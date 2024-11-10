Week in review: Zero-click flaw in Synology NAS devices, Google fixes exploited Android vulnerability

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

Millions of Synology NAS devices vulnerable to zero-click attacks (CVE-2024-10443)

Synology has released fixes for an unauthenticated “zero-click” remote code execution flaw (CVE-2024-10443, aka RISK:STATION) affecting its popular DiskStation and BeeStation network attached storage (NAS) devices.

Google patches actively exploited Android vulnerability (CVE-2024-43093)

Google has delivered fixes for two vulnerabilities endangering Android users that “may be under limited, targeted exploitation”: CVE-2024-43047, a flaw affecting Qualcomm chipsets, and CVE-2024-43093, a vulnerability in the Google Play framework.

How AI will shape the next generation of cyber threats

In this Help Net Security interview, Buzz Hillestad, CISO at Prismatic, discusses how AI’s advancement reshapes cybercriminal skillsets and lowers entry barriers for potential attackers.

Critical Palo Alto Networks Expedition bug exploited (CVE-2024-5910)

A vulnerability (CVE-2024-5910) in Palo Alto Networks Expedition, a firewall configuration migration tool, is being exploited by attackers in the wild, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) confirmed on Thursday.

Industrial companies in Europe targeted with GuLoader

A recent spear-phishing campaign targeting industrial and engineering companies in Europe was aimed at saddling victims with the popular GuLoader downloader and, ultimately, a remote access trojan that would permit attackers to steal information from and access compromised computers whenever they wish.

The cybersecurity gender gap: How diverse teams improve threat response

In this Help Net Security interview, Julie Madhusoodanan, Head of Cybersecurity – Identity, Posture Management and Security Infrastructure at LinkedIn, discusses how closing the gender gap could enhance cybersecurity’s effectiveness in combating emerging threats.

North Korean hackers employ new tactics to compromise crypto-related businesses

North Korean hackers are targeting crypto-related businesses with phishing emails and novel macOS-specific malware.

Maximizing security visibility on a budget

In this Help Net Security interview, Barry Mainz, CEO at Forescout, discusses the obstacles organizations encounter in attaining security visibility, particularly within cloud and hybrid environments.

Critical vulnerability in Cisco industrial wireless access points fixed (CVE-2024-20418)

Cisco has fixed a critical command injection vulnerability (CVE-2024-20418) affecting its Ultra-Reliable Wireless Backhaul (URWB) Access Points that can be exploited via a HTTP requests and allows complete compromise of the devices.

Hiring guide: Key skills for cybersecurity researchers

In this Help Net Security interview, Rachel Barouch, an Organizational Coach for VCs and startups and a former VP HR in both a VC and a Cybersecurity startup, discusses the dynamics of cybersecurity researchers and team-building strategies.

All Google Cloud users will have to enable MFA by 2025

Google has announced that, by the end of 2025, multi-factor authentication (MFA) – aka 2-step verification – will become mandatory for all Google Cloud accounts.

Am I Isolated: Open-source container security benchmark

Am I Isolated is an open-source container security benchmark that probes users’ runtime environments and tests for container isolation.

GoZone ransomware accuses and threatens victims

A new ransomware dubbed GoZone is being leveraged by attackers that don’t seem to be very greedy: they are asking the victims to pay just $1,000 in Bitcoin if they want their files decrypted.

Whispr: Open-source multi-vault secret injection tool

Whispr is an open-source CLI tool designed to securely inject secrets from secret vaults, such as AWS Secrets Manager and Azure Key Vault, directly into your application’s environment.

Beware of phishing emails delivering backdoored Linux VMs!

Unknown attackers are trying to trick Windows users into spinning up a custom Linux virtual machine (VM) with a pre-configured backdoor, Securonix researchers have discovered.

Apple’s 45-day certificate proposal: A call to action

In a bold move, Apple has published a draft ballot for commentary to GitHub to shorten Transport Layer Security (TLS) certificates down from 398 days to just 45 days by 2027.

A closer look at the 2023-2030 Australian Cyber Security Strategy

In this Help Net Security video, David Cottingham, CEO of Airlock Digital, discusses the 2023-2030 Australian Cyber Security Strategy and reviews joint and individual cybersecurity efforts, progress, and strategies over the past year.

Identity-related data breaches cost more than average incidents

Identity-related data breaches are more severe and costly than run-of-the-mill incidents, according to RSA.

Consumer privacy risks of data aggregation: What should organizations do?

This article breaks down key privacy challenges and offers practical guidance to help organizations safeguard consumer data in today’s complex digital landscape.

Key cybersecurity predictions for 2025

In this Help Net Security video, Chris Gibson, CEO at FIRST, discusses the evolving threat landscape and provides a unique take on where data breaches and cyber attacks will be in 2025.

Osmedeus: Open-source workflow engine for offensive security

Osmedeus is an open-source workflow engine designed for offensive security. It serves as a versatile foundation, enabling users to easily create customized reconnaissance systems and scale them across extensive target lists.

Open-source software: A first attempt at organization after CRA

The open-source software (OSS) industry is developing the core software for the global infrastructure, to the point that even some proprietary software giants adopt Linux servers for their cloud services.

Cybersecurity in crisis: Are we ready for what’s coming?

In this Help Net Security video, James Edgar, CISO at Corpay, reveals insights into cybersecurity health, concerns, challenges, and other considerations for building a solid defense program.

Cybersecurity jobs available right now: November 5, 2024

We’ve scoured the market to bring you a selection of roles that span various skill levels within the cybersecurity field. Check out this weekly selection of cybersecurity jobs available right now.

Report: Voice of Practitioners 2024 – The True State of Secrets Security

In this study, GitGuardian and CyberArk reveal the stark reality of secrets management across 1,000 organizations.

New infosec products of the week: November 8, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Atakama, Authlete, Symbiotic Security, and Zywave.