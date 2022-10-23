Week in review: CISA releases RedEye, Apache Commons Text flaw, Medibank data breach

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

Medibank hack turned into a data breach: The attackers are demanding money

Medibank, Australia’s largest private health provider, has confirmed that last week’s “cyber incident” has resulted in a data breach.

CISA releases RedEye open-source analytic tool

CISA has released RedEye, an interactive open-source analytic tool to visualize and report Red Team command and control activities.

iDealwine suffers a data breach

Popular international fine wine online retailer iDealwine has suffered a data breach during the past weekend, and has yet to reveal the number of customers affected.

Apache Commons Text flaw is not a repeat of Log4Shell (CVE-2022-42889)

A freshly fixed vulnerability (CVE-2022-42889) in the Apache Commons Text library has been getting attention from security researchers these last few days, worrying it could lead to a repeat of the Log4Shell dumpster fire.

Police breaks up criminal ring that hacked keyless systems to steal cars

A car theft ring that used fraudulent software to “hack” and steal vehicles with remote keyless entry and ignition systems has been dismantled by the French National Gendarmerie, Europol announced on Monday.

Security stack consolidation helps CISOs lower cybersecurity spending

In this Help Net Security video, Alfredo Hickman, Head of Information Security at Obsidian Security, discusses the importance of security stack consolidation for organizations looking to reduce security costs while increasing security efficiency and effectiveness.

Want to be a CISO? Being technical is just one of the requirements

In this Help Net Security interview, Chris Konrad, Area Vice President of Security, Global Accounts at World Wide Technology, offers advice to CISOs that are increasingly under pressure, discusses using a security maturity model, discusses interesting security technologies, and more.

Top outcomes organizations want from their security investments

Preventing data breaches and safeguarding remote workers are among the top security priorities and outcomes organizations want from their security investments, according to WithSecure.

3 mistakes organizations make when trying to manage data securely

In this Help Net Security video, Nong Li, CEO at Okera, provides tips to avoid what he considers the top three mistakes organizations make when trying to manage data securely; data preparation, access & governance, and de-identification.

Economic uncertainty is increasing cybersecurity risks

Cybercriminals are always seeking to make their attacks, scams and campaigns as effective as possible. This includes harnessing whatever is dominating the news agenda and is on their victims’ mind.

AI can help you optimize your supply chain

In this video for Help Net Security, Diego Pienknagura, VP of Growth & Global Operations at Inspectorio, talks about how the role of AI can be a driving force for the supply chain.

New security concerns for the open-source software supply chain

Open-source software is a critical element of the software supply chain in companies of all sizes, but there are new security concerns for the open-source software supply chain – calling for better approaches to packaging security, according to VMware.

Deepfakes: What they are and how to spot them

This Help Net Security video brings attention to what deepfakes are, how to spot them, and what steps you can take to protect yourself from them.

7 critical steps to defend the healthcare sector against cyber threats

While knowing full well that human lives may be at stake, criminal gangs have been increasingly targeting the healthcare sector with high-impact attacks like ransomware.

Fines are not enough! Data breach victims want better security

In this Help Net Security video, Todd Moore, Senior VP, Encryption Products at Thales, discusses how the vast majority of consumers worldwide reported a negative impact on their lives following a data breach.

For auto dealerships, cybersecurity is more essential than ever

Cybercriminals are getting craftier as auto retailers continue to fall victim to well-disguised cyberattacks. According to the second annual dealership cybersecurity study by CDK Global, 15% of dealers have experienced a cybersecurity incident in the past year.

How to secure microservices using authorization

In this Help Net Security video, Tim Hinrichs, CTO at Styra, shares what “proper” authorization entails and how organizations can streamline their movement from monolithic systems to microservices.

Upgrade your security awareness efforts: Here’s how to start

October is Security Awareness Month, an exciting time as organizations around the world train people how to be cyber secure, both at work and at home. But what exactly is security awareness and, more importantly, why should we care about it?

The future of MFA is passwordless

Secret Double Octopus and Dimensional Research surveyed over 300 IT professionals with responsibility for workforce identities and their security at organizations with more than 1,000 employees, in order to learn more about the state of workforce passwordless authentication and multi-factor authentication (MFA) usage.

CIS Benchmarks: Community driven security guidelines

CIS Benchmarks are the only consensus-developed security configuration recommendations both created and trusted by a global community of IT security professionals from academia, government, and industry.

Open banking API security: Best practices to ensure a safe journey

More than 9 in 10 financial sectors accept that open banking is vital to their organization. The demand for fast, hassle-free, and personalized banking and financial services among customers is driving the rapid adoption of open banking. However, nearly 50% of banking customers fear the security of open banking.

The most dangerous connected devices

In this Help Net Security video, Daniel Dos Santos, Head of Security Research at Forescout, discusses the most dangerous connected devices of 2022, discovered by the Vedere Labs research team.

The companies most likely to lose your data

Web companies are most likely to lose your data, a study shows. The study, conducted by VPN Overview, analysed major data breaches that have been registered since 2004 to discover which industry is most prone to losing data.

How phishing campaigns abuse Google Ad click tracking redirects

In this Help Net Security video, Kevin Cryan, Director of Operational Intelligence at PhishLabs, talks about how this type of attack is different from the one identified by Microsoft – threat actors use conditional geolocation logic to present the legitimate landing page when Google scans their ad.

Why chasing risk assessments will have you chasing your tail

Third-party risk assessments are often described as time-consuming, repetitive, overwhelming, and outdated. Think about it: organizations, on average, have over 5,000 third parties, meaning they may feel the need to conduct over 5,000 risk assessments. In the old school method, that’s 5,000 redundant questionnaires. 5,000 long-winded Excel sheets. No wonder they feel this way.

How supply chain threats will evolve in 2023

In this Help Net Security video, Marc Woolward, Global CTO & CISO at vArmour, talks about notable supply chain attacks and predicts how they will evolve in 2023.

Data visualization: An invaluable tool in a defender’s arsenal

Visibility is always a priority, but it’s vital when responding to an incident. Time is always working against incident responders. Looking through rows of text data and making connections between them and the suspicious activity under investigation is time spent not remediating the problem, which is a real waste when you’re under pressure to stop an attack.

(ISC)² to aid cybersecurity professional development in emerging economies

(ISC)² has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA) to strenghten cybersecurity professional development in emerging economies.

Secure portable operating system Tails 5.5 released

Tails, based on Debian GNU/Linux, is a portable operating system that protects against surveillance and censorship, and version 5.5 is now available for download.

Product showcase: Scribe platform’s end-to-end software supply chain security

As software supply chain security becomes more and more crucial, security, DevSecOps, and DevOps teams are more challenged than ever to build transparent trust in the software they deliver or use.

Product showcase: ImmuniWeb Discovery – attack surface management with dark web monitoring

Organizations around the globe struggle to identify their IT assets hosted in a multicloud environment, on premise or managed by numerous third parties. The lack of visibility prevents the cybersecurity teams from protecting their corporate IT infrastructure and data, inevitably leading to disastrous data breaches.

New infosec products of the week: October 21, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from AwareGO, Code42, Corelight, EnigmaSoft, Exabeam, Mandiant, and RSA.