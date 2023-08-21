The complex world of CISO responsibilities

A Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) plays a crucial role in protecting an organization’s digital assets. They are responsible for ensuring the security of sensitive information, defending against cyber threats, and maintaining data integrity. Their work involves creating security strategies, collaborating with stakeholders, and addressing vulnerabilities.
In this Help Net Security round-up, we present segments from previously recorded videos featuring experts in the field who shed light on the crucial responsibilities and challenges that define the world of CISOs.
Complete videos
- Josh Yavor, CISO at Tessian, offers a personal perspective on dealing with burnout as a CISO.
- Kaus Phaltankar, CEO at Caveonix discusses how in today’s complex multi-cloud landscape, the role of CISOs is more crucial than ever.
- Daniel Deeney, CEO at Paladin Cloud, discusses how companies face difficulties identifying security threats within cloud environments.
- Chris Groot, General Manager of Cove Data Protection at N-able, discusses enterprise CISOs’ challenges with disaster recovery.