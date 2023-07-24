Shaping the future of digital identity

Digital identity refers to the unique and electronically stored representation of an individual or entity’s personal information, characteristics, and attributes. It encompasses various digital identifiers, such as usernames, email addresses, biometric data, or government-issued IDs, that allow users to authenticate themselves online and access services securely.

Digital identity plays a vital role in enabling digital interactions, safeguarding privacy, and facilitating seamless transactions in the digital realm. The next advanced digital progression involves linking a person’s real identity with the physical government ID, enabling individuals to verify their identity through a mobile device from any location.

In this Help Net Security round-up, we present excerpts from previously recorded videos featuring experts in the field. They share their knowledge and insights about the need for safer digital identity, age identification verification for social media, and the overall advancements and needs of the digital ID verification industry.

Complete videos