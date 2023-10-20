New infosec products of the week: October 20, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Arcitecta, AuditBoard, BackBox, Prevalent, and Thales.

Thales introduces SafeNet IDPrime FIDO Bio Smart Card

The SafeNet IDPrime FIDO Bio Smart Card facilitates end user adoption of passwordless MFA, allowing users to easily enroll and authenticate using biometrics. Instead of using a password, users can access with a fingerprint, using the on-card sensor. The smart cards also support contactless capabilities, which allows users to simply tap the card on any device supporting NFC.

AuditBoard unveils AI and analytics capabilities to help teams automate critical workflows

AuditBoard revealed powerful new capabilities purpose-built to enable teams to automate critical workflows, surface key strategic insights, and stay on top of proliferating risks.

BackBox Network Vulnerability Manager identifies vulnerabilities and classifies them by threat level

BackBox launched Network Vulnerability Manager (NVM). With this new capability added to its existing Network Automation Platform, BackBox integrates automated OS upgrades and network configuration management capabilities with network vulnerability management into common workflows.

Prevalent Alfred improves third-party risk management

Alfred is available in the Prevalent TPRM Platform and is the latest capability delivered as part of Prevalent’s broader strategy to securely and responsibly harness the power of AI to address today’s most complex real-world TPRM challenges, while ensuring governance and security over AI usage.

Arcitecta Mediaflux Pocket protects enterprise data

Mediaflux Pocket confirms individual identity during the authentication process (when users seek initial access) and verifies authorization when a user attempts to perform sensitive data operations. This added security layer protects against unauthorized data access, modification and deletion.