Week in review: PostgreSQL databases under attack, new Chrome zero-day actively exploited

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

PostgreSQL databases under attack

Poorly protected PostgreSQL databases running on Linux machines are being compromised by cryptojacking attackers.

Vulnerabilities in Microsoft macOS apps may give attackers access to microphone, camera

Vulnerabilities in popular Microsoft apps for macOS can be abused by attackers to record video and audio clips, take pictures, access and exfiltrate data and send emails, Cisco Talos researchers have discovered.

New Chrome zero-day actively exploited, patch quickly! (CVE-2024-7971)

A new Chrome zero-day vulnerability (CVE-2024-7971) exploited by attackers in the wild has been fixed by Google.

OpenCTI: Open-source cyber threat intelligence platform

OpenCTI is an open-source platform designed to help organizations manage their cyber threat intelligence (CTI) data and observables.

Cybersecurity jobs available right now: August 21, 2024

We’ve scoured the market to bring you a selection of roles that span various skill levels within the cybersecurity field. Check out this weekly selection of cybersecurity jobs available right now.

Critical GitHub Enterprise Server auth bypass flaw fixed (CVE-2024-6800)

A critical vulnerability (CVE-2024-6800) affecting all currently supported versions of GitHub Enterprise Server (GHES) may allow attackers to gain unrestricted access to the instance’s contents.

Another critical SolarWinds Web Help Desk bug fixed (CVE-2024-28987)

A week after SolarWinds released a fix for a critical code-injection-to-RCE vulnerability (CVE-2024-28986) in Web Help Desk (WHD), another patch for another critical flaw (CVE-2024-28987) in the company’s IT help desk solution has been pushed out.

Fraud tactics and the growing prevalence of AI scams

In the first six months of 2024, Hiya flagged nearly 20 billion calls as suspected spam – more than 107 million spam calls everyday. The data showed spam flag rates of more than 20% of unknown calls (calls coming from outside of someone’s address book) in 25 out of the 42 countries – with some spam flag rates above 50%.

Mandatory MFA for Azure sign-ins is coming

Microsoft is making multi-factor authentication (MFA) – “one of the most effective security measures available” – mandatory for all Azure sign-ins.

AI for application security: Balancing automation with human oversight

In this Help Net Security interview, Kyle Wickert, Worldwide Strategic Architect at AlgoSec, discusses the role of AI in application security, exploring how it’s transforming threat detection and response.

0-day in Windows driver exploited by North Korean hackers to deliver rootkit (CVE-2024-38193)

CVE-2024-38193, an actively exploited zero-day that Microsoft patched earlier this month, has been leveraged by North Korean hackers to install a rootkit on targets’ computers, Gen Digital researchers have revealed.

Android malware uses NFC to steal money at ATMs

ESET researchers uncovered NGate malware, which can relay data from victims’ payment cards via a malicious app installed on their Android devices to the attacker’s rooted Android phone.

Common API security issues: From exposed secrets to unauthorized access

Despite their role in connecting applications and driving innovation, APIs often suffer from serious security vulnerabilities. Recent investigations reveal that many organizations are struggling with exposed secrets such as passwords and API keys, which attackers frequently misuse. The persistence of these vulnerabilities, coupled with outdated security measures, underscores a growing concern.

Microchip Technology manufacturing facilities impacted by cyberattack

American semiconductor manufacturer Microchip Technology Incorporated has had some of its business operations disrupted by a cyberattack.

A survival guide for data privacy in the age of federal inaction

Things change fast in the world of data privacy. Just earlier this year, the question I was being asked most frequently was, “How similar will the proposed federal privacy law (APRA) be to the EU’s GDPR?” Now that APRA is pretty much dead on arrival by Congressional watchers, the question I am hearing is, “Will we ever have a national privacy law in the US?”

Stolen, locked payment cards can be used with digital wallet apps

Fraudsters can add stolen payment cards to digital wallet apps and continue making online purchases even after victims report the card stolen and the bank replaces it, computer engineers with University of Massachusetts Amherst and Pennsylvania State University have discovered.

x64dbg: Open-source binary debugger for Windows

x64dbg is an open-source binary debugger for Windows, designed for malware analysis and reverse engineering of executables without access to the source code. It offers a wide range of features and a plugin system, allowing you to customize and extend its capabilities to suit your needs.

Vulnerability prioritization is only the beginning

To date, most technology solutions focused on vulnerability management have focused on the prioritization of risks. That usually took the shape of some risk-ranking structure displayed in a table with links out to the CVEs and other advisory or threat intelligence information.

Strategies for security leaders: Building a positive cybersecurity culture

Culture is a catalyst for security success. It can significantly reduce cybersecurity risks and boost cybersecurity resilience of any organization. Culture can also greatly enhance the perceived value, relevance and reputation of the cybersecurity function.

Protecting academic assets: How higher education can enhance cybersecurity

In this Help Net Security video, Doug Thompson, Chief Education Architect at Tanium, discusses how higher education institutions can defend against even the most sophisticated threats/vulnerabilities despite limited resources.

New phishing method targets Android and iPhone users

ESET researchers discovered an uncommon type of phishing campaign targeting Android and iPhone users. They analyzed a case observed in the wild that targeted clients of a prominent Czech bank.

To improve your cybersecurity posture, focus on the data

Effectively converging, managing and using enterprise data is a huge undertaking. Enterprises have vast hoards of data, but those hoards exist within siloed systems and applications, and it requires a lot of manual effort by highly skilled data scientists, engineers and analysts to extract value from all that data.

Food security: Accelerating national protections around critical infrastructure

In this Help Net Security video, Mike Lexa, CISO and Global VP of IT Infrastructure and Operations at CNH, discusses how the federal government is taking food security more seriously and what steps must be taken to prioritize security measures.

Organizations turn to biometrics to counter deepfakes

The risk of deepfakes is rising with 47% of organizations having encountered a deepfake and 70% of them believing deepfake attacks which are created using generative AI tools, will have a high impact on their organizations, according to iProov.

New infosec products of the week: August 23, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Entrust, Fortanix, McAfee, Own, RightCrowd, and Wallarm.