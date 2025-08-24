Week in review: Covertly connected and insecure Android VPN apps, Apple fixes exploited zero-day

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

Android VPN apps used by millions are covertly connected AND insecure

Three families of Android VPN apps, with a combined 700 million-plus Google Play downloads, are secretly linked, according to a group of researchers from Arizona State University and Citizen Lab.

Apple fixes zero-day vulnerability exploited in “extremely sophisticated attack” (CVE-2025-43300)

Apple has fixed yet another vulnerability (CVE-2025-43300) that has apparently been exploited as a zero-day “in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals.”

Using lightweight LLMs to cut incident response times and reduce hallucinations

Researchers from the University of Melbourne and Imperial College London have developed a method for using LLMs to improve incident response planning with a focus on reducing the risk of hallucinations.

Russian threat actors using old Cisco bug to target critical infrastructure orgs

A threat group linked to the Russian Federal Security Service’s (FSB) Center 16 unit has been compromising unpatched and end-of-life Cisco networking devices via an old vulnerability (CVE-2018-0171), the FBI and Cisco warned on Wednesday.

What happens when penetration testing goes virtual and gets an AI coach

Cybersecurity training often struggles to match the complexity of threats. A new approach combining digital twins and LLMs aims to close that gap.

AWS Trusted Advisor flaw allowed public S3 buckets to go unflagged

AWS’s Trusted Advisor tool, which is supposed to warn customers if their (cloud) S3 storage buckets are publicly exposed, could be “tricked” into reporting them as not exposed when they actually are, Fog Security researchers have found.

How security teams are putting AI to work right now

AI is moving from proof-of-concept into everyday security operations. In many SOCs, it is now used to cut down alert noise, guide analysts during investigations, and speed up incident response.

Alleged Rapper Bot DDoS botnet master arrested, charged

US federal prosecutors have charged a man with running Rapper Bot, a powerful botnet that was rented out to launch large-scale distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks around the world.

Fractional vs. full-time CISO: Finding the right fit for your company

In this Help Net Security interview, Nikoloz Kokhreidze, Fractional CISO at Mandos, discusses why many early- and growth-stage B2B companies hire full-time CISOs before it’s needed.

Commvault plugs holes in backup suite that allow remote code execution

Commvault has fixed four security vulnerabilities that may allow unauthenticated attackers to compromise on-premises deployments of its flagship backup and replication suite.

The AI security crisis no one is preparing for

In this Help Net Security interview, Jacob Ideskog, CTO of Curity, discusses the risks AI agents pose to organizations.

Exploit for critical SAP Netweaver flaws released (CVE-2025-31324, CVE-2025-42999)

A working exploit concatenating two critical SAP Netweaver vulnerabilities (CVE-2025-31324, CVE-2025-42999) that have been previously exploited in the wild has been made public by VX Underground, Onapsis security researchers have warned.

Password crisis in healthcare: Meeting and exceeding HIPAA requirements

In 2025, healthcare organizations are facing a new wave of password security risks.

Noodlophile infostealer is hiding behind fake copyright and PI infringement notices

Attackers pushing the Noodlophile infostealer are targeting businesses with spear-phishing emails threatening legal action due to copyright or intellectual property infringement, Morphisec researchers have warned.

Five ways OSINT helps financial institutions to fight money laundering

Here are five key ways OSINT tools can help financial firms develop advanced strategies to fight money laundering criminals.

DevOps in the cloud and what is putting your data at risk

In this Help Net Security video, Greg Bak, Head of Product Enablement at GitProtect, walks through some of the biggest security risks DevOps teams are dealing with.

New NIST guide explains how to detect morphed images

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has published new guidelines on how organizations can use detection tools to catch morph attacks before they succeed.

The 6 challenges your business will face in implementing MLSecOps

As organizations start to establish more robust ML and AI security, they will face six major challenges. It’s important that leadership and security strategists know how to identify the problems and what to do if they suspect risks in their models.

What makes airport and airline systems so vulnerable to attack?

In this Help Net Security video, Recep Ozdag, VP and GM at Keysight Technologies, explains why airline and airport systems are so difficult to secure.

Google unveils new AI and cloud security capabilities at Security Summit

Google used its Cloud Security Summit 2025 today to introduce a wide range of updates aimed at securing AI innovation and strengthening enterprise defenses.

The cybersecurity myths companies can’t seem to shake

Cybersecurity myths are like digital weeds: pull one out, and another quickly sprouts in its place.

LudusHound: Open-source tool brings BloodHound data to life

LudusHound is an open-source tool that takes BloodHound data and uses it to set up a working Ludus Range for safe testing. It creates a copy of an Active Directory environment using previously gathered BloodHound data.

Buttercup: Open-source AI-driven system detects and patches vulnerabilities

Buttercup is a free, automated, AI-powered platform that finds and fixes vulnerabilities in open-source software.

Review: Data Engineering for Cybersecurity

Data Engineering for Cybersecurity sets out to bridge a gap many security teams encounter: knowing what to do with the flood of logs, events, and telemetry they collect.

Cybersecurity jobs available right now: August 19, 2025

We’ve scoured the market to bring you a selection of roles that span various skill levels within the cybersecurity field. Check out this weekly selection of cybersecurity jobs available right now.

Webinar: Why AI and SaaS are now the same attack surface

The lines between SaaS and AI are vanishing. AI agents are now first-class citizens in your SaaS universe: accessing sensitive data, triggering workflows, and introducing new risks that legacy SaaS security posture management tools (SSPM) miss.

Product showcase: iStorage datAshur PRO+C encrypted USB flash drive

The iStorage datAshur PRO+C is a USB-C flash drive featuring AES-XTS 256-bit hardware encryption.

New infosec products of the week: August 22, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Doppel, Druva, LastPass, and StackHawk.