Infosec products of the month: October 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past month, featuring releases from: Appdome, Arcitecta, AuditBoard, BackBox, Cloaked, ComplyCube, Darktrace, Data Theorem, Flexxon, Fortanix, Fortinet, Jumio, LogicMonitor, Malwarebytes, ManageEngine, Nutanix, Prevalent, Progress, SailPoint, Thales, Vanta, Veriff, and Wazuh.

Veriff unveils fraud mitigation solutions

Veriff launched its new Fraud Protect & Fraud Intelligence packages. Both packages use advanced machine learning models, behavioral insights, and Veriff’s in-house fraud detection expertise to enhance organizations’ ability to mitigate constantly evolving fraud attempts.

ComplyCube Age Estimation prevents presentation attacks

ComplyCube has launched a new Age Estimation feature to safeguard minors online and protect the vulnerable. The new service boasts privacy-by-design capabilities, such as configurable automatic redaction for selfies customizable per jurisdictional regulations or use cases. This makes the service ideal for seamless age-gating across the globe while adding an extra layer of protection against spoofing.

Nutanix strenghtens cyber resilience with ransomware detection and recovery features

Nutanix announced new features in the Nutanix Cloud Platform to strengthen organizations’ cyber resilience against ransomware attacks on unstructured data. These new features, available in Nutanix Data Lens and Nutanix Unified Storage solutions, enable organizations to detect a threat, defend from further damage and begin a 1-click recovery process within 20 minutes of exposure.

Cloaked’s privacy app and web-based platform put people in control of their personal data

Cloaked’s all-in-one solution combines identity masking via instant phone number and email creation, plus user credential and management tools, with organization resources in one place. Users can personalize identities and eliminate privacy exposure, including spam calls or text messages, without being forced to choose between participating in day-to-day, online living and personal data protection.

LogicMonitor Dexda offers contextualized data and observability capabilities

Using machine learning and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to automate insights and deliver a contextualized experience, LogicMonitor’s Dexda empowers ITOps teams to effortlessly identify problems, determine the root cause of those problems, and prevent events from exploding into business-critical incidents.

ManageEngine launches Identity360 to address workforce IAM complexities

ManageEngine Identity360 is an identity platform that helps enterprises address workforce IAM challenges. Identity360’s capabilities include its built-in Universal Directory, identity orchestration, SSO, MFA, role-based access control, access insights, and more. It empowers admins to manage identities across directories and their access to enterprise applications from a secure, centralized console.

Flexxon Xsign protects sensitive data reserved only for authorized personnel

With the use of the Xsign hardware security key, organizations will be provided with a tailored software platform that syncs only with the Xsign key, thereby granting access to pre-defined users. Beyond its function as a security key, the Xsign also operates as a traditional storage card. Key beneficiaries of the solution include industries that handle personal and sensitive data like the healthcare, finance, and government and defense sectors.

Fortinet unveils two high-performance switches to securely connect the modern campus

Fortinet announced two new campus switches, the FortiSwitch 600 and 2000. These switches support the growing connectivity and security needs of the campus with high performance, embedded intelligence, and seamless integration with Fortinet’s AIOps management tool and FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services.

Fortanix adds data sovereignty to enhance DSM for global data security and privacy compliance

Fortanix has unveiled new capabilities for Fortanix Data Security Manager (DSM) to help public and private organizations address growing data sovereignty requirements globally. Available now, the existing and new features deliver several key capabilities, including support for sovereign cloud, storing keys in sovereign boundaries, anonymization of private data, centralized control to manage access and enforce consistent policies across hybrid and multicloud environments.

Appdome launches new attack evaluation tools in ThreatScope Mobile XDR

Appdome released new threat evaluation tools inside ThreatScope Mobile XDR to deliver enhanced monitoring, investigation and threat evaluation for mobile apps and brands globally. Among the new tools is Threat-Inspect, a new ability to investigate, drill down, share and report on defenses, attacks and threats in the production environment.

Vanta AI reduces the manual, repetitive tasks hampering security teams

Vanta launched Vanta AI, a new suite of tools leveraging the latest in AI and LLMs to accelerate compliance, efficiently assess vendor risk and automate security questionnaire workflows. Vanta AI automates resource-draining manual work to give security and compliance teams more time to proactively manage risk and demonstrate trust as they scale.

SailPoint Atlas helps enterprises manage and secure their identities

Serving as the foundation for the SailPoint Identity Security Cloud, Atlas provides a critical set of common services that help speed and simplify operations. The platform provides insights driven by rich identity context, access activity intelligence, and embedded AI technology to run identity security programs at a global scale.

Thales introduces SafeNet IDPrime FIDO Bio Smart Card

The SafeNet IDPrime FIDO Bio Smart Card facilitates end user adoption of passwordless MFA, allowing users to easily enroll and authenticate using biometrics. Instead of using a password, users can access with a fingerprint, using the on-card sensor. The smart cards also support contactless capabilities, which allows users to simply tap the card on any device supporting NFC.

AuditBoard unveils AI and analytics capabilities to help teams automate critical workflows

AuditBoard revealed powerful new capabilities purpose-built to enable teams to automate critical workflows, surface key strategic insights, and stay on top of proliferating risks.

BackBox Network Vulnerability Manager identifies vulnerabilities and classifies them by threat level

BackBox launched Network Vulnerability Manager (NVM). With this new capability added to its existing Network Automation Platform, BackBox integrates automated OS upgrades and network configuration management capabilities with network vulnerability management into common workflows.

Prevalent Alfred improves third-party risk management

Alfred is available in the Prevalent TPRM Platform and is the latest capability delivered as part of Prevalent’s broader strategy to securely and responsibly harness the power of AI to address today’s most complex real-world TPRM challenges, while ensuring governance and security over AI usage.

Arcitecta Mediaflux Pocket protects enterprise data

Mediaflux Pocket confirms individual identity during the authentication process (when users seek initial access) and verifies authorization when a user attempts to perform sensitive data operations. This added security layer protects against unauthorized data access, modification and deletion.

Progress Flowmon ADS 12.2 AI offers advanced security event monitoring

Flowmon ADS 12.2 harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to provide an advanced and holistic view of detected security events, empowering cybersecurity professionals to identify those that are important, prioritize them with context, guide efficient decision-making and respond quickly.

Malwarebytes Identity Theft Protection defends users against online threats

Malwarebytes Identity Theft Protection includes real-time identity monitoring and alerts,credit protection and reporting and live agent-supported identity recovery and resolution services – backed by up to a $2 million identity theft insurance policy.

Wazuh: Free and open-source XDR and SIEM

Wazuh is an open-source platform designed for threat detection, prevention, and response. It can safeguard workloads in on-premises, virtual, container, and cloud settings.

Jumio 360° Fraud Analytics identifies patterns based on behavioral similarities

Today, when a user goes through the ID verification process, Jumio performs a wide variety of AI-driven fraud checks. With the addition of Jumio 360° Fraud Analytics, the identity transaction will also be compared to the clusters and generate a predictive fraud score that can be used to automatically reject the transaction if it exceeds a certain threshold.

Data Theorem enhances Cloud Secure platform with ML-based hacker toolkits and visualizations

Data Theorem’s new release of Cloud Secure now delivers Cloud Hacker Toolkits powered by a new set of visualization features and ML enhancements for exploit prioritization, helping organizations focus on the most critical vulnerabilities that hackers can take advantage of for a cyberattack to extract data from cloud-native apps.

Darktrace/Cloud solution based on self-learning AI provides cyber resilience for cloud environments

Darktrace/Cloud provides comprehensive visibility of cloud architectures, real-time cloud-native threat detection and response, and prioritized recommendations and actions to help security teams manage misconfigurations and strengthen compliance.