New infosec products of the month: April 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past month, featuring releases from Advenica, Aptori, Axonius, Broadcom, GlobalSign, Intruder, IP Fabric, Mallory, Secureframe, Siemens, Sitehop, and Virtue AI.

Mallory brings contextual threat intelligence to security operations

Mallory is launching an AI-native threat intelligence platform that monitors thousands of threat sources, contextualizes them against your actual attack surface, and puts that intelligence to work across hunting, detection, and exposure management use cases. One platform. Answers, not alerts.

Secureframe expands Comply with User Access Reviews for automated governance

Secureframe has announced the launch of User Access Reviews, a new capability within Secureframe Comply. Access reviews are the primary mechanism organizations use to validate that the right people have the appropriate access, but the process has historically been manual, fragmented, and difficult to audit. Most teams still conduct access reviews using exported spreadsheets and email threads, creating accountability gaps and leaving security incidents waiting to happen.

Intruder expands cloud security with agentless container image scanning

Intruder has announced the release of Container Image Scanning, a new upgrade to its cloud security capabilities that automatically scans container images for vulnerabilities, granting customers actionable insight into container risk without deploying and maintaining scanning agents across their estates.

Advenica’s File Scanner Kiosk scans USB media for malware

Advenica announced the File Scanner Kiosk, a system that scans USB media for malware and helps businesses reduce infection risk. With the reliance on external media for file transfers, organisations face increased vulnerability to malware. The File Scanner Kiosk addresses this challenge by providing an automated, reliable, and efficient way to scan USB media for malware before they enter a secure network. The system uses advanced antivirus technologies to detect and alert users to potential threats, ensuring file transfers and uninterrupted operations.

Axonius updates Asset Cloud with AI, exposure management, and asset trust standard

Axonius has expanded its Asset Cloud with AI-powered remediation in Axonius Exposures, added support for IoT and OT environments via Axonius Cyber-Physical Assets, and introduced a new data trust standard with Axonius Verified Assets.

Siemens expands Industrial Automation DataCenter with edge AI and cybersecurity

Siemens will present the next generation of its Industrial Automation DataCenter, a custom-configured data center for IT needs in production, expanding its turnkey solution into an AI-ready platform. Delivered pre-installed, pre-configured, and system-tested from a single source, the solution combines high-performance virtualization for OT applications, backup and restore capabilities, data archiving, and an industrial demilitarized zone, separating IT networks from OT environments.

Broadcom introduces zero-trust runtime for scalable AI agents

Broadcom has announced VMware Tanzu Platform agent foundations, introducing a secure-by-default agentic runtime designed to accelerate the delivery of autonomous AI applications. By extending the trusted code-to-production simplicity of Tanzu Platform to AI agents, Broadcom is enabling enterprise developers to move beyond siloed AI experiments and into scalable, governed production on VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF).

Sitehop’s SAFEcore Edge enables ultra-low-latency, hardware-enforced post-quantum encryption

Sitehop has launched SAFEcore Edge, a post-quantum encryption device, bringing quantum-resistant security to critical national infrastructure, financial services, and government networks at every point, however remote. SAFEcore Edge delivers hardware-enforced post-quantum encryption to the network edge, with up to 1,000 times lower latency than software-only solutions. This enables the secure flow of data wherever it is needed, without compromising on speed or resilience.

IP Fabric MCP server adds governance and control to enterprise AIOps workflows

IP Fabric has launched a new Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that removes key barriers to enterprise AIOps adoption, combining secure in-platform deployment with a built-in prompt library for network operations.

Aptori expands its platform with autonomous offensive testing to reduce security bottlenecks

Aptori has expanded its Runtime-Driven Validation Platform with autonomous offensive testing capabilities to address the growing gap between code output and security team capacity. By moving beyond passive scanning to active validation, the platform helps organizations identify, validate, and fix vulnerabilities at the pace of development.

TLS Connect gives SMBs a right-sized automated tool to manage TLS certificates

GMO GlobalSign today launched TLS Connect, a Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) tool designed specifically for SMBs. TLS Connect automates public trust TLS certificate deployment and renewal, allowing SMBs to strengthen security, maintain regulatory compliance and reduce business risk.

Virtue AI PolicyGuard turns AI policies into enforceable runtime guardrails

Virtue AI has announced PolicyGuard, a system that enables enterprises to define, edit, and enforce custom AI runtime protection guardrails across models, agents, and applications. PolicyGuard puts an end to AI policies that exist on paper but can’t be enforced in practice, giving enterprises a single enforcement layer across models, agents, and applications.