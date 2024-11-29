Infosec products of the month: November 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past month, featuring releases from: Absolute, Arkose Labs, Atakama, BlackFog, Eurotech, HiddenLayer, Hornetsecurity, Nirmata, Radware, Rakuten Viber, Symbiotic Security, Tanium, and Vectra AI.

Tanium Cloud Workloads provides visibility and protection for containerized environments

As part of the Tanium platform, Tanium Cloud Workloads reduces the risks associated with container deployments by identifying vulnerabilities and configuration issues in container images before they reach deployment.

Atakama introduces DNS filtering designed for MSPs

Atakama announced the latest expansion of its Managed Browser Security Platform, introducing DNS filtering explicitly designed for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). This new feature enables comprehensive in-browser and network-level filtering, providing a full-spectrum DNS solution that secures browsers and entire network environments.

Symbiotic provides developers with real-time feedback on potential security vulnerabilities

Symbiotic Security launched a real-time security for software development that combines detection and remediation with just-in-time training – incorporating security testing and training directly into the development process without breaking developers’ workflows.

Eurotech ReliaGATE 15A-14 enables organizations to meet regulatory standards

The ReliaGATE 15A-14 combines flexible feature expansion to adapt to diverse customer requirements with multiple compact form factors ideal for space-constrained deployments. With cellular carrier certification and global coverage, it enables customers to operate across multiple regions with a single device version, significantly reducing operational overhead and stock management costs.

Nirmata Control Hub automates security with policy-as-code

By unifying security, compliance, and automation, Nirmata Control Hub offers platform engineering and security teams the ability to streamline policy enforcement across Kubernetes, Infrastructure as Code (IaC), and cloud services. With centralized visibility, automated remediation, collaboration workflows, and continuous compliance, Nirmata Control Hub helps ensure production environments remain secure and compliant.

Absolute Security releases Enterprise Edition

Absolute Security launched Enterprise Edition, combining the new Safe Connect for Secure Access and Comply Module for Secure Endpoint. With these innovations, Enterprise Edition is the comprehensive Security Service Edge (SSE) that can ensure only secure and compliant devices are accessing corporate networks, while delivering an optimized user experience for remote and hybrid workers.

Vectra AI adds AI-powered detections to help secure Microsoft customers

With the addition of over 40 unique attacker behavior detections for Microsoft Azure, Vectra AI now delivers over 100 AI-driven attacker behavior detections. Now, Microsoft customers achieve comprehensive hybrid and multi-cloud defense for their entire Microsoft environment – Microsoft Active Directory, Microsoft Entra ID, Microsoft M365, Microsoft Copilot for M365 and now Microsoft Azure.

BlackFog platform enhancements boost data loss prevention

The latest BlackFog platform release features a significant new enhancement—air gapping—to ensure that no data can leave without passing through its AI-based threat detection engine. This feature acts like a bridge that all traffic passes through before connecting, stopping communication entirely rather than resetting an established connection. This provides even more reassurance for customers that their intellectual property, customer and employee data cannot be shared outside the network.

Rakuten Viber unveils new security solutions for businesses

Rakuten Viber has launched new solutions to further protect communication on the platform. Businesses can now quickly authenticate users to enhance trust and reduce fraud, making interactions more secure. These new updates are complemented by Rakuten Viber’s recent SOC 2 Type II certification, a rigorous security audit that validates the app’s robust data protection measures.

Arkose Device ID detects suspicious activity patterns

By adding Arkose Device ID to the Arkose Labs’ platform, enterprises can assign unique device identifiers to all incoming traffic, gaining visibility into user behaviors tied to those devices from the first interaction—without requiring additional vendors or datasets.

Radware AI SOC Xpert automates instant threat responses

Radware AI SOC Xpert ingests large data sets of security events and performs deep analysis to automatically generate root cause analysis and reduce MTTR by up to 95%. For quick answers to questions and recommendations about security incidents, it offers immediate access and full visibility to forensic data via an AI-prompt assistant.

Hornetsecurity DMARC Manager protects against fraud and phishing attacks

Hornetsecurity launched DMARC Manager, an advanced tool addresses the complex challenges organisations face in managing DMARC, DKIM, and SPF configurations, especially for those operating across multiple domains. After onboarding and adding the different DNS entries for DMARC, SPF, DKIM, all further DNS entries can be added directly in the product without having to do it every time in the DNS records.

HiddenLayer Automated Red Teaming prevents malicious manipulation of AI models

HiddenLayer’s Automated Red Teaming solution offers security teams a way to test AI systems for vulnerabilities through simulated, expert-level attacks. It handles routine but essential checks to provide a consistent layer of defense. Developed with HiddenLayer’s AI security expertise, it enables comprehensive testing with minimal overhead, allowing seamless integration into the pre-launch testing process.