Fighting ransomware: Perspectives from cybersecurity professionals

Ransomware has become an ever-present threat to individuals, businesses, and even entire nations.
In this Help Net Security round-up, we present parts of previously recorded videos from experts in the field that shed light on the pressing ransomware issues.
Complete videos
- David Mahdi, Chief Strategy Officer & CISO Advisory at Sectigo, talks about how ransomware isn’t solely a malware problem, bad actors want access to your data, so it really is a data security and access problem.
- Christopher Rogers, Technology Evangelist at Zerto, illustrates how ransomware can be combated with proper recovery strategies.
- Ian McShane, VP of Strategy at Arctic Wolf, explains how organizations can allocate that increased cybersecurity budget effectively.
- Dave Trader, Field CISO at Presidio, talks about the evolution of ransomware attacks and outlines what we can expect in 2023.
- AnnMarie Nayiga, Lead MDR Analyst at Malwarebytes, talks about the dangers of ransomware reinfection.