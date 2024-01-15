Government organizations’ readiness in the face of cyber threats

Cyber threats targeting government organizations have become increasingly sophisticated, posing significant risks to national security, public infrastructure, and sensitive data. These threats are diverse in nature, originating from various actors such as nation-states, hacktivist groups, and organized cybercrime entities.

Governments must invest in robust cybersecurity measures, including advanced threat detection systems, employee training programs, and the continuous monitoring of critical infrastructure. Additionally, international cooperation and information sharing are crucial to combating threats that transcend national borders.

In this Help Net Security round-up, we present segments from previously recorded videos in which cybersecurity experts discuss critical issues related to cyber threats targeting government organizations.

Complete videos