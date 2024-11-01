Infosec products of the month: October 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past month, featuring releases from: Action1, Balbix, BreachLock, Commvault, Dashlane, Data Theorem, Edgio, ExtraHop, Fastly, Frontegg, GitGuardian, IBM, Ivanti, Jumio, Kusari, Legit Security, Metomic, Nametag, Neon, Nucleus Security, Okta, Qualys, Rubrik, SAFE Security, Sectigo, Securiti, Veeam Software, and XM Cyber.

Qualys Enterprise TruRisk Management unifies asset inventory and risk factors

Qualys launched the Risk Operations Center (ROC) with Enterprise TruRisk Management (ETM). The solution enables CISOs and business leaders to manage cybersecurity risks in real time, transforming fragmented, siloed data into actionable insights that align cyber risk operations with business priorities. The application consolidates both Qualys and non-Qualys security risk data, including from technology alliances like Forescout, Identity Threat Protection with Okta AI, Microsoft, Oracle, and Wiz across cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments.

GitGuardian Visual Studio Code extension helps developers protect their sensitive information

GitGuardian’s new Visual Studio Code extension brings shift-left security practices directly into the developer’s workflow. The extension works by scanning files as they are saved, alerting users to any potential secrets before they are added to the repository.

Neon Authorize: Granular access controls at the database layer

With Neon Authorize, it’s easier than ever to adopt Postgres RLS by allowing developers to integrate their existing authentication provider directly with Neon. After doing so, calls to the database can be authenticated with a JSON Web Token (JWT) generated by the authentication provider. Now developers can build applications that are entirely client-side, without needing a server or backend.

SAFE X equips CISOs with integrated data from all their existing cybersecurity products

SAFE X delivers CISOs real-time business impact insights into their cybersecurity posture, enabling better decision-making and risk prioritization. Powered by AI, it delivers instant answers on an organization’s cyber risk posture and offers personalized risk mitigation recommendations.

Balbix D3 accelerates vulnerability mitigation

Using AI, Balbix D3 enables security and IT teams to take immediate (and automated) action based on insights surfaced by Balbix’s risk assessment engine. This allows teams to resolve critical risks before they can be exploited, shifting from traditional, reactive vulnerability management to continuous and proactive exposure management.

Veeam Recon Scanner identifies adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures

As part of Veeam Data Platform Premium, Recon Scanner offers customers the ability to identify threats before they can cause damage. By regular scans, the Recon Scanner recognizes suspicious activity and adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), enabling organizations to take defensive and mitigation actions in advance.

Metomic Data Classification automates complex data management workflows

With Metomic’s Data Classification solution, organizations can automate complex data workflows and implement “data rules” that ensure files are labeled appropriately within Google. It also makes it possible to create effective security controls that keep a business’ most sensitive data safe from becoming a data security risk (e.g. revoking public access to files marked ‘confidential’).

Legit Posture Score empowers security teams to measure and manage their AppSec posture

Now with the new Legit Posture Score, no longer are AppSec teams stuck piecing together slices of visibility from disparate security scanners and veiled, proprietary scores. The Legit Posture Score sets a new, universal, and fully transparent application security scoring standard for security teams to measure, operationalize, and accelerate AppSec maturity throughout the SDLC.

Action1 offers extended endpoint management capabilities for macOS devices

As part of its platform enhancements, Action1 has introduced a new agent for macOS, enabling organizations with diverse IT environments to ensure unified, cross-platform patching automation and integrated software vulnerability management.

Edgio Premier Bot Manager detects, classifies and mitigates bot traffic

Premier Bot Manager introduces enhanced detection capabilities, AI-powered threat intelligence, and granular categorization of known and unknown bot attacks, providing organizations with comprehensive visibility and defense against bots including credential abusers, scrapers, and DDoS attackers.

Data Theorem Code Secure helps security and DevOps teams secure their software

Data Theorem Code Secure offers application security teams dynamically verified insights into vulnerabilities, open-source dependencies, and the overall software composition, encompassing both first and third-party components. By automating the analysis of security issues across the entire codebase, Code Secure minimizes the manual effort involved in sifting through vast amounts of data.

Dashlane Credential Risk Detection prevents credential-based breaches

Dashlane launched Credential Risk Detection, a solution that continuously monitors and detects at-risk credential activity in real-time across the workforce, whether employees use a password manager or not. Dashlane’s detailed reports highlight employees using at-risk passwords, enabling enterprises to identify vulnerable groups and take proactive measures.

Commvault Cloud Rewind helps businesses bounce back from cyber incidents

Cloud Rewind is designed to restore an organization’s entire cloud application and data environment – including all the necessary cloud infrastructure configurations – in a highly automated way. By combining data recovery – the sole focus of traditional data protection tools – with cloud-native application and infrastructure rebuild automation, Cloud Rewind helps customers get back to business within minutes after a cloud services outage or ransomware attack.

Frontegg Flows simplifies customer identity processes

With Flows, users input natural language to tell the AI what to generate in the identity sequence. The AI generates the corresponding configuration and populates a visual representation of the steps. The visualization makes it easy to understand what was built, modify it if needed, and publish.

BreachLock Attack Surface Analytics strengthens enterprise CTEM capabilities

BreachLock’s Attack Surface Analytics feature significantly reduces the time it takes for security teams to identify and mitigate inherent risks by enabling enterprise security teams to discover their expanding attack surfaces in real-time and run complex queries within minutes to discover gaps and create remediation plans.

ExtraHop RevealX enhancements accelerate investigation workflows

The new capabilities in ExtraHop RevealX offer a holistic approach to file analysis, providing deeper insights and faster response times. With built-in file hashing, file-based detections, and file carving, SOC analysts can leverage the power of the network to reduce their cyber risk within a single platform, ensuring no threat goes unnoticed, and operations keep running.

Rubrik DSPM for Microsoft 365 Copilot reduces the risk of sensitive data exposure

Rubrik DSPM for Microsoft 365 Copilot is designed to provide the data visibility and control needed to ensure sensitive data is correctly classified, labeled, and segmented – and has the right access permissions. This enables organizations to leverage the power of Copilot while securing sensitive data from the risk of exposure.

Okta helps protect business before, during and after authentication

Okta announced new Workforce Identity Cloud capabilities to address top security challenges such as unmanaged SaaS service accounts, governance risks, and identity verification. As part of a unified approach, these innovations help protect business before, during and after authentication, providing better control, visibility, and streamlined user experience.

Sectigo SiteLock 2.0 simplifies website protection for SMBs

Site Health, SiteLock 2.0’s key feature, goes beyond traditional vulnerability scanning by consolidating multiple security scans and metrics to generate a single, easy-to-understand score that reflects the overall health of a site. Its algorithm calculates a site’s health score, incorporating factors such as malware detection, vulnerability scanning, SSL certificate status and product configuration.

Nametag Deepfake Defense blocks AI-powered impersonation threats

Deepfake Defense blocks injection attacks and ensures data integrity using hardware-backed keystore assurance and secure enclave technology from Apple and Google to establish a chain of trust. It also detects digital manipulation and forgery with Adaptive Document Verification, preventing the use of even the most sophisticated digitally-altered or counterfeit identity documents.

IBM Guardium Data Security Center protects hybrid cloud and AI

IBM Guardium Data Security Center provides a common view of organizations’ data assets, empowering security teams to integrate workflows and address data monitoring and governance, data detection and response, data and AI security posture management, and cryptography management together in a single dashboard. IBM Guardium Data Security Center includes GenAI capabilities to help generate risk summaries and boost security professionals’ productivity.

Kusari helps organizations gain visibility into their software

By ingesting Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) data – a list of all software components – the Kusari platform presents a timeline of the software to identify where impacts are likely to surface. In creating a single source of truth, Kusari is helping security, engineering, legal, finance, and regulatory teams gain visibility into their software, so they can detect vulnerabilities, identify open source licensing issues, and conduct compliance checks.

Ivanti Neurons for App Control strengthens endpoint security

Ivanti Neurons for App Control plays a crucial role in preventing malware and zero-day attacks by blocking the launch of suspicious and unauthorized applications. By examining file ownership and applying granular privilege management, it prevents unknown applications from running, helping ensure a secure and controlled environment. Leveraging cloud-based architecture, it enables remote management of endpoints, even those outside the corporate network.

Nucleus Security unveils POAM Process Automation for federal agencies

By automating the triggers, processing, and reporting of POA&M data, Nucleus POAM Process Automation helps federal agencies and their contractors maintain compliance, reduce operational overhead, and focus on mitigating actual security risks rather than just reporting.

Fastly DDoS Protection blocks malicious traffic

Powered by Fastly’s programmable platform backed by a 353 gbps global network, Fastly DDoS Protection allows customers to uphold resilience against disruptive, distributed attacks at scale by layering proprietary Attribute Unmasking techniques along with other layer 7 DDoS mitigation strategies like caching. Attribute Unmasking identifies anomalous characteristics for every attack, offering faster, more adaptive protection than outdated approaches like rigid rate-limiting policies and centralized scrubbing centers.

Jumio Liveness detects various sophisticated spoofing attacks

Jumio unveiled Jumio Liveness, an enhanced, in-house technology designed to address increasingly sophisticated fraud tactics. This solution expands beyond traditional presentation attacks, such as paper or screen copies, and employs sophisticated AI models to block advanced threats like injection attacks and deepfakes.

Securiti Gencore AI accelerates GenAI adoption in the enterprise

Gencore AI automatically learns data controls (like entitlements) in underlying systems and applies them at the AI usage layer, protects AI systems against malicious use, and provides full provenance of the entire AI system for comprehensive monitoring and controls. It also provides the flexibility to choose from a rich library of large language models (LLMs) and vector databases to optimize business outcomes.

XM Cyber Vulnerability Risk Management boosts prioritization with actual impact analysis

XM Cyber’s Vulnerability Risk Management discovers, quantifies, and reduces the risk presented by common vulnerabilities. By correlating CVE-related risk attributes with real-world attack techniques and cyber threats through the XM Attack Graph Analysis, the solution validates exploitability, prioritizes action, and mobilizes remediation efforts, enabling a more effective approach to vulnerability management