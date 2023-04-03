Infosec products of the month: March 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past month, featuring releases from: 1Password, Appdome, Atakama, BreachLock, Elevate Security, Fastly, Forescout, ForgeRock, GrammaTech, HackNotice, Hornetsecurity, HYPR, Kensington, LOKKER, ManageEngine, Nile, Palo Alto Networks, Persona, ReversingLabs, Tausight, Vectra, Veeam Software, Verosint, Vumetric, Waterfall Security Solutions.

Forescout XDR enables SOC teams to reduce the attack surface

Forescout XDR is an eXtended detection and response solution that converts telemetry and logs into high fidelity, SOC-actionable probable threats. It automates the detection, investigation, hunt for and response to advanced threats across all connected assets – IT, OT/ICS, IoT and IoMT – from campus to cloud to data center to edge.

Appdome ThreatScope Mobile XDR provides threat intelligence for mobile apps

Appdome’s ThreatScope Mobile XDR gathers thousands of threat signals from mobile app security, hacking, fraud, malware, cheat and bot attacks from inside each of 100M deployed mobile apps and translates that data into brand relevant views that cyber, fraud and business teams can use to evaluate and respond to mobile threats and attacks in real time.

ManageEngine adds security and risk posture management dashboard to Log360

ManageEngine has added a security and risk posture management dashboard to Log360, its unified SIEM solution with integrated DLP and CASB capabilities. Enterprises can leverage this new feature to implement proactive security strategies and prevent cyberattacks before they occur.

Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 v7 strengthens data protection

The latest version of Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 improves data protection by enabling immutability, delivering advanced monitoring and analytics across the backup infrastructure environment, along with increased control for BaaS (back up as a service) through a deeper integration with Veeam Service Provider Console.

Fastly Managed Security Service protects enterprises from web application attacks

Fastly introduced Fastly Managed Security Service, a service for threat detection and response available around the clock, aimed at assisting businesses in mitigating the risk of web application attacks and minimizing the costs incurred due to lost transactions.

New Kensington privacy screens protect against visual hacking

The SA270 Privacy Screen for Studio Display (K50740WW), SA240 Privacy Screen for iMac 24” (K55170WW), and MagPro Elite Magnetic Privacy Screen for MacBook Air 2022 (K58374WW), expand Kensington’s extensive portfolio of privacy screens that enable businesses to reduce the potential loss of confidential and sensitive data through visual hacking from laptops and computer screens.

Palo Alto Networks enhances cybersecurity capabilities with AI-powered ITDR module

Palo Alto Networks released new Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) module for Cortex XSIAM, enabling customers to ingest user identity and behavior data and deploy AI technology to detect identity-driven attacks within seconds. The module further strengthens XSIAM’s ability to consolidate multiple security operations capabilities into a unified, AI-driven security operations center (SOC) platform.

1Password Unlock with SSO helps enterprises secure their employees

1Password has launched Unlock with Single Sign-On (SSO) which enables enterprise customers to use Okta for unlocking their 1Password accounts, with Azure AD and Duo integration to follow in the coming months. It helps IT teams improve their security posture while reducing daily login hassles and stress for employees.

GrammaTech unveils new versions of its CodeSentry binary SCA platform

CodeSentry is now available in three editions which allows customers to choose the application security capabilities that align with their requirements for software inventory, vulnerability assessment or security intelligence.

Persona Graph proactively surfaces and blocks hidden fraud rings

Graph is a fraud investigation tool that pairs identity data with sophisticated link analysis to fight fraud at scale. Companies can investigate Persona-collected data as well as bring in their own proprietary data into Graph, allowing them to automatically connect the dots between identity data points in order to assess the threat of the fraud ring.

Hornetsecurity VM Backup V9 protects users against ransomware threats

VM Backup V9 has an easy-to-use, intuitive interface that gives individuals full control, allowing them to monitor and manage all Hyper-V and VMware VMs from a single console. V9 can now handle larger infrastructure setups. Its overhauled backup repository optimises disk space, ensuring more robust long-term storage.

ReversingLabs adds secrets detection capabilities to SSCS platform

ReversingLabs has unveiled new secrets detection features within its Software Supply Chain Security (SSCS) platform. It enables teams to securely control the release of software via the detection of software supply chain threats, malware, malicious behaviors, tampering, and secrets exposures

Atakama Enterprise protects unstructured data against exfiltration

Atakama unveiled its new Multifactor Encryption platform, Atakama Enterprise, featuring the Atakama Intelligence Center. Atakama’s Multifactor Encryption combines Distributed Key Management (DKM) with the proven concept of multi-device authentication for a progressive security solution that challenges the status quo of conventional data protection.

HYPR launches Enterprise Passkeys for Microsoft Azure

HYPR announced its newest offering, Enterprise Passkeys for Microsoft Azure. This new technology turns any smartphone into a FIDO2 virtual security key, providing authentication flexibility, user convenience and security while eliminating the complexity and cost of a hardware security key.

Elevate Identity enables security teams to automate customization of conditional access policies

Elevate Security released Elevate Identity, its SaaS offering for Identity and Access Management (IAM) Professionals that integrates Elevate’s user risk profiling capability with IAM tools such as Cisco Duo, Crowdstrike Falcon, and Microsoft Azure AD to add a full 360° perspective of each individual’s cyber risk to the authentication and authorization process.

Waterfall Security Solutions launches WF-600 Unidirectional Security Gateway

Waterfall Security Solutions launched the WF-600 Unidirectional Security Gateway, an OT security protection against remote cyber attacks. The WF-600 includes a self-contained, integrated software platform, with no external software needed on industrial or enterprise computers, and with the entire platform designed together with the 600 series hardware.

Vumetric PTaaS platform simplifies cybersecurity assessments for organizations

The Vumetric PTaaS platform provides self-service capabilities that allow organizations to schedule and manage assessments on-demand. The platform’s interactive reporting provides a comprehensive view of identified risks and prioritized remediation strategies. Stakeholders can access results, track improvements over time, and analyze project results without additional effort.

Verosint introduces account fraud detection and prevention solution

Verosint announced a new solution that helps organizations secure their online businesses and protect their customers in the face of ever-growing account fraud. Verosint addresses account fraud by detecting and preventing access by malicious users, protecting the accounts of true customers, and allowing businesses to safely and confidently do business online.

ForgeRock Enterprise Connect Passwordless reduces the risk of password-based attacks

ForgeRock Enterprise Connect Passwordless helps large enterprises proactively defend against costly cyber-attacks and unauthorized access by providing a passwordless experience to legacy applications, systems and services.

Vectra Match helps security teams accelerate threat hunting and investigation workflows

Vectra Match brings intrusion detection signature context to Vectra Network Detection and Response (NDR), enabling security teams to accelerate their evolution to AI-driven threat detection and response without sacrificing investments already made in signatures.

HackNotice Actions helps people to understand the extent of their data exposure

HackNotice is offering additional tailored protection via its new service, HackNotice Actions. Further empowering employees, HackNotice Actions reaches out to any company where a person’s PII or other data has been compromised, and asks for a full report on or erasure of the person’s data, in addition to other functionalities.

LOKKER Web Privacy Risk Score helps organizations measure and mitigate online privacy threats

LOKKER has released its LOKKER Web Privacy Risk Score, the assessment tool that provides businesses with a clear, numeric rating of their privacy risk across a global portfolio of websites, individual websites within that portfolio, and the individual web pages of each website. It gives IT, legal, and marketing teams a clear view of their organizations’ website risks across all their web properties.

BreachLock API Penetration Testing Service prevents exploits of unpatched APIs

BreachLock’s API pentesting service is conducted by 100% in-house, certified expert pentesters that leverage AI and automation to accelerate the process and deliver more accurate results that closely correlate with OWASP best practices. Clients receive evidence-backed pentest reports with guided remediation on critical vulnerabilities, along with 12 months of access to retest, generate reports, and run scans inside the client portal.

Tausight expands its AI-based PHI Security Intelligence platform to cover new attack vectors

Tausight 2.0 includes a robust infrastructure now built on Google Cloud, a new agentless offering for cloud and network infrastructure, and a third-party API that can be leveraged to embed Tausight’s AI-based PHI intelligence engine into other security solutions.

Nile unveils series of new security capabilities to secure users and devices against threats

Nile announced a series of new security capabilities designed to protect against threats that have long plagued wired and wireless networks. Based on the principles of zero trust, Nile’s secure-by-design approach removes the complexities that have exponentially increased the cost and effort required to secure users and devices against advanced threats.