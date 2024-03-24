Week in review: Ivanti fixes RCE vulnerability, Nissan breach affects 100,000 individuals

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

Outsmarting cybercriminal innovation with strategies for enterprise resilience

In this Help Net Security interview, Pedro Cameirão, Head of Cyber Defense Center at Nokia, discusses emerging cybersecurity trends for 2024 and advises enterprises on preparation strategies.

Cybersecurity jobs available right now: March 19, 2024

We’ve scoured the market to bring you a selection of roles that span various skill levels within the cybersecurity field. Check out this weekly selection of cybersecurity jobs available right now.

Quicmap: Fast, open-source QUIC protocol scanner

Quicmap is a fast, open-source QUIC service scanner that streamlines the process by eliminating multiple tool requirements. It effectively identifies QUIC services, the protocol version, and the supported ALPNs.

Lynis: Open-source security auditing tool

Lynis is a comprehensive open-source security auditing tool for UNIX-based systems, including Linux, macOS, and BSD.

WebCopilot: Open-source automation tool enumerates subdomains, detects bugs

WebCopilot is an open-source automation tool that enumerates a target’s subdomains and discovers bugs using various free tools.

NIST’s NVD has encountered a problem

Whether the cause is insurmountable technical debt, lack of funds, a third reason or all of them, NIST’s National Vulnerability Database (NVD) is struggling, and it’s affecting vulnerability management efforts.

The most prevalent malware behaviors and techniques

An analysis of 100,000+ Windows malware samples has revealed the most prevalent techniques used by malware developers to successfully evade defenses, escalate privileges, execute the malware, and assure its persistence.

RaaS groups increasing efforts to recruit affiliates

Smaller RaaS groups are trying to recruit new and “displaced” LockBit and Alphv/BlackCat affiliates by foregoing deposits and paid subscriptions, offering better payout splits, 24/7 support, and other “perks”.

Ivanti fixes RCE vulnerability reported by NATO cybersecurity researchers (CVE-2023-41724)

Ivanti has fixed a critical RCE vulnerability (CVE-2023-41724) in Ivanti Standalone Sentry that has been reported by researchers with the NATO Cyber Security Centre.

43 million workers potentially affected in France Travail data breach

French national unemployment agency France Travail (formerly Pôle emploi) and Cap emploi, a government employment service for people with disabilities, have suffered a data breach that might have exposed personal data of 43 million people.

Nissan breach exposed data of 100,000 individuals

Nissan Oceania has confirmed that the data breach it suffered in December 2023 affected around 100,000 individuals and has begun notifying them.

Fujitsu finds malware on company systems, investigates possible data breach

Fujitsu Limited, the largest Japanese IT services provider, has announced that several of the company’s computers have been compromised with malware, leading to a possible data breach.

PoC exploit for critical Fortra FileCatalyst MFT vulnerability released (CVE-2024-25153)

Proof-of-concept (PoC) exploit code for a critical RCE vulnerability (CVE-2024-25153) in Fortra FileCatalyst MFT solution has been published.

Attackers are exploiting JetBrains TeamCity flaw to deliver a variety of malware

Attackers are exploiting the recently patched JetBrains TeamCity auth bypass vulnerability (CVE-2024-27198) to deliver ransomware, cryptominers and remote access trojans (RATs), according to Trend Micro researchers.

Attackers are targeting financial departments with SmokeLoader malware

Financially motivated hackers have been leveraging SmokeLoader malware in a series of phishing campaigns predominantly targeting Ukrainian government and administration organizations.

Surviving the “quantum apocalypse” with fully homomorphic encryption

In the past few years, an increasing number of tech companies, organizations, and even governments have been working on one of the next big things in the tech world: successfully building quantum computers.

Harnessing the power of privacy-enhancing tech for safer AI adoption

In this Help Net Security video, Dr. Ellison Anne Williams, CEO of Enveil, discusses global AI adoption and the imperative role of Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs).

Public anxiety mounts over critical infrastructure resilience to cyber attacks

With temporary failures of critical infrastructure on the rise in the recent years, 81% of US residents are worried about how secure critical infrastructure may be, according to MITRE and The Harris Poll.

Red teaming in the AI era

As AI gets baked into enterprise tech stacks, AI applications are becoming prime targets for cyber attacks. In response, many cybersecurity teams are adapting existing cybersecurity practices to mitigate these new threats.

Why is everyone talking about certificate automation?

Digital Certificates are not new. In this Help Net Security video, Andreas Brix, Senior Program Manager at GlobalSign, discusses why they are back in the news and what you should do about it.

Fake data breaches: Countering the damage

Amid the constant drumbeat of successful cyberattacks, some fake data breaches have also cropped up to make sensational headlines.

Security best practices for GRC teams

In this Help Net Security video, Shrav Mehta, CEO at Secureframe, talks about security best practices for GRC teams, highlights areas that security learners should pay close attention to, and discusses how security leaders can automate specific processes.

Shadow AI is the latest cybersecurity threat you need to prepare for

Similarly to shadow IT, shadow AI refers to all the AI-enabled products and platforms being used within your organization that those departments don’t know about.

Using cloud development environments to secure source code

In this Help Net Security video, Rob Whiteley, CEO at Coder, discusses the cloud development environment (CDE) technology landscape and its benefits.

Inside the book – See Yourself in Cyber: Security Careers Beyond Hacking

In this Help Net Security video, Ed Adams, president and CEO of Security Innovation, discusses his new book See Yourself in Cyber: Security Careers Beyond Hacking.

Secrets sprawl: Protecting your critical secrets

Leaked secrets, a phenomenon known as ‘secrets sprawl,’ is a pervasive vulnerability that plagues nearly every organization.

New infosec products of the week: March 22, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Appdome, Drata, GlobalSign, Ordr, Portnox, Sonatype, Tufin, and Zoom.