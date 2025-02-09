Week in review: Exploited 7-Zip 0-day flaw, crypto-stealing malware found on App Store, Google Play

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

Russian cybercrooks exploiting 7-Zip zero-day vulnerability (CVE-2025-0411)

CVE-2025-0411, a Mark-of-the-Web bypass vulnerability in the open-source archiver tool 7-Zip that was fixed in November 2024, has been exploited in zero-day attacks to deliver malware to Ukrainian entities, Trend Micro researchers have revealed.

Crypto-stealing iOS, Android malware found on App Store, Google Play

A number of iOS and Android apps on Apple’s and Google’s official app stores contain a software development kit (SDK) that allows them to exfiltrate cryptowallets’ seed recovery phrases, Kaspersky researchers have found.

The overlooked risks of poor data hygiene in AI-driven organizations

In this Help Net Security interview, Oliver Friedrichs, CEO at Pangea, discusses why strong data hygiene is more important than ever as companies integrate AI into their operations.

DeepSeek’s popularity exploited to push malicious packages via PyPI

Two malicious packages leveraging the DeepSeek name have been published to the Python Package Index (PyPI) package repository, and in the 30 minutes or so they were up, they have been downloaded 36 times.

Ransomware payments plummet as more victims refuse to pay

Chainalysis’ latest report on how the ransomware landscape changed from 2023 to 2024 shows a promising trend: An increasing number of victims refuses to pay the ransom.

What you can do to prevent workforce fraud

In this Help Net Security interview, Benjamin Racenberg, Senior Intelligence Services Manager at Nisos, discusses the threat of workforce fraud, particularly DPRK-affiliated IT workers infiltrating remote roles.

Suspected NATO, UN, US Army hacker arrested in Spain

The Spanish National Police has arrested a hacker suspected of having breached national and international agencies (including the United Nation’s International Civil Aviation Organization and NATO), Spanish universities and companies, and released stolen data on the dark web.

The hidden dangers of a toxic cybersecurity workplace

In this Help Net Security interview, Rob Lee, Chief of Research and Head of Faculty at SANS Institute, discusses what a toxic environment looks like and how professionals can recognize red flags such as high turnover, burnout, and a pervasive fear of mistakes.

Cybercrime gang exploited VeraCore zero-day vulnerabilities for years (CVE-2025-25181, CVE-2024-57968)

XE Group, a cybercriminal outfit that has been active for over a decade, has been quietly exploiting zero-day vulnerabilities (CVE-2025-25181, CVE-2024-57968) in VeraCore software, a popular solution for warehouse management and order fulfillment.

BadDNS: Open-source tool checks for subdomain takeovers

BadDNS is an open-source Python DNS auditing tool designed to detect domain and subdomain takeovers of all types.

Swap EOL Zyxel routers, upgrade Netgear ones!

There will be no patches for EOL Zyxel routers under attack via CVE-2024-40891, the company has confirmed. Meanwhile, Netgear has issued patches for critical flaws affecting its routers and wireless access points.

OpenNHP: Cryptography-driven zero trust protocol

OpenNHP is the open-source implementation of NHP (Network-resource Hiding Protocol), a cryptography-based zero trust protocol for safeguarding servers and data.

Casio UK site compromised, equipped with web skimmer

Japanese electronics maker Casio has had its UK website injected with a web skimmer that collected buyers’ personal and payment card information, Jscrambler has discovered.

Self-sovereign identity could transform fraud prevention, but…

The way we manage digital identity is fundamentally broken. The root of the problem lies in traditional, centralized identity models, where a single organization holds and controls a user’s credentials, creating an attractive target for attackers.

Attackers compromise IIS servers by leveraging exposed ASP.NET machine keys

A ViewState code injection attack spotted by Microsoft threat researchers in December 2024 could be easily replicated by other attackers, the company warned.

The API security crisis and why businesses are at risk

In this Help Net Security video, Ivan Novikov, CEO of Wallarm, discusses the 2025 API ThreatStats Report, highlighting how APIs have become the primary attack surface over the past year, mainly driven by the rise of AI-related risks.

More destructive cyberattacks target financial institutions

Financial institutions will continue to be the ultimate targets for criminals and threat actors, as a successful attack offers a significant payoff, according to Contrast Security.

Aim for crypto-agility, prepare for the long haul

While organizations have long experimented with various facets of digital transformation, the journey toward crypto-agility is one of the most significant technological transitions of our time.

Only 3% of organizations have a dedicated budget for SaaS security

Mid-market organizations are grappling with managing the large volume of SaaS applications, both sanctioned and unsanctioned, with actual numbers often exceeding expectations, according to Cloud Security Alliance.

Man charged with stealing $65 million by exploting DeFI protocols vulnerabilities

A Canadian man has been indicted in federal court in New York for exploiting vulnerabilities in two decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols to fraudulently obtain about $65 million from the protocols’ investors.

8 steps to secure GenAI integration in financial services

GenAI offers financial services institutions enormous opportunities, particularly in unstructured dataset analysis and management, but may also increase security risks, according to FS-ISAC.

Cybersecurity jobs available right now: February 4, 2025

We’ve scoured the market to bring you a selection of roles that span various skill levels within the cybersecurity field. Check out this weekly selection of cybersecurity jobs available right now.

How to customize Safari for private browsing on iOS

Apple’s Safari browser includes several features aimed at enhancing privacy while browsing the web.

How to use iCloud Private Relay for enhanced privacy

iCloud Private Relay, included with an iCloud+ subscription, enhances your privacy while browsing the web in Safari.

Why logs aren’t enough: Enhancing SIEM with AI-driven NDR

Join cybersecurity expert Jonathan Mayled from 5-hour Energy as he uncovers the limitations of log-based SIEMs and the transformative role of AI-driven Network Detection and Response (NDR).

New infosec products of the week: February 7, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Dynatrace, Nymi, Qualys, SafeBreach, and Satori.