations where applications, data and their users are widely distributed.

Feedzai ScamPrevent protects bank customers from financial scams

Feedzai enhances its RiskOps Platform, enabling banks to better protect their customers from a wide variety of financial scams. These new Feedzai ScamPrevent capabilities deliver detection, classification, and interception of the widest variety of payment scams and financial fraud typologies.

Nebulon unveils threat detection solution for cryptographic ransomware

TripLine uses ML running in the Secure Enclave to identify encrypted versus unencrypted blocks in real-time. Every 30 seconds, these results are sent to the Nebulon ON cloud which uses a combination of ML and statistical models to compare that data to the historical average of encrypted blocks for a given volume. A spike in encrypted blocks will generate an alert within a few minutes of the first suspicious result.

TruaID helps consumers keep personal information secure

TruaID, a digital identification system, eliminates the need for users to repeatedly provide businesses, government agencies or potential employers with their private personal information, such as Social Security number, driver’s license, birth certificate or other documents.

ComplyAdvantage Fraud Detection identifies and prevents transaction fraud

Fraud Detection uses AI and machine learning algorithms to monitor monetary and non-monetary events and look for patterns that indicate possible risks. This includes identity clustering, using behavioral and personal characteristics to identify accounts that are, for example, controlled by a single individual.

Cloudflare One for AI helps organizations to safely use generative AI tools

Cloudflare has extended its SASE platform, Cloudflare One, to generative artificial intelligence (AI) services. Cloudflare One for AI, a suite of zero trust security controls, will enable enterprises to safely and securely use the latest generative AI tools without putting intellectual property and customer data at risk.

Nozomi delivers Vantage IQ to strengthen cybersecurity and resilience for critical infrastructure

Available as an add-on to Vantage, Nozomi Networks’ SaaS-based security management platform, Vantage IQ uses AI and ML to help security teams do more with less, by automating the time-consuming tasks associated with reviewing, correlating and prioritizing network, asset and alert data.

Enzoic’s identity breach monitoring solution protects accounts and data from fraud

Enzoic launched an identity monitoring offering, enabling organizations to continuously track and ensure their users’- whether its customers or employees– personally identifiable information (PII) has not been exposed.

Satori enhances its platform to help companies proactively protect data

Posture Management scans all data permissions, provides an analytics layer over data access in the organization, and tracks KPIs to help improve data access posture. Using Posture Management, companies can eliminate risks of a data breach due to over-privileged data access.

Neurotechnology MegaMatcher IDMS handles the most common identity lifecycle procedures

The MegaMatcher IDMS is capable of handling the most common identity lifecycle procedures, including registration, updates, status changes, history tracking and other relevant activities, ensuring that the information is up-to-date and presented in an intuitive way.

Bitwarden Passwordless.dev simplifies passkey implementation for developers

Bitwarden released Bitwarden Passwordless.dev, the developer toolkit with an extensive, easy-to-deploy API for integrating FIDO2 WebAuthn-based passkeys into consumer websites and enterprise applications.

Delinea Cloud Suite updates reduce the risk of lateral movement in cybersecurity breaches

Delinea Cloud Suite updates include more granular support for just-in-time (JIT) and just-enough privilege access automation, and improved identity assurance through enforced human interaction when prompted for multi-factor authentication (MFA) at server log-in or privilege elevation.

Radware Cloud Web DDoS Protection blocks Tsunami DDoS attacks

Radware’s new Cloud Web DDoS Protection solution combats encrypted, high-volume, multi-vector threats that evade standard web application firewalls (WAF) and network-based DDoS tools, essentially rendering them ineffective.

NETSCOUT launches visibility and instrumentation for threat detection in 4G and 5G networks

NETSCOUT introduced Arbor Sightline Mobile and MobileStream to answer mobile network operators’ (MNO) need for scalable, real-time visibility, detection, and mitigation of threats that can impact the performance and availability of 4G/5G mobile consumer services and network infrastructure.

Veriff Age Estimation prevents users from accessing age restricted products or services

Veriff Age Estimation uses facial biometrics to enable users to easily estimate their age with a selfie, rather than having to provide an identity document such as a driver’s license, ID card, passport or credit card.

Axiado introduces AI-driven security processors

Axiado introduced the AX3000 and AX2000 trusted control/compute units (TCUs), a fully integrated AI-driven hardware security platform solutions designed to help detect cybersecurity and ransomware attacks on next-generation servers and infrastructure elements in cloud datacenters, 5G networks, and network switches.