Infosec products of the month: January 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past month, featuring releases from: 1Kosmos, Atakama, Critical Start, Dasera, ID R&D, Living Security, Onfido, Regula, Searchlight Cyber, Seceon, Skopenow, Skyhigh Security, SpecterOps, Veriti, and Wing Security.

SpecterOps adds new Attack Paths to BloodHound Enterprise

SpecterOps announced updates to BloodHound Enterprise (BHE) that add new Attack Paths focused on Active Directory Certificate Services (ADCS). These updates allow BHE users to easily identify and remediate these misconfigurations and significantly reduce their risk.

Critical Start Asset Visibility helps customers become more proactive within their security program

Asset Visibility helps customers become more proactive within their security program, helping them uncover assets that need protection, validate that the expected endpoint security controls are in place and working, and identify areas of risk exposure due to gaps in security coverage.

Dasera expands data security posture management capabilities to Microsoft 365

Dasera has expanded its capabilities, securing sensitive data across multiple applications. With the inclusion of Microsoft 365, Dasera provides organizations with enhanced visibility into their data across OneDrive, SharePoint, and Teams, ensuring protection and governance.

ID R&D introduces voice clone detection to protect users against audio deepfakes

ID R&D introduced voice clone detection as a new option for its IDLive Voice liveness detection product. The software processes a recording of speech and uses AI to determine whether it was spoken by a person or a voice clone. The covert use of a voice clone is a strong indicator of criminal intent.

Skyhigh Security’s AI-driven DLP Assistant prevents critical data loss

Skyhigh Security’s AI-driven DLP Assistant, which supports queries in native languages of all countries across the world, gives users the ability to create, test, and validate custom data classifications, improving zero-day protection and preventing the loss of critical data.

Wing Security unveils automated protection against AI-SaaS risks

Wing Security unveils an automatic advanced approach to counter the evolving risks of Intellectual Property (IP) and data leakage into GenAI applications. This enhancement reflects Wing’s commitment to providing organizations with streamlined security operations, offering access to the largest SaaS database for actionable security insights and empowering them with comprehensive tools to maximize their SaaS potential.

Living Security Unify Power Insights identifies vulnerable members within an organization

Living Security announced Unify Power Insights, which combines intelligence across multiple identity management and security tools to pinpoint visibility into which members of the workforce are most vulnerable to phishing, account compromise, malware, data loss, and more.

Skopenow Grid detects the earliest signals of critical risks

Grid equips security, intelligence, and investigative teams worldwide with enhanced proactive threat intelligence capabilities, enabling real-time detection of risks to people, assets, and operations.

Adalanche: Open-source Active Directory ACL visualizer, explorer

Adalanche provides immediate insights into the permissions of users and groups within an Active Directory. It’s an effective open-source tool for visualizing and investigating potential account, machine, or domain takeovers.

Onfido Compliance Suite simplifies local and global identity verification

Onfido’s Compliance Suite introduces Qualified Electronic Signature (QES) and One-time Password (OTP) alongside no-code compliance workflows to its Real Identity Platform. Businesses no longer have to daisy-chain niche, locally accredited services together, and can instead bring all their local and global compliance needs under one provider and control centre so they can focus on unlocking growth across Europe while at the same time mitigating fraud.

1Kosmos BlockID 1Key secures users in restricted environments

Organizations using BlockID 1Key can verify identity at the first and every access attempt, significantly improving defenses against password-based attacks such as phishing and vishing. In addition, the BlockID platform secures the registered biometric, accessible only at the time of authentication via a public and private key pair.

Atakama Browser Security Platform improves security for MSPs

Purpose-built for MSPs, the Atakama Browser Security Platform is a browser extension that transforms the web browser into a secure, managed workspace, empowering MSPs to control security, set data policies, gain insights, and optimize the user experience. The multi-tenant platform facilitates precise access control and simplified administration, encompassing streamlined billing and ticketing through robust PSA integrations.

Searchlight Cyber adds AI-powered language translation to simplify dark web investigations

Searchlight Cyber has added AI-powered language translation into its dark web investigation and monitoring products DarkIQ and Cerberus. This enhancement gives cybersecurity professionals instant access to precisely translated results in English, allowing them to search, monitor, and understand threats in the most frequently used languages on the dark web – representing over 94% of non-English content.

Regula introduces smart testing for remote onboarding efficiency

Depending on the particular company’s business needs and market goals, Regula creates a test set of identity documents with NFC chips which are personalized with the data of fictitious identities or those provided by the customer. Apart from the chip, a visual zone and a machine readable zone (MRZ) can also be generated to enable robust cross-checking and system testing.

Veriti Odin utilizes AI algorithms to detect and analyze threats

Odin’s core functionality lies in leveraging LLM that are integrated with all security tools for real-time risk analysis and response across the enterprise. The solution excels in correlating, visualizing, and presenting live data, offering a clear and concise overview of an organization’s security posture.

Seceon aiSIEM-CGuard protects cloud-powered applications and infrastructure

Seceon announces aiSIEM-CGuard enabling partners and customers with protection, detection, automatic remediation for cloud-powered resources. With an automated signup process and margin-friendly pricing, MSP/MSSPs can now add protection for cloud workloads like Microsoft 365 email, OneDrive, and endpoints and networks protected by cloud-based services like SentinelOne, Microsoft Azure, Okta, Trend Micro, Cisco Secure Endpoint, and many more.