Week in review: Tips for starting your cybersecurity career, Patch Tuesday forecast

August 2024 Patch Tuesday forecast: Looking for a calm August release

August 2024 July ended up being more ‘exciting’ than many of us wanted; we’re supposed to be in the height of summer vacation season. First, we had a large set of updates on Patch Tuesday, then we had to work through the CrowdStrike event, and finally many of us had Azure outages due to Microsoft responding to a DDoS attack.

Critical 1Password flaws may allow hackers to snatch your passwords (CVE-2024-42219, CVE-2024-42218)

Two vulnerabilities (CVE-2024-42219, CVE-2024-42218) affecting the macOS version of the popular 1Password password manager could allow malware to steal secrets stored in the software’s vaults and obtain the account unlock key, AgileBits has confirmed.

How to start your cybersecurity career: Expert tips and guidance

As businesses strive to protect their data and privacy, the demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals continues to grow. This article provides expert advice to help you navigate the early stages of your cybersecurity career, offering practical tips and insights.

Scaling data security solutions: What you need to know

In this Help Net Security interview, Bruno Kurtic, President and CEO at Bedrock Security, discusses the role of data visibility in enhancing cybersecurity.

He explains that effective data visibility involves discovering, classifying, and contextualizing data, which helps organizations understand and manage data flow and potential threats. Kurtic also addresses common implementation pitfalls and how real-time solutions integrate with existing cybersecurity frameworks.

Breaking down FCC’s proposal to strengthen BGP security

In this Help Net Security interview, Doug Madory, Director of Internet Analysis at Kentik, discusses the FCC’s proposal requiring major U.S. ISPs to implement RPKI Route Origin Validation (ROV), and addresses concerns about the impact on smaller ISPs and the global implications of U.S.-mandated changes.

AI security 2024: Key insights for staying ahead of threats

In this Help Net Security interview, Kojin Oshiba, co-founder of Robust Intelligence, discusses his journey from academic research to addressing AI security challenges in the industry.

MISP: Open-source threat intelligence and sharing platform

MISP is an open-source threat intelligence and sharing platform for collecting, storing, distributing, and sharing cybersecurity indicators and threats related to incident and malware analysis.

RustScan: Open-source port scanner

RustScan is an open-source port scanner designed for speed and versatility. It combines a sleek interface with the power to adapt and improve over time.

Traceeshark: Open-source plugin for Wireshark

Traceeshark is a plugin for Wireshark that enables security practitioners to quickly investigate security incidents. It enhances the capabilities of Aqua Tracee, an open-source runtime security and forensics tool, and allows users to analyze kernel-level event and behavioral detection alongside network traffic.

SSHamble: Open-source security testing of SSH services

runZero published new research on Secure Shell (SSH) exposures and unveiled a corresponding open-source tool, SSHamble. This tool helps security teams validate SSH implementations by testing for uncommon but dangerous misconfigurations and software bugs.

Chinese hackers compromised an ISP to deliver malicious software updates

APT StormBamboo compromised a undisclosed internet service provider (ISP) to poison DNS queries and thus deliver malware to target organizations, Volexity researchers have shared.

Critical Apache OFBiz pre-auth RCE flaw fixed, update ASAP! (CVE-2024-38856)

CVE-2024-38856, an incorrect authorization vulnerability affecting all but the latest version of Apache OFBiz, may be exploited by remote, unauthenticated attackers to execute arbitrary code on vulnerable systems.

Researchers unearth MotW bypass technique used by threat actors for years

Threat actors have been abusing a bug in how Windows handles LNK files with non-standard target paths and internal structures to prevent in-built protections from stopping malicious payloads and trick users into running them.

Ransomware gang targets IT workers with new RAT masquerading as IP scanner

Ransomware-as-a-service outfit Hunters International is wielding a new remote access trojan (RAT). “The malware, named SharpRhino due to its use of the C# programming language, is delivered through a typosquatting domain impersonating the legitimate tool Angry IP Scanner,” Quorum Cyber researchers discovered.

Roundcube flaws allow easy email account compromise (CVE-2024-42009, CVE-2024-42008)

Two cross-site scripting vulnerabilities (CVE-2024-42009, CVE-2024-42008) affecting Roundcube could be exploited by attackers to steal users’ emails and contacts, email password, and send emails from their account.

CrowdStrike engages external experts, details causes of massive outage

CrowdStrike has published a technical root cause analysis of what went wrong when a content update pushed to its Falcon sensors borked over 8.5 million Windows machines around the world on July 19, and has confirmed that it has hired two unnamed third-party software security vendors to review the security and quality assurance of the Falcon sensor code.

“Perfect” Windows downgrade attack turns fixed vulnerabilities into zero-days

A researcher has developed a downgrade attack that can make Windows machines covertly, persistently and irreversibly vulnerable, even if they were fully patched before that.

Microsoft 365 anti-phishing alert “erased” with one simple trick

Attackers looking for a way into organizations using Microsoft 365 can make an alert identifying unsolicited (and thus potential phishing) emails “disappear”.

“0.0.0.0-Day” vulnerability affects Chrome, Safari and Firefox

A “0.0.0.0-Day” vulnerability affecting Chrome, Safari and Firefox can be – and has been – exploited by attackers to gain access to services on internal networks, Oligo Security researchers have revealed.

The role of AI in cybersecurity operations

Security operation centers (SOCs) need to be better equipped to manage the sheer scale of data to monitor and the increasing sophistication of threats. SOC analysts face a daunting task: sifting through thousands of alerts every day – most of which are false positives – while swiftly identifying and mitigating genuine threats.

ITSM concerns when integrating new AI services

Failures should give pause to any business leader looking to integrate AI into their operations. They’re a reminder to organizations about the complexities and risks associated with integrating this shiny, new technology into vital processes.

Sports venues must vet their vendors to maintain security

The rapid development of technology within the sports industry (e.g., augmented reality, smart turnstiles, facial recognition) and complex interdependencies between suppliers have increased the complexity of cybersecurity concerns. In our highly connected world, the rise of digital twins and collaboration across various platforms is transforming the sports landscape into an interconnected business network.

How network segmentation can strengthen visibility in OT networks

Without visibility, it’s not possible to establish a baseline of what should be considered normal traffic on the OT network. The baseline allows you to catalog an inventory of systems and their interactions so that when something unusual happens, it stands out. The baseline also should feed vulnerability management, patch management, and risk management for that entire environment.

NIS2: A catalyst for cybersecurity innovation or just another box-ticking exercise?

The Network and Information Security (NIS) 2 Directive is possibly one of the most significant pieces of cybersecurity regulation to ever hit Europe. The 27 EU Member States have until 17 October 2024 to adopt and publish the standards necessary to comply with NIS2, which brings increased requirements to strengthen security conditions and report more regularly, with shorter deadlines, on cyber-attacks.

How life sciences companies use AI to fill the cybersecurity skills gap

In this Help Net Security video, Beth Miller, Field CISO at Code42, highlights a significant trend: 73% of life sciences companies turn to AI to address the cybersecurity skills gap, surpassing adoption rates in other industries.

Securing against GenAI weaponization

In this Help Net Security video, Aaron Fulkerson, CEO of Opaque, discusses how the weaponization of generative AI (GenAI) has made existing data privacy practices (like masking, anonymization, tokenization, etc.) obsolete.

AI expected to improve IT/OT network management

Once a peripheral concern, OT security has become a mandatory focus for organizations worldwide, according to Cisco’s report.

AI-fueled phishing scams raise alarm ahead of U.S. presidential election

Highlighting growth of phishing and digital scams targeting United States citizens, Bolster released a research that identified 24 separate nation-state threat actor groups attempting to exploit rising political tensions across the US to interfere with the 2024 presidential election.

Email attacks skyrocket 293%

Email attacks have surged by 293% in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, according to Acronis. The number of ransomware detections was also on the rise, increasing 32% from Q4 2023 to Q1 2024.

Number of incidents affecting GitHub, Bitbucket, GitLab, and Jira continues to rise

Outages, human errors, cyberattacks, data breaches, ransomware, security vulnerabilities, and, as a result, data loss are the reality that DevSecOps teams have to face every few days, according to GitProtect.io.

OpenWrt dominates, but vulnerabilities persist in OT/IoT router firmware

Forescout has published a new report examining the current state of the software supply chain in OT/IoT routers. The study uncovered that OT and IoT cellular routers and those used in small offices and homes contain outdated software components associated with known (“n-day”) vulnerabilities.

Ransomware operators continue to innovate

Ransomware groups continue to refine their craft, building and scaling business models that resemble legitimate corporate enterprises, according to Rapid7. They market their services to prospective buyers, offer company insiders commissions in exchange for access, and run formal bug bounty programs.

Where internal audit teams are spending most of their time

Over half of key stakeholders including audit committees, company boards, and chief financial officers are looking to internal audit teams to take on more risk-related work, according to AuditBoard.

Shorter TLS certificate lifespans expected to complicate management efforts

76% of security leaders recognize the pressing need to move to shorter certificate lifespans to improve security, according to Venafi. However, many feel unprepared to take action, with 77% saying the shift to 90-day certificates will mean more outages are inevitable.

Malware-as-a-Service and Ransomware-as-a-Service lower barriers for cybercriminals

The sophistication of cyber threats has escalated dramatically, with malicious actors’ deploying advanced tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) to exploit vulnerabilities and evade detection, according to Darktrace.

Photos: Black Hat USA 2024 Startup City

Here’s a look inside Startup City at Black Hat USA 2024. The featured vendors are: BackBox, Cybral, DryRun Security, HackNotice, Heeler Security, Hushmesh, MobileHop, Nagomi Security, Ox Security, Plainsea, Raven, Scribe Security, Spyderbat, and Xygeni.

Photos: Black Hat USA 2024 Arsenal

At the Black Hat USA 2024 Arsenal by ToolsWatch, researchers showcase their latest cybersecurity open-source tools.

Whitepaper: Tools to tackle the multicloud environment

Implementing multicloud solutions is becoming increasingly paramount for organizations seeking to drive their business forward in the coming years. As a result, the role of cloud security is evolving.

Download: CIS Critical Security Controls v8.1

Version 8.1 of the CIS Critical Security Controls (CIS Controls) is an iterative update to version 8.0. It offers prescriptive, prioritized, and simplified cybersecurity best practices that provide a clear path to improve your organization’s cyber defense program.

New infosec products of the week: August 9, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from: Rapid7, AppOmni, Contrast Security, Elastic, Cequence Security, Veza, ArmorCode, and EndorLabs.