Week in review: Microsoft patches actively exploited 0-days, Amazon and HSBC employee data leaked

Microsoft fixes actively exploited zero-days (CVE-2024-43451, CVE-2024-49039)

November 2024 Patch Tuesday is here, and Microsoft has dropped fixes for 89 new security issues in its various products, two of which – CVE-2024-43451 and CVE-2024-49039 – are actively exploited by attackers.

Massive troves of Amazon, HSBC employee data leaked

A threat actor who goes by the online moniker “Nam3L3ss” has leaked employee data belonging to a number of corporations – including Amazon, 3M, HSBC and HP – ostensibly compromised during the May 2023 MOVEit hack by the Cl0p ransomware gang, which affected British Airways, the BBC, Aer Lingus, Boots. Zellis, and others.

AI’s impact on the future of web application security

In this Help Net Security interview, Tony Perez, CEO at NOC.org, discusses the role of continuous monitoring for real-time threat detection, the unique risks posed by APIs, and strategies for securing web applications.

NIST is chipping away at NVD backlog

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is clearing the backlog of unprocessed CVE-numbered vulnerabilities in the National Vulnerability Database (NVD), but has admitted that their initial estimate of when they would finish the job was “optimistic”.

Cyber crooks push Android malware via letter

Cyber crooks are trying out an interesting new approach for getting information-stealing malware installed on Android users’ smartphones: a physical letter impersonating MeteoSwiss (i.e., Switzerland’s Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology).

How Intel is making open source accessible to all developers

In this Help Net Security interview, Arun Gupta, Vice President and General Manager for Open Ecosystem, Intel, discusses the company’s commitment to fostering an open ecosystem as a cornerstone of its software strategy.

FBI confirms China-linked cyber espionage involving breached telecom providers

After months of news reports that Chinese threat actors have breached the networks of US telecommunications and internet service providers, the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have confirmed the success of the attacks, which were part of a “broad and significant cyber espionage campaign.”

CISOs in 2025: Balancing security, compliance, and accountability

In this Help Net Security interview, Daniel Schwalbe, CISO at DomainTools, discusses the intensifying regulatory demands that have reshaped CISO accountability and daily decision-making.

How a Windows zero-day was exploited in the wild for months (CVE-2024-43451)

CVE-2024-43451, a Windows zero-day vulnerability for which Microsoft released a fix on November 2024 Patch Tuesday, has been exploited since at least April 2024, ClearSky researchers have revealed.

Evaluating your organization’s application risk management journey

In this Help Net Security interview, Chris Wysopal, Chief Security Evangelist at Veracode, discusses strategies for CISOs to quantify application risk in financial terms.

Aerospace employees targeted with malicious “dream job” offers

It’s not just North Korean hackers who reach out to targets via LinkedIn: since at least September 2023, Iranian threat actor TA455 has been trying to compromise workers in the aerospace industry by impersonating job recruiters on the popular employment-focused social media platform.

Strategies for CISOs navigating hybrid and multi-cloud security

In this Help Net Security interview, Alex Freedland, CEO at Mirantis, discusses the cloud security challenges that CISOs need to tackle as multi-cloud and hybrid environments become the norm.

Hot Topic breach: Has your credit card info been compromised?

If you’re wondering whether your personal and financial data has been compromised in the massive Hot Topic breach, you can use two separate online tools to check: Have I Been Pwned? or DataBreach.com.

NIST report on hardware security risks reveals 98 failure scenarios

NIST’s latest report, “Hardware Security Failure Scenarios: Potential Hardware Weaknesses” (NIST IR 8517), explores the hidden vulnerabilities in computer hardware, a domain often considered more secure than software.

The changing face of identity security

Social engineering tactics are the mainstay of the threat actor’s arsenal, and it’s rare to find an attack that doesn’t feature them to some degree.

Zero-days dominate top frequently exploited vulnerabilities

A joint report by leading cybersecurity agencies from the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand has identified the most commonly exploited vulnerabilities of 2023.

Palo Alto Networks firewalls, Expedition under attack (CVE-2024-9463, CVE-2024-9465)

Attackers have been spotted exploiting two additional vulnerabilities (CVE-2024-9463, CVE-2024-9465) in Palo Alto Networks’ Expedition firewall configuration migration tool, CISA has confirmed on Thursday.

Using AI to drive cybersecurity risk scoring systems

In this Help Net Security video, Venkat Gopalakrishnan, Principal Data Science Manager at Microsoft, discusses the development of AI-driven risk scoring models tailored for cybersecurity threats, and how AI is revolutionizing risk assessment and management in cybersecurity.

November 2024 Patch Tuesday forecast: New servers arrive early

Microsoft followed their October precedent set with Windows 11 24H2 and announced Microsoft Server 2025 on the first of November.

What 2025 holds for user identity protection

In this Help Net Security video, David Cottingham, President of rf IDEAS, discusses what he sees as the most prominent areas for improvement and continued change in the space.

Google Cloud Cybersecurity Forecast 2025: AI, geopolitics, and cybercrime take centre stage

Google Cloud unveiled its Cybersecurity Forecast for 2025, offering a detailed analysis of the emerging threat landscape and key security trends that organizations worldwide should prepare for.

Cyber professionals face an IP loss reckoning in 2025

In this Help Net Security video, Rob Juncker, CTO – Insider Risk at Mimecast, discusses the intersection of AI-generated content, AI models, and IP loss in 2024 and what it means for cyber professionals going into 2025.

Tips for a successful cybersecurity job interview

If you’re considering a career shift, exploring new job opportunities, or aiming to upgrade your skill set, take time to learn about the questions to prepare for in your upcoming cybersecurity job interview.

Setting a security standard: From vulnerability to exposure management

In this Help Net Security video, Rob Gurzeev, CEO of CyCognito, discusses how exposure management provides a proactive, continuous method for understanding and prioritizing risks across the entire attack surface, not just isolated vulnerabilities.

4 reasons why veterans thrive as cybersecurity professionals

Through their past military service, veterans are trained to think like adversaries, often share that mission-driven spirit and excel when working with a team to achieve a larger goal. They develop and champion the unique traits that cybersecurity companies need in prospective talent.

Social engineering scams sweep through financial institutions

North American financial institutions fielded 10 times more reports of social engineering scams in 2024 than they did a year ago, according to BioCatch.

How cybersecurity failures are draining business budgets

Security leaders feel under increasing pressure to provide assurances around cybersecurity, exposing them to greater personal risk – yet many lack the data and resources to accurately report and close cybersecurity gaps, according to Panaseer.

GoIssue phishing tool targets GitHub developer credentials

Researchers discovered GoIssue, a new phishing tool targeting GitHub users, designed to extract email addresses from public profiles and launch mass email attacks.

Cybersecurity jobs available right now: November 12, 2024

We’ve scoured the market to bring you a selection of roles that span various skill levels within the cybersecurity field. Check out this weekly selection of cybersecurity jobs available right now.

New infosec products of the week: November 15, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Absolute Security, BlackFog, Eurotech, Nirmata, Rakuten Viber, Syteca, and Vectra.