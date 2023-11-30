Infosec products of the month: November 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past month, featuring releases from: Action1, Amazon, Aqua Security, ARMO, Datadog, Devo Technology, Druva, Entrust, Enzoic, Fortanix, GitHub, Illumio, Immuta, IRONSCALES, Kasada, Lacework, Malwarebytes, OneSpan, Paladin Cloud, Snappt, ThreatModeler, and Varonis.

Enzoic unveils BIN Monitoring to reduce credit card fraud

Enzoic released its Payment Card BIN Monitoring service designed to help banks and credit unions prevent card fraud through real-time exposure data. The solution harnesses Enzoic’s proprietary Dark Web intelligence to scan for credit and debit cards associated with financial institutions’ BINs (Bank Identification Numbers), providing immediate notification of any breaches containing the digits.

Varonis enhances its Microsoft 365 offering to prevent sensitive email exposure

Varonis announced major enhancements to its Microsoft 365 offering. With this release, Varonis extends its patented data classification technology to email messages, attachments, and calendar events, adding vital context to the company’s Exchange Online threat detection and exposure analysis capabilities.

Immuta Discover identifies and classifies sensitive data

Immuta Discover automatically and continuously discovers structured data in cloud data platforms. It can also leverage existing metadata pulled from enterprise data catalogs like Alation. Leveraging all of this metadata, Immuta Discover provides visibility of all sensitive data, which is critical for building data policies to protect the data and analyzing its usage.

Action1 platform updates automate vulnerability remediation

Action1’s expanded coverage for vulnerability detection now includes both third-party and OS CVEs in one single view, eliminating siloes and gaps in remediation workflows.

Snappt Identity Verification allows property managers to detect fraudulent applicants

Snappt’s SOC2-certified ID Verification solution is performing more than 30 data point checks on every ID, including its expiration date, barcode matching, tamper checking, and more. Its biometric technology ensures the ID photo matches a live person, which is critical to ensure a real person is submitting their image for verification. The comprehensive solution can scan more than 4,600 global ID documents from 200 countries and territories.

Kubescape 3.0 elevates open-source Kubernetes security

Targeted at the DevSecOps practitioner or platform engineer, Kubescape, the open-source Kubernetes security platform has reached version 3.0. Kubescape 3.0 adds new features that make it easier for organizations to secure their Kubernetes clusters.

Aqua Trivy open-source security scanner now finds Kubernetes security risks

The Aqua Trivy open-source scanner now supports vulnerability scanning for Kubernetes components and Kubernetes Bill of Materials (KBOM) generation. Now, companies can better understand the components within their Kubernetes environment and how secure they are to reduce risk.

Malwarebytes ThreatDown helps organizations to overpower threats

Formerly named Malwarebytes for Business, ThreatDown solutions are purpose-built to overpower threats, while empowering IT, through easy-to-use, effective technologies like the new Security Advisor dashboard and ThreatDown Bundles that combine the technologies and services needed to protect organizations from today’s sophisticated cyber landscape.

Druva introduces Azure VM backup and recovery capabilities

Druva’s 100% agentless, cloud-native SaaS solution provides air-gapped backups for Azure VMs. The solution automatically secures backup copies outside of customers’ Azure tenancy in the Druva Cloud — better protecting data and reducing risk from emerging threats and insider attacks.

IRONSCALES expands platform capabilities to improve employee phishing awareness

IRONSCALES announced its Fall ’23 Release, strengthening its foundational behavioral analysis with deep image-based detection capabilities to stop email attacks that bypass text analysis such as QR code phishing attacks (or quishing).

OneSpan DIGIPASS FX1 BIO protects against social engineering and account takeover attacks

OneSpan introduced its latest innovation to the Digipass Authenticators product line, with DIGIPASS FX1 BIO. This physical passkey with fingerprint scan empowers organizations to embrace passwordless authentication while providing security against social engineering and account takeover attacks. This latest addition to the workforce authentication market is designed to safeguard corporate data and applications for a dispersed workforce.

Lacework unifies code and cloud security

Lacework code security helps prevent security issues from getting into the wild by identifying them before code is deployed, and helps prioritize and fix issues faster, wherever they are found in the application lifecycle.

Illumio CloudSecure addresses attacks across hybrid and multi-cloud environments

Illumio CloudSecure identifies unnecessary traffic between applications and workloads across multi-cloud environments. Detailed context-based label descriptions of objects guides teams as they create policies, based on applications’ components and relationships.

Devo Collective Defense empowers security teams with community-driven threat intelligence

Collective Defense automatically aggregates alerts, investigations, and contained threats across the Devo user community. It provides users with a combination of up-to-date threat intelligence and pre-built content that helps security teams make data-driven decisions to effectively investigate threats and respond to attacks.

KasadaIQ for Fraud enables enterprises to predict and prevent account takeover

With Kasada’s visibility into non-traditional data sources and adversary communities, KasadaIQ for Fraud provides a capability to detect attacks before they happen and confirm threats that would otherwise go undetected.

ThreatModeler 7.0 brings AI to threat modeling

ThreatModeler 7.0 enables more consistent threat modeling with features such as intelligent embedded machine learning and AI, increased real-time collaboration, customizable risk analysis and a raft of enterprise-grade features for organizations with complex multi-tier environments and large developer and security teams.

Amazon One Enterprise palm-based identity service improves security of physical spaces, digital assets

Amazon One Enterprise is a new, fully managed service that provides highly accurate and secure enterprise access control through an easy-to-use biometric identification device. Security is built into every stage of the service, from multi-layered security controls in the Amazon One device to protection of data in transit and in the cloud.

Fortanix Key Insight discovers and remediates data security risks in hybrid multicloud environments

Key Insight provides a combination of discovery, assessment and remediation of encryption keys and cloud data services in one Enterprise Key Posture Management (EKPM) solution, helping enterprises prevent data breaches, pass compliance audits, and prepare for the imminent post-quantum era.

Datadog enhances Security Inbox to help DevOps teams improve security posture

Datadog added identity, vulnerability and app-level findings to Security Inbox. With these new features, Datadog shifts cloud security earlier in the software development lifecycle and empowers developers and security teams to address issues proactively.

Paladin Cloud unveils Prioritization Engine for Cloud Security

Paladin Cloud unveiled its new Prioritization Engine for Cloud Security to help security and developer teams reduce the noise by correlating and contextualizing findings across the security ecosystem to enhance the prioritization of vulnerabilities.

Entrust launches Digital Account Opening solution to simplify global customer onboarding

The Entrust Digital Account Opening solution equips banks and credit unions everywhere to onboard new customers from anywhere using their smartphones and government issued IDs. The solution enables a simpler process that significantly reduces the time and effort required for genuine consumers to open a bank account online.

Vigil: Open-source LLM security scanner

Vigil is an open-source security scanner that detects prompt injections, jailbreaks, and other potential threats to Large Language Models (LLMs). Vigil is available for download on GitHub. This repository also provides the detection signatures and datasets needed to get started with self-hosting.