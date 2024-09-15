Week in review: Veeam Backup & Replication RCE could soon be exploited, Microsoft fixes 4 0-days

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

Veeam Backup & Replication RCE flaw may soon be leveraged by ransomware gangs (CVE-2024-40711)

CVE-2024-40711, a critical vulnerability affecting Veeam Backup & Replication (VBR), could soon be exploited by attackers to steal enterprise data.

Microsoft fixes 4 exploited zero-days and a code defect that nixed earlier security fixes

September 2024 Patch Tuesday is here and Microsoft has delivered 79 fixes, including those for a handful of zero-days (CVE-2024-38217, CVE-2024-38226, CVE-2024-38014, CVE-2024-43461) exploited by attackers in the wild, and a Windows 10 code defect (CVE-2024-43491) that rolled back earlier CVE fixes.

33 open-source cybersecurity solutions you didn’t know you needed

In this article, you will find a list of 33 open-source cybersecurity tools for Linux, Windows, and macOS that you should consider to enhance protection and stay ahead of potential threats.

Top priorities for federal cybersecurity: Infrastructure, zero trust, and AI-driven defense

In this Help Net Security, Erica Banks, VP and a leader in Booz Allen’s civilian services business, discusses the Federal Cybersecurity Strategy’s role in safeguarding national assets.

DockerSpy: Search for images on Docker Hub, extract sensitive information

DockerSpy scans Docker Hub for images and retrieves sensitive information, including authentication secrets, private keys, and other confidential data.

How AI and zero trust are transforming resilience strategies

In this Help Net Security interview, John Hernandez, President and General Manager at Quest Software, shares practical advice for enhancing cybersecurity resilience against advanced threats.

How human-led threat hunting complements automation in detecting cyber threats

In this Help Net Security interview, Shane Cox, Director, Cyber Fusion Center at MorganFranklin Consulting, discusses the evolving methodologies and strategies in threat hunting and explains how human-led approaches complement each other to form a robust defense.

OpenZiti: Secure, open-source networking for your applications

OpenZiti is a free, open-source project that embeds zero-trust networking principles directly into applications.

Best practices for implementing the Principle of Least Privilege

In this Help Net Security interview, Umaimah Khan, CEO of Opal Security, shares her insights on implementing the Principle of Least Privilege (PoLP).

Suspect arrested over the Transport for London cyberattack

The UK National Crime Agency has arrested and detained a suspect – a 17-year-old male in Walsall (West Midlands) – on suspicion of Computer Misuse Act offences in relation to the Transport for London (TfL) cyberattack, the agency has announced today.

Adobe completes fix for Reader bug with known PoC exploit (CVE-2024-41869)

Among the security updates released by Adobe on Tuesday are those for various versions of Adobe Acrobat and Reader, which fix two critical flaws that could lead to arbitrary code execution: CVE-2024-45112 and CVE-2024-41869.

Losses due to cryptocurrency and BEC scams are soaring

Every type of fraud is on the rise, and 2023 was a particularly devastating year for victims of cryptocurrency and business email compromise (BEC) scams, according to the FBI.

Ivanti fixes critical vulnerabilities in Endpoint Management (CVE-2024-29847)

Ivanti has fixed a slew of vulnerabilities affecting its Endpoint Manager solution, including a maximum severity one (CVE-2024-29847) that may allow unauthenticated attackers to remotely execute code in the context of the vulnerable system, and use it as a beachhead for burrowing into corporate networks and devices.

CISA confirms that SonicWall vulnerability is getting exploited (CVE-2024-40766)

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has added CVE-2024-40766 – a recently fixed improper access control vulnerability affecting SonicWall’s firewalls – to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog, thus confirming it is being actively exploited by attackers.

Zyxel fixes critical command injection flaw in EOL NAS devices (CVE-2024-6342)

Users of Zyxel network-attached storage (NAS) devices are urged to implement hotfixes addressing a critical and easily exploited command injection vulnerability (CVE-2024-6342).

How to make Infrastructure as Code secure by default

Infrastructure as Code (IaC) has become a widely adopted practice in modern DevOps, automating the management and provisioning of technology infrastructure through machine-readable definition files.

Benefits and best practices of leveraging AI for cybersecurity

In this Help Net Security video, Andrew Riddell, Principal Cybersecurity Architect, Logicalis US, explains the benefits and best practices of leveraging AI for cybersecurity.

Kali Linux 2024.3 released: 11 new tools, Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM845 SoC support

Kali Linux 2024.3 is now available for download. Besides the new tools, this release mainly focuses on behind-the-scenes updates and optimization.

Cybersecurity is a fundamental component of patient care and safety

HIPAA mandates that healthcare organizations safeguard patient data, making this principle the cornerstone of the industry. Breaches of protected health information (PHI) trigger a cascade of consequences that can severely impact healthcare providers.

Phishing in focus: Disinformation, election and identity fraud

In this Help Net Security video, Abhilash Garimella, Head Of Research at Bolster, discusses how phishing scams are now being hosted in the U.S. at nearly twice the rate compared to 2023, and this trend is only accelerating.

Tech stack uniformity has become a systemic vulnerability

Crashes due to faulty updates are nothing new; in fact, one reason IT teams often delay updates is their unreliability and tendency to disrupt the organization’s day-to-day operations.

AI cybersecurity needs to be as multi-layered as the system it’s protecting

Cybercriminals are beginning to take advantage of the new malicious options that large language models (LLMs) offer them.

Cybersecurity jobs available right now: September 11, 2024

We’ve scoured the market to bring you a selection of roles that span various skill levels within the cybersecurity field. Check out this weekly selection of cybersecurity jobs available right now.

Security measures fail to keep up with rising email attacks

Organizations must reassess their email security posture as incidents continue to escalate, leading to financial losses.

New infosec products of the week: September 13, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Druva, Huntress, Ketch, LOKKER, Tenable, Trellix, and Wing Security.