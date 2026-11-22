Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

Malware spread through Optimizely hits 178 organizations, including BBC, CNN and Zoom

An attacker exploited a vulnerability in Optimizely’s web experimentation platform to plant malicious JavaScript on its customers’ websites, the company has confirmed.

Java4Shell OpenJDK flaw: Exploitation is tricky and hinges on specific CPUs (CVE-2026-114938)

CVE-2026-114938, a memory corruption flaw in Open Java Development Kit’s Base64 decoder, can allow unauthenticated attackers to run code on servers hosting widely used Java applications.

Deutsche Telekom IoT’s CEO on securing devices that run for 20 years

In this Help Net Security interview, Christian Schwalbe, CEO of Deutsche Telekom IoT, talks about the forgotten devices that create the most risk in IoT deployments.

Google finds AI agent writing and launching exploits with no human in the loop

Threat actors have started letting AI agents carry out whole stages of live intrusions, and at least one operation no longer needs a human to turn a newly released patch into a working attack, Google Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG) and Mandiant revealed.

NGINX2Root: F5 patches five critical NGINX vulnerabilities

F5 has patched five critical vulnerabilities in NGINX, the world’s most widely used open-source web server, that can allow remote code execution under certain conditions.

Too many instructions can hold back AI security audits

In this Help Net Security interview, Peter Stöckli, Security Researcher at GitHub, explains how the team uses AI agents to audit software for vulnerabilities.

Criminal marketplace sells infostealer logs with AI-written profiles of their owners

A criminal marketplace advertised on cybercrime forums is selling data stolen from computers infected with infostealer malware, along with AI-written profiles of their owners, Hudson Rock has discovered.

Exploited Puppet flaw puts the server that configures your endpoint fleet at risk (CVE-2026-115731)

Attackers are exploiting CVE-2026-115731, a critical remote code execution vulnerability in Perforce Puppet Enterprise, an enterprise solution used by IT teams to centralize and automatize endpoint management.

Your AI red team may be finding the same prompt injection thousands of times

AI agents retrained on a bigger pile of prompt injection attacks came out easier to hijack in three of four tests run by researchers at the University of Waterloo, Zhejiang University and KTH Royal Institute of Technology.

VMware vCenter zero-day exploited for months before patch (CVE-2026-123890)

A suspected China-nexus espionage group tracked as Armory Castle (formerly UNC5221) has been exploiting a VMware vCenter zero-day since at least early September, more than two months before Broadcom released a fix, Google Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG) revealed.

SonicWall urges customers to replace Gen 6 firewalls now

SonicWall is urging customers still running Gen 6 firewalls to replace them immediately and to stop using them at the internet edge.

Quantum position verification could lock remote hackers out, NIST shows

Physicists at the National Institute of Standards and Technology have used entangled photons to confirm that a party was physically where it claimed to be.

Once a scam ends the victim blaming begins

Blaming people who fall for scams deepens the harm and teaches them to stay silent the next time, cyberpsychologist Dr. Nicola Fox Hamilton told the audience at IRISSCON 2026 in Dublin.

Ubuntu AI security patches are here, if you’re willing to test them yourself

Canonical is letting Ubuntu Pro customers install security patches written by AI agents before its engineers finish reviewing and testing them.

Credential stealer slipped into Microsoft’s official Python agent framework

Two releases of Microsoft’s official agent-framework package on the Python Package Index (PyPI) carried code that steals cloud and CI/CD credentials from developers’ systems.

NATO’s AI cyber defense work hits up to 300 billion OpenAI tokens a month

NATO’s Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) gives NATO’s core institutions access to OpenAI’s cybersecurity models to help protect Allied networks.

265,000 Oyster photocard customers’ data exposed in Transport for London breach

Account details belonging to some 265,000 Oyster photocard holders may have been compromised in a breach of the photocard website, Transport for London (TfL) has warned.

Anthropic vulnerability disclosure deadline drops to 30 days for serious bugs

Anthropic will publicly disclose high- and critical-severity vulnerabilities it reports to vendors and open source maintainers after 30 days, down from 90.

European Commission confirms AI-generated cyberattack disrupted its systems

The European Commission has confirmed it was hit by a cyberattack that misused a publicly available AI tool and forced the institution to take several of its applications offline.

AI security took more than one in three cybersecurity seed funding deals

Seed deals for cybersecurity startups dipped slightly in the third quarter of 2026, the second decline in a row, while the wider U.S. venture market had one of its best quarters since 2021.

Russian spies turn one cloud breach into a stepping stone for the next

A Russian cyberespionage group is posing as employees of organizations it has already breached to phish new targets, Google Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG) found.

You can now self-host Kitesurf, Cloudflare’s open-source browser for AI agents

Kitesurf is Cloudflare’s browser for AI agents, built to load web pages and run their JavaScript on Cloudflare Workers without starting up a full desktop browser.

Unpatched GeoVision camera software gave cryptojackers a side door into 13 organizations

Attackers used GeoVision camera management software to break into Windows machines at 13 organizations and turn them into cryptocurrency miners, Huntress warned in a threat advisory.

Google Project Zero will disclose bugs after 90 days, fixed or not

Google’s Project Zero will disclose the vulnerabilities it finds 90 days after reporting them to a vendor, whether or not the vendor has shipped a fix.

AI agents inherit employee access, and nobody’s watching how they use it

AI agents that employees build inside project trackers, CRMs and automation tools often run on the credentials of the person who created them and carry that person’s access to company data, according to Nudge Security.

GTA 6 scams are after your Google password, money, and crypto wallet

Scammers are using the GTA 6 launch to steal Google passwords, sell game keys that may never arrive, and get players to connect crypto wallets.

Microsoft gives admins one policy to manage Windows patches and fixes for PCs that won’t boot

Microsoft has expanded Windows Autopatch’s quality update controls, allowing administrators to manage Windows quality updates, supported .NET Framework updates, and Quick machine recovery updates through a single policy in Microsoft Intune.

It’s time to retire vanity security dashboards

In this Help Net Security video, Abdul Khadir Mahamed, OT Security Architect at Estée Lauder Companies, explains why security teams should retire vanity dashboards in IT and OT environments.

Microsoft previews remote lock for lost or stolen Windows devices

Microsoft’s Remote lock allows IT administrators to lock a lost, stolen or compromised Windows device through Intune without wiping it.

AI uncovers flaws in discontinued devices with no vendor left to patch them

Forescout researchers built a tool to test if generally available AI models could find security flaws on a limited budget.

40% of organizations struggle to retrace AI agents’ actions

99% of organizations use AI agents to perform autonomous or semiautonomous actions in development pipelines, according to Palo Alto Networks’ State of Cloud Security Report 2026.

BackBox Linux 10 brings new hacking tools and Ubuntu 26.04 support

BackBox Linux is a free, open source penetration testing distribution made by BackBox, a non-profit community project that keeps its own repositories of ethical hacking tools.

TapMap: Free, open-source network map

TapMap is a free, open-source desktop app that plots a computer’s active network connections on an interactive world map.

Product showcase: iVerify Basic helps users check device security and improve privacy

iVerify Basic is a mobile security app for individuals who want to check their devices for signs of compromise and improve their security settings. It is available for iOS and Android, including tablets.

Cybersecurity jobs available right now: November 17, 2026

We’ve scoured the market to bring you a selection of roles that span various skill levels within the cybersecurity field. Check out this weekly selection of cybersecurity jobs available right now.