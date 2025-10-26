Week in review: Actively exploited Windows SMB flaw, trusted OAuth apps turned into cloud backdoors

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

Most AI privacy research looks the wrong way

Most research on LLM privacy has focused on the wrong problem, according to a new paper by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and Northeastern University. The authors argue that while most technical studies target data memorization, the biggest risks come from how LLMs collect, process, and infer information during regular use.

When everything’s connected, everything’s at risk

In this Help Net Security interview, Ken Deitz, CISO at Brown & Brown, discusses how the definition of cyber risk has expanded beyond IT to include IoT, OT, and broader supply chain ecosystems. As organizations connect these assets through cloud and networked systems, the attack surface and dependencies have multiplied.

Google introduces agentic threat intelligence for faster, conversational threat analysis

Security teams spend much of their day pulling data from reports, forums, and feeds, trying to connect clues across multiple sources. Google says that work can now happen through a simple conversation.

Microsoft releases urgent fix for actively exploited WSUS vulnerability (CVE-2025-59287)

Microsoft has released an out-of-band security update that “comprehensively” addresses CVE-2025-59287, a remote code execution vulnerability in the Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) that is reportedly being exploited in the wild.

Microsoft blocks risky file previews in Windows File Explorer

Along with fixing many code-based vulnerabilities, the October 2025 Windows updates also change how File Explorer handles files downloaded from the internet.

Researchers expose large-scale YouTube malware distribution network

Check Point researchers have uncovered, mapped and helped set back a stealthy, large-scale malware distribution operation on YouTube they dubbed the “YouTube Ghost Network.”

Lanscope Endpoint Manager vulnerability exploited in zero-day attacks (CVE-2025-61932)

CVE-2025-61932, an “improper verification of source of a communication channel” vulnerability affecting Lanscope Endpoint Manager, has been exploited as a zero-day since April 2025, the Japan Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Center (JPCERT/CC) warned on Wednesday.

Critical Adobe Commerce, Magento vulnerability under attack (CVE-2025-54236)

Attackers are trying to exploit CVE-2025-54236, a critical vulnerability affecting Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source, Sansec researchers have warned.

Attackers target retailers’ gift card systems using cloud-only techniques

A newly uncovered attack campaign mounted by suspected Morocco-based attackers has been hitting global retailers and other businesses issuing gift cards.

Attackers turn trusted OAuth apps into cloud backdoors

Attackers are increasingly abusing internal OAuth-based applications to gain persistent access to cloud environments, Proofpoint researchers warn.

CISA warns of Windows SMB flaw under active exploitation (CVE-2025-33073)

CVE-2025-33073, a Windows SMB Client vulnerability that Microsoft fixed in June 2025, is being exploited by attackers.

Official Xubuntu website compromised to serve malware

The official website for Xubuntu, a community-maintained “flavour” of Ubuntu that ships with the Xfce desktop environment, has been compromised to serve Windows malware instead of the Linux distro.

Hard-coded credentials found in Moxa industrial security appliances, routers (CVE-2025-6950)

Moxa has fixed 5 vulnerabilities in its industrial network security appliances and routers, including a remotely exploitable flaw (CVE-2025-6950) that may result in complete system compromise.

China-linked Salt Typhoon hackers attempt to infiltrate European telco

Salt Typhoon, the China-linked APT group that has a penchant for targeting telecommunications companies, has been spotted trying to sneak into yet another one.

Smart helmet tech points to the future of fighting audio deepfakes

A research team at Texas Tech University tested a method that connects voice verification to the physical act of speaking. The study examines whether jaw and cheek movements can serve as proof of identity.

Faster LLM tool routing comes with new security considerations

Large language models depend on outside tools to perform real-world tasks, but connecting them to those tools often slows them down or causes failures. A new study from the University of Hong Kong proposes a way to fix that.

Your wearable knows your heartbeat, but who else does?

Smartwatches, glucose sensors, and connected drug-monitoring devices are common in care programs. Remote monitoring helps detect changes early and supports personalized treatment and long-term condition management. They give clinicians valuable insight into patient health but also introduce new exposure points. As more care shifts outside hospital walls, sensitive information crosses networks that few organizations can see end to end.

How Lazarus Group used fake job ads to spy on Europe’s drone and defense sector

ESET researchers have uncovered a fresh wave of Operation DreamJob, a long-running campaign linked to North Korea’s Lazarus Group. This latest activity targeted several European defense contractors, including firms deeply involved in drone and UAV development, which may point to a connection with Pyongyang’s push to expand its drone capabilities.

OpenFGA: The open-source engine redefining access control

OpenFGA is an open-source, high-performance, and flexible authorization engine inspired by Google’s Zanzibar system for relationship-based access control. It helps developers model and enforce fine-grained access control in their applications.

For blind people, staying safe online means working around the tools designed to help

Blind and low-vision users face the same password challenges as everyone else, but the tools meant to make security easier often end up getting in the way. A study from the CISPA Helmholtz Center for Information Security and DePaul University found that poor accessibility in password managers can lead people to risky habits such as reusing passwords.

Your smart building isn’t so smart without security

The lights switch on as you walk in. The air adjusts to your presence. Somewhere in the background, a server notes your arrival. It’s the comfort of a smart building, but that comfort might come with a cost.

AI’s split personality: Solving crimes while helping conceal them

What happens when investigators and cybercriminals start using the same technology? AI is now doing both, helping law enforcement trace attacks while also being tested for its ability to conceal them. A new study from the University of Cagliari digs into this double-edged role of AI, mapping out how it’s transforming cybercrime detection and digital forensics, and why that’s exciting and a little alarming.

10 data security companies to watch in 2026

At Help Net Security, we’ve been tracking the cybersecurity world for nearly three decades. Through our Industry News section, we’ve watched countless companies rise, and push the limits of what’s possible in data protection. Some vendors consistently stand out, not just for their products but for how they think about security itself.

Why ex-military professionals are a good fit for cybersecurity

After years of working as part of a team, many military veterans look for work that still carries meaning, challenge, and purpose. Cybersecurity offers a new way to serve and protect on a different battlefield.

Nodepass: Open-source TCP/UDP tunneling solution

When you think of network tunneling, “lightweight” and “enterprise-grade” rarely appear in the same sentence. NodePass, an open-source project, wants to change that. It’s a compact but powerful TCP/UDP tunneling solution built for DevOps teams and system administrators who need to manage complex network environments without wading through configuration files or rigid infrastructure setups.

Life, death, and online identity: What happens to your online accounts after death?

Rapid technological advances have transformed daily life, leaving most of us with digital footprints across email, social media, banking, and more. While we work to protect these accounts from cybercriminals, ensuring loved ones can legally access them after death or incapacity is becoming increasingly important. To address these challenges, the OpenID Foundation is developing a whitepaper and a digital estate planning guide. In this Help Net Security interview, Dean H. Saxe, an OIDF member and digital identity expert, discusses the initiative and its goals.

Why cybersecurity hiring feels so hard right now

In this Help Net Security video, Carol Lee Hobson, CISO at PayNearMe, explores the realities behind the so-called cybersecurity “talent gap.”

3 DevOps security pitfalls and how to stay ahead of them

In this Help Net Security video, Dustin Kirkland, SVP of Engineering at Chainguard, explores three of the most pressing DevOps security issues engineers encounter: unpatched code, legacy systems, and the rise of AI and automation.

Building trust in AI: How to keep humans in control of cybersecurity

In this Help Net Security video, Rekha Shenoy, CEO at BackBox, takes a look at AI in cybersecurity, separating hype from reality. She explains why AI’s true value lies not in replacing human expertise but in strengthening it.

What Microsoft’s 2025 report reveals about the new rules of engagement in cyberdefense

Adversaries are using AI to sharpen attacks, automate operations, and challenge long-standing defenses, according to a new Microsoft report. Researchers describe a year in which criminal and state-backed actors blurred the lines between cybercrime, espionage, and disruption, targeting public and private sectors.

When AI writes code, humans clean up the mess

AI coding tools are reshaping how software is written, tested, and secured. They promise speed, but that speed comes with a price. A new report from Aikido Security shows that most organizations now use AI to write production code, and many have seen new vulnerabilities appear because of it.

Wireshark 4.6.0 brings major updates for packet analysis and decryption

If you’ve ever used Wireshark to dig into network traffic you know how vital even small upgrades can be. With version 4.6.0 the team behind the open-source network protocol analyzer has added a number of features that could change how you analyse traffic, decode protocols and handle captures across platforms.

The next cyber crisis may start in someone else’s supply chain

Organizations are getting better at some aspects of risk management but remain underprepared for the threats reshaping the business landscape, according to a new Riskonnect report. The findings show a growing gap between awareness and action as technology, politics, and global markets shift faster than most companies can adapt.

Gartner predicts the technologies set to transform 2026

Gartner has unveiled its vision for the technologies that will define 2026, spotlighting the innovations and risks that business and IT leaders can’t afford to ignore. The research firm says organizations are entering a period of change, where AI, connectivity, and digital trust will shape how companies compete and operate.

Companies want the benefits of AI without the cyber blowback

51% of European IT and cybersecurity professionals said they expect AI-driven cyber threats and deepfakes to keep them up at night in 2026, according to ISACA.

Inside the messy reality of Microsoft 365 management

Most MSPs agree that Microsoft 365 is now the backbone of business operations, but a Syncro survey shows that complexity, incomplete backups, and reactive security continue to slow their progress in managing it.

Cybersecurity jobs available right now: October 21, 2025

We’ve scoured the market to bring you a selection of roles that span various skill levels within the cybersecurity field. Check out this weekly selection of cybersecurity jobs available right now.

New infosec products of the week: October 24, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Axoflow, Elastic, Illumio, Keycard, Netscout and Rubrik.