New infosec products of the week: January 26, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from 1Kosmos, Atakama, Onfido, Regula, Searchlight Cyber, Seceon, and Veriti.

Onfido Compliance Suite simplifies local and global identity verification

Onfido’s Compliance Suite introduces Qualified Electronic Signature (QES) and One-time Password (OTP) alongside no-code compliance workflows to its Real Identity Platform. Businesses no longer have to daisy-chain niche, locally accredited services together, and can instead bring all their local and global compliance needs under one provider and control centre so they can focus on unlocking growth across Europe while at the same time mitigating fraud.

1Kosmos BlockID 1Key secures users in restricted environments

Organizations using BlockID 1Key can verify identity at the first and every access attempt, significantly improving defenses against password-based attacks such as phishing and vishing. In addition, the BlockID platform secures the registered biometric, accessible only at the time of authentication via a public and private key pair.

Atakama Browser Security Platform improves security for MSPs

Purpose-built for MSPs, the Atakama Browser Security Platform is a browser extension that transforms the web browser into a secure, managed workspace, empowering MSPs to control security, set data policies, gain insights, and optimize the user experience. The multi-tenant platform facilitates precise access control and simplified administration, encompassing streamlined billing and ticketing through robust PSA integrations.

Searchlight Cyber adds AI-powered language translation to simplify dark web investigations

Searchlight Cyber has added AI-powered language translation into its dark web investigation and monitoring products DarkIQ and Cerberus. This enhancement gives cybersecurity professionals instant access to precisely translated results in English, allowing them to search, monitor, and understand threats in the most frequently used languages on the dark web – representing over 94% of non-English content.

Regula introduces smart testing for remote onboarding efficiency

Depending on the particular company’s business needs and market goals, Regula creates a test set of identity documents with NFC chips which are personalized with the data of fictitious identities or those provided by the customer. Apart from the chip, a visual zone and a machine readable zone (MRZ) can also be generated to enable robust cross-checking and system testing.

Veriti Odin utilizes AI algorithms to detect and analyze threats

Odin’s core functionality lies in leveraging LLM that are integrated with all security tools for real-time risk analysis and response across the enterprise. The solution excels in correlating, visualizing, and presenting live data, offering a clear and concise overview of an organization’s security posture.

Seceon aiSIEM-CGuard protects cloud-powered applications and infrastructure

Seceon announces aiSIEM-CGuard enabling partners and customers with protection, detection, automatic remediation for cloud-powered resources. With an automated signup process and margin-friendly pricing, MSP/MSSPs can now add protection for cloud workloads like Microsoft 365 email, OneDrive, and endpoints and networks protected by cloud-based services like SentinelOne, Microsoft Azure, Okta, Trend Micro, Cisco Secure Endpoint, and many more.