From unsuspecting click to data compromise

Phishing is a pervasive and ever-evolving cyber threat that has become a primary concern for individuals, organizations, and cybersecurity experts worldwide. This deceptive practice involves cybercriminals using various tactics to trick individuals into divulging sensitive information, such as passwords, financial data, or personal details.

Phishing attacks typically take the form of seemingly legitimate communication, often via email, but can also occur through text messages, phone calls, or social media messages.

In this Help Net Security round-up, we bring insights from cybersecurity experts who share their knowledge about phishing attacks and the evolving strategies employed by cybercriminals to deceive and compromise unsuspecting victims.

