Week in review: Exploited newly patched BeyondTrust RCE, United Airlines CISO on building resilience

United Airlines CISO on building resilience when disruption is inevitable

In this Help Net Security interview, Deneen DeFiore, VP and CISO at United Airlines, explains how the company approaches modernization without compromising safety-critical environments, why resilience and continuity matter as much as prevention, and how the airline manages risk across an interconnected ecosystem of vendors, partners, and infrastructure providers.

What happens when cybersecurity knowledge walks out the door

In this Help Net Security interview, Andrew Northern, Principal Security Researcher at Censys, explains why mentorship matters and what organizations risk losing when senior staff disengage. He argues that institutional memory and judgment under pressure are difficult to rebuild once they disappear.

Groupe Rocher CISO on strengthening a modern retail cybersecurity strategy

In this Help Net Security interview, Jérôme Etienne, Group CISO, Groupe Rocher shares practical insights on closing strategy gaps, managing third-party risk, and securing online and in-store environments. In the conversation, he also discusses why point-of-sale and in-store systems can no longer be treated as secondary security concerns, especially as attackers increasingly target overlooked technologies.

OpenClaw Scanner: Open-source tool detects autonomous AI agents

A new free, open source tool is available to help organizations detect where autonomous AI agents are operating across corporate environments. The OpenClaw Scanner identifies instances of OpenClaw, an autonomous AI assistant also known as MoltBot, that can execute tasks, access local files, and authenticate to internal systems without centralized oversight.

When security decisions come too late, and attackers know it

In this Help Net Security, Chris O’Ferrell, CEO at CodeHunter, talks about why malware keeps succeeding, where attackers insert malicious code in the SDLC, and how CI/CD pipelines can become a quiet entry point. He also breaks down the difference between behavioral detection and behavioral intent analysis, and why explainable results matter for security teams.

Edge computing’s biggest lie: “We’ll patch it later”

In this Help Net Security interview, Piotr Buliński, CTO of Qbee, digs into the edge equivalent of “snowflake servers,” why cloud habits break in the field, and what it takes to monitor and update fleets safely.

BeyondTrust fixes easy-to-exploit pre-auth RCE vulnerability in remote access tools (CVE-2026-1731)

BeyondTrust fixed a critical remote code execution vulnerability (CVE-2026-1731) in its Remote Support (RS) and Privileged Remote Access (PRA) solutions and is urging self-hosted customers to apply the patch as soon a possible. Unlike the Remote Support zero-day (CVE-2024-12356) that was flagged after having been exploited by China-nexus threat actors to breach the US Treasury Department in late 2024, this newest vulnerability was discovered and privately disclosed by a security researcher.

European Commission hit by cyberattackers targeting mobile management platform

The European Commission’s mobile device management platform was hacked but the incident was swiftly contained and no compromise of mobile devices was detected, EU’s executive branch announced on Friday. The intrusion was detected on January 30, 2026, by CERT-EU, the cybersecurity team protecting all European Union institutions, bodies, and agencies.

Ransomware group breached SmarterTools via flaw in its SmarterMail deployment

SmarterTools, the company behind the popular Microsoft Exchange alternative SmarterMail, has been breached by a ransomware-wielding group that leveraged a recently fixed vulnerability in that solution.

Unpatched SolarWinds WHD instances under active attack

Internet‑exposed and vulnerable SolarWinds Web Help Desk (WHD) instances are under attack by threat actors looking to gain an initial foothold into target organizations’ networks, Microsoft and Huntress researchers have warned.

Singapore telcos breached in China-linked cyber espionage campaign

Singapore’s four major telecommunications companies were hit by a coordinated cyber espionage campaign last year, the country’s Cyber Security Agency (CSA) has revealed. An advanced persistent threat group known as UNC3886 has probed deep into the networks of M1, SIMBA Telecom, Singtel, and StarHub, spurring Singapore’s security agencies to mount a large cyber defence operation.

Microsoft Patch Tuesday: 6 exploited zero-days fixed in February 2026

Microsoft has plugged 50+ security holes on February 2026 Patch Tuesday, including six zero-day vulnerabilities exploited by attackers in the wild. Among the zero-days fixed are three vulnerabilities that allow attackers to bypass a security feature.

Ivanti EPMM exploitation: Researchers warn of “sleeper” webshells

A massive wave of exploitation attempts has followed the disclosure of CVE-2026-1281, a critical pre-authentication Ivanti EPMM vulnerability, the Shadowserver Foundation has warned. Some of it is automated scanning for vulnerable systems, but according to Greynoise and Defused, a suspected initial access broker has been prepping unpatched instances with a “sleeper” webshell for follow-on exploitation by other threat actors.

Apple fixes zero-day flaw exploited in targeted attacks (CVE-2026-20700)

Apple has released fixes for a zero-day vulnerability (CVE-2026-20700) exploited in targeted attacks last year. CVE-2026-20700 is a memory corruption issue in dyld, the Dynamic Link Editor component of Apple’s operating systems, and may allow attackers with memory write capability to execute arbitrary code.

Windows Notepad Markdown feature opens door to RCE (CVE-2026-20841)

Among the many security fixes released by Microsoft on February 2026 Patch Tuesday is one for CVE-2026-20841, a command injection vulnerability in Notepad that could be exploited by attackers to achieve remote code execution on targets’ Windows system.

Hackers probe, exploit newly patched BeyondTrust RCE flaw (CVE-2026-1731)

Attackers are exploiting a recently patched critical vulnerability (CVE-2026-1731) in internet-facing BeyondTrust Remote Support and Privileged Remote Access instances.

How AI is reshaping attack path analysis

Attackers increasingly leverage AI to rapidly identify weaknesses and chain exploits, forcing defenders to keep pace by using AI to identify and stop those same weaknesses. However, security teams often struggle to determine what matters most, how it could realistically be exploited, and what to fix first.

Brutus: Open-source credential testing tool for offensive security

Brutus is an open-source, multi-protocol credential testing tool written in pure Go. Designed to replace legacy tools that have long frustrated penetration testers with dependency headaches and integration gaps, Brutus ships as a single binary with zero external dependencies and native support for the JSON-based reconnaissance pipelines that define offensive security.

AI-driven scams are eroding trust in calls, messages, and meetings

In this Help Net Security video, Miguel Fornés, Governance and Compliance Manager at Surfshark, discusses how AI is changing social engineering attacks. He describes how tasks that once took weeks, such as research and targeting, are now automated and cheap. This shift has lowered the skills and cost needed to run scams and phishing campaigns. Attackers use AI agents to gather open source data and hold live conversations with victims without human help.

Allama: Open-source AI security automation

Allama is an open-source security automation platform that lets teams build visual workflows for threat detection and response. It includes integrations with 80+ types of tools and services typical in security operations, including SIEM systems, endpoint detection and response products, identity providers, and ticketing systems.

TikTok under EU pressure to change its addictive algorithm

The European Commission has issued preliminary findings that say TikTok breaches the Digital Services Act due to its addictive design. The Commission opened a formal investigation into TikTok in February 2024. The probe examined whether the platform meets its obligations as a very large online platform under the Digital Services Act. These obligations include identifying risks linked to the service and taking steps to reduce them.

EU targets Meta over WhatsApp AI access restrictions

The European Commission believes Meta breached EU competition rules by blocking other AI assistants from accessing and interacting with users on WhatsApp.

Face scans and ID checks are coming to Discord

Discord users will soon see a change to how their accounts work. From early March 2026, access to some features will require age verification using an ID or a face scan. The changes follow earlier deployments in a small number of countries and will apply to both new and existing accounts.

DuckDuckGo enables AI voice chat without saving voice data

DuckDuckGo has added voice chat to Duck.ai, allowing users to speak to an AI assistant while keeping audio private, unrecorded, and excluded from AI training. Voice chat is available in the DuckDuckGo browser and most third-party browsers, with support for Mozilla listed as coming soon.

Trojanized 7-Zip downloads turn home computers into proxy nodes

A trojanized version of the popular 7-Zip software is quietly turning home computers into residential proxy nodes, Malwarebytes warns. Spurred by a Reddit post in which a user complained about getting infected with malware after downloading 7-Zip from 7zip[.]com instead of the legitimate 7-zip.org, Malwarebytes researchers looked into the matter and found that the malicious installer functions as 7-zip, but also silently drops additional payloads onto the system.

Microsoft tightens Windows security with app transparency and user consent

Microsoft is strengthening default protections in Windows through two security initiatives, Windows Baseline Security Mode and User Transparency and Consent. User Transparency and Consent introduces a structured approach to how Windows presents security decisions to users. The operating system will prompt users when applications request access to sensitive resources such as files, cameras, or microphones, and when installers attempt to add additional software.

That “summarize with AI” button might be manipulating you

Microsoft security researchers discovered a growing trend of AI memory poisoning attacks used for promotional purposes, referred to as AI Recommendation Poisoning.

Picking an AI red teaming vendor is getting harder

Vendor noise is already a problem in traditional security testing. AI red teaming has added another layer of confusion, with providers offering everything from consulting engagements to automated testing platforms. Many buyers still struggle to tell whether a vendor can test real-world AI system behavior or only run a packaged set of jailbreak prompts.

OpenVPN releases version 2.7.0 with expanded protocol and platform updates

OpenVPN version 2.7.0 is now available. The update advances support for multi-address server configurations and updates client functionality across operating systems. The release includes enhancements in data channel handling and support for evolving kernel and cryptographic components.

1Password open sources a benchmark to stop AI agents from leaking credentials

Research has shown that some AI models can identify phishing websites with near-perfect accuracy when asked. When those same models are used as autonomous agents with access to tools like email, web browsers, and password vaults, they can still carry out the scam. That gap is the focus of a new open source benchmark from 1Password called the Security Comprehension and Awareness Measure, or SCAM.

Police arrests distributor of JokerOTP password-stealing bot

The Dutch National Police arrested a 21-year-old man from Dordrecht as part of a cybercrime investigation by Team Cybercrime Oost-Brabant. The suspect is believed to have distributed a tool known as JokerOTP, a bot used to intercept one-time passwords (OTPs) used to secure online accounts and financial transactions.

Bitcoin trading firm CEO gets 20 years for operating $200 million Ponzi scheme

The U.S. Department of Justice sentenced the CEO of a multi level marketing and bitcoin trading firm to 20 years in prison after a conviction for wire fraud and money laundering tied to a large scale Ponzi scheme.

AI agents behave like users, but don’t follow the same rules

Security and governance approaches to autonomous AI agents rely on static credentials, inconsistent controls, and limited visibility. Securing these agents requires the same rigor and traceability applied to human users, according to Cloud Security Alliance’s Securing Autonomous AI Agents report.

OpenAI updates Europe privacy policy, adding new data categories

OpenAI has updated its Europe-facing privacy policy following the November 2024 EU revision, clarifying scope, expanding coverage, and detailing user controls. The updated document is longer, with dedicated sections for data controls and practical resources. It explains key controls and settings within the text, making available choices easier to understand without moving between documents.

Linux kernel 6.19 reaches stable release, kernel 7.0 work is already underway

Development activity on the Linux kernel continues into early 2026 with the stable release of version 6.19. Kernel maintainers have completed the pre-release cycle and merged the final set of changes into the mainline tree. The release follows the ongoing weekly rhythm of code submission and testing that supports Linux’s widespread use across servers, desktops, and embedded systems.

Security teams are paying for sprawl in more ways than one

Most enterprises run security programs across sprawling environments that include mobile devices, SaaS applications, cloud infrastructure, and telecom networks. Spend control in these areas often sits outside the security organization, even when the operational consequences land directly on security teams. Tangoe’s 2026 Trends & Savings Recommendations Report connects these cost domains to recurring governance failures that create risk exposure across identity, endpoint management, and infrastructure visibility.

Product showcase: PCAPdroid analyzes Android app network activity

PCAPdroid is a free, open-source Android app that allows inspection of network traffic. Installation is straightforward and does not require creating an account. To begin capturing traffic, a VPN request must be accepted, which allows the app to monitor network activity. Once permission is granted, tapping the play button starts PCAPdroid, which then runs in the background until stopped.

Zen-AI-Pentest: Open-source AI-powered penetration testing framework

Zen-AI-Pentest provides an open-source framework for scanning and exercising systems using a combination of autonomous agents and standard security utilities. The project aims to let users run an orchestrated sequence of reconnaissance, vulnerability scanning, exploitation, and reporting using AI guidance and industry tools like Nmap and Metasploit. It is written to support command line, API, and web interfaces.

Yubico previews passkey-enabled digital signatures in upcoming YubiKey 5.8 firmware

Yubico’s upcoming YubiKey 5.8 firmware introduces standardized APIs that integrate hardware-backed signatures with passkey authentication. To enable privacy-capable digital signatures using passkeys, expanded enterprise IdP support, and next-generation digital wallet use cases, the firmware adds support for FIDO CTAP 2.3 and preview WebAuthn signing extensions.

Google Search introduces new ways to remove sensitive personal information and explicit images

Google expanded its “Results about you” tool to give users more control over sensitive personal information and added a way to request removal of non-consensual explicit images from Search.

Microsoft begins Secure Boot certificate update for Windows devices

Microsoft has begun updating Secure Boot certificates originally issued in 2011 to ensure that Windows devices continue to verify boot software as older certificates reach the end of their lifecycle and begin expiring in June 2026.

Java security work is becoming a daily operational burden

Security teams in large enterprises already spend significant time tracking vulnerabilities across software supply chains, third-party libraries, and internal codebases. Java environments add another layer of exposure because so many mission-critical systems still run on the JVM.

Cloud teams are hitting maturity walls in governance, security, and AI use

Enterprise cloud programs have reached a point where most foundational services are already in place, and the daily work now centers on governance, security enforcement, and managing sprawl across environments. Hybrid and multi-cloud architectures have become routine in large organizations, bringing new operational pressures around consistency and control.

Microsoft Store updated with a new CLI, analytics, and Web Installer improvements

Microsoft has introduced new developer tools, updates to developer analytics, and a Web Installer in the Microsoft Store on Windows to help developers build and scale apps on the platform.

Attackers are moving at machine speed, defenders are still in meetings

Threat actors are using AI across the attack lifecycle, increasing speed, scale, and adaptability, according to the 2026 State of Cybersecurity report by Ivanti. The study compares perceived threat levels across common attack types with organizational readiness to respond and identifies persistent gaps between awareness and execution across security programs.

Cyber risk is becoming a hold-period problem for private equity firms

Private equity firms have spent years treating cybersecurity as an IT hygiene issue inside portfolio companies. That approach is getting harder to sustain as ransomware, data theft, and regulatory pressure interfere with value creation during the hold period.

Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS arrives with cumulative security and bug fixes

Security teams running Ubuntu in production often delay major OS upgrades until the next point release arrives with accumulated patches and newer hardware support. Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS is now available as refreshed installation media for Noble Numbat, bundling the latest updates and offering a current hardware enablement stack for new deployments.

Why secure OT protocols still struggle to catch on

Industrial control system networks continue to run on legacy communication protocols that were built for reliability and uptime, not authentication or data integrity. In many environments, malicious actors with access to the OT network can impersonate devices, issue unauthenticated commands, or modify messages in transit without detection.

OpenAI released GPT-5.3-Codex-Spark, a real-time coding model

OpenAI has released a research preview of GPT-5.3-Codex-Spark, an ultra-fast model for real-time coding in Codex. It is available to ChatGPT Pro users in the latest versions of the Codex app, the command-line interface, and the VS Code extension.

