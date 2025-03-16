Week in review: NIST selects HQC for post-quantum encryption, 10 classic cybersecurity books

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

NIST selects HQC as backup algorithm for post-quantum encryption

Last year, NIST standardized a set of encryption algorithms that can keep data secure from a cyberattack by a future quantum computer. Now, NIST has selected a backup algorithm that can provide a second line of defense for the task of general encryption, which safeguards internet traffic and stored data alike.

Cybersecurity classics: 10 books that shaped the industry

Cybersecurity constantly evolves, but some books have stood the test of time, shaping how professionals think about security, risk, and digital threats. Whether you’re a CISO, a seasoned expert, or cybersecurity enthusiast, these must-reads belong on your shelf.

March 2025 Patch Tuesday forecast: A return to normalcy

The February Patch Tuesday updates and activity during the month marked a return to normalcy for patch management.

Hetty: Open-source HTTP toolkit for security research

Hetty is an open-source HTTP toolkit designed for security research, offering a free alternative to commercial tools like Burp Suite Pro.

Defending against EDR bypass attacks

In this Help Net Security video, John Dwyer, Director of Security Research at Binary Defense, discusses how over-reliance on EDR and lack of monitoring EDR telemetry health has become a risk in corporate security, the evolving tools and techniques attackers are using, and key mistakes companies are making when it comes to their EDR.

How remote work strengthens cybersecurity teams

The global transition to remote work has reshaped traditional workplace dynamics, introducing challenges and opportunities for cybersecurity teams. For CISOs and security professionals, embracing a remote workforce can be a strategic advantage, enhancing team capabilities and driving the modernization of security practices.

Who’s in your digital house? The truth about third-party access

In this Help Net Security video, Fran Rosch, CEO at Imprivata, discusses organizations’ challenges in securing third-party access and offers valuable insights on how businesses can address these risks effectively.

Review: The Cybersecurity Trinity

The Cybersecurity Trinity provides a comprehensive approach to modern cybersecurity by integrating AI, automation, and active cyber defense (ACD) into a unified strategy.

NetBird: Open-source network security

NetBird is an open-source solution that integrates a configuration-free peer-to-peer private network with centralized access control, providing a single platform to build secure private networks for your organization or home.

How to safely dispose of old tech without leaving a security risk

Every year, millions of old tech are thrown away due to age, malfunctions, or to make way for new ones, which creates security risks related to the data on these devices.

Smart cybersecurity spending and how CISOs can invest where it matters

CISOs face mounting pressure to spend wisely on security. Yet, many organizations remain vulnerable due to misplaced priorities and inefficient budgeting. This article explores common pitfalls and offers strategies to strengthen cybersecurity.

Burnout in cybersecurity: How CISOs can protect their teams (and themselves)

Cybersecurity is a high-stakes, high-pressure field in which CISOs and their teams constantly battle threats, compliance requirements, and business expectations. The demand for 24/7 vigilance, sophisticated attacks, and a shortage of skilled professionals have led to a burnout epidemic in the industry.

How to spot and avoid AI-generated scams

As AI technology advances, cybercriminals create more personalized and convincing scams. This includes mimicking voices, deepfake videos, and highly convincing phishing emails that are difficult to spot.

Goodbye passwords? Enterprises ramping up passkey adoption

87% of companies have, or are in the midst of, rolling out passkeys with goals tied to improved user experience, enhanced security, and compliance, according to the FIDO Alliance.

CISOs, are your medical devices secure? Attackers are watching closely

The adoption of connected medical devices, collectively called the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), has transformed patient care. However, this technological advancement has also introduced cybersecurity challenges to safeguard patient safety and uphold organizational security.

How to secure your personal metadata from online trackers

Understanding how metadata is collected and what you can do to protect it is critical for preserving your personal privacy.

Cybersecurity jobs available right now: March 11, 2025

We’ve scoured the market to bring you a selection of roles that span various skill levels within the cybersecurity field, with opportunities available both in the Europe and around the world. Check out this weekly selection of cybersecurity jobs available right now.

New infosec products of the week: March 14, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Alloy, Detectify, Pondurance, and SimSpace.