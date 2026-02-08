Week in review: Notepad++ supply chain attack details and targets, Patch Tuesday forecast

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

Global Threat Map: Open-source real-time situational awareness platform

Global Threat Map is an open-source project offering security teams a live view of reported cyber activity across the globe, pulling together open data feeds into a single interactive map. It visualizes indicators such as malware distribution, phishing activity, and attack traffic by geographic region.

How state-sponsored attackers hijacked Notepad++ updates

Suspected Chinese state-sponsored attackers hijacked the Notepad++ update mechanism by compromising the software project’s shared hosting server and intercepting and redirecting update traffic destined for notepad-plus-plus.org, the software’s maintainer Don Ho confirmed on Monday.

ShinyHunters flip the script on MFA in new data theft attacks

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is supposed to defend against phishing attacks, but threat actors operating under the ShinyHunters banner are using it as a pretext in ongoing social engineering attacks aimed at bypassing it.

Notepad++ supply chain attack: Researchers reveal details, IoCs, targets

Rapid7 researchers have attributed the recent hijacking of the Notepad++ update mechanism to Lotus Blossom (aka Billbug), a Chinese state-sponsored group known for targeting organizations in Southeast Asia for espionage purposes.

Russian hackers are exploiting recently patched Microsoft Office vulnerability (CVE-2026-21509)

Russian state-sponsored hackers Fancy Bear (aka APT 28) are exploiting CVE-2026-21509, a Microsoft Office vulnerability for which Microsoft released an emergency fix last week.

Why a decade-old EnCase driver still works as an EDR killer

Attackers are leaning on a new EDR killer malware that can shut down 59 widely used endpoint security products by misusing a kernel driver that once shipped with Guidance Software’s EnCase digital forensics tool, Huntress researchers warn. This particular driver is legitimate but its certificate expired and was revoked more than ten years ago. Even so, Windows still allows it to load.

CISA confirms exploitation of VMware ESXi flaw by ransomware attackers

CVE-2025-22225, a VMware ESXi arbitrary write vulnerability, is being used in ransomware campaigns, CISA confirmed on Wednesday by updating the vulnerability’s entry in its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog.

Ransomware attackers are exploiting critical SmarterMail vulnerability (CVE-2026-24423)

For the third time in two weeks, CISA added a vulnerability (CVE-2026-24423) affecting SmarterTools’ SmarterMail email and collaboration server to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog, and this one is being exploited in ransomware attacks.

CISA orders US federal agencies to replace unsupported edge devices

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a new binding operational directive aimed at reducing a long-standing cyber risk across federal networks: outdated “edge devices” that are not longer supported by vendors and aren’t receiving timely security updates.

How Secure by Design helps developers build secure software

Security isn’t just a feature, it’s a foundation. As cyber threats grow more sophisticated and regulations tighten, developers are being asked to do more than just write clean code. They’re being asked to build software that’s secure by design throughout its lifetime.

Why boards must prioritize non-human identity governance

Boards of Directors (BoDs) do three things exceptionally well when cyber is framed correctly. They set risk appetite, they allocate capital, and they demand evidence that the business can withstand disruption without losing momentum.

Open-source AI pentesting tools are getting uncomfortably good

AI has come a long way in the pentesting world. We are now seeing open-source tools that can genuinely mimic how a human tester works, not just fire off scans. I dug into three of them, BugTrace-AI, Shannon, and CAI, the Cybersecurity AI framework, and put them up against real-world targets in a lab environment. The results were better than I expected.

February 2026 Patch Tuesday forecast: Lots of OOB love this month

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and Microsoft has been giving us a lot of love with a non-stop supply of patches starting with January 2026 Patch Tuesday. The January releases addressed 92 vulnerabilities in Windows 11 and Server2025, as well as 79 vulnerabilities for Windows 10 and its associated servers. We also saw updates for legacy 2016 versions of Microsoft Office and even a SQL Server update. But these patches came with some problems because there were updates to address reported issues not long thereafter.

What boards need to hear about cyber risk, and what they don’t

In this Help Net Security video, Rishi Kaushal, CIO at Entrust, explains how security leaders should talk to the board about cyber risk. He focuses on what matters to board members and what does not.

Why incident response breaks down when it matters most

In this Help Net Security video, Jon David, Managing Director, NR Labs, discusses why incident response often breaks down during a breach. Drawing on years of experience watching real attackers operate across many industries, he walks through what tends to fail once pressure sets in.

The hidden cost of putting off security decisions

In this Help Net Security video, Hanah Darley, Chief AI Officer, Geordie AI, talks about how putting off security risk decisions creates long-term costs that often stay hidden. Drawing on her work with CISOs and security leaders, she shows how delayed choices around visibility, vulnerability management, and risk assessment lead to blind spots that grow over time.

Pompelmi: Open-source secure file upload scanning for Node.js

Software teams building services in JavaScript are adding more layers of defense to handle untrusted file uploads. An open-source project called Pompelmi aims to insert malware scanning and policy checks directly into Node.js applications before files reach storage or business logic.

Where NSA zero trust guidance aligns with enterprise reality

The NSA has published Phase One and Phase Two of its Zero Trust Implementation Guidelines, providing structured guidance for organizations working to implement zero trust cybersecurity practices. The documents are part of a larger series designed to support adoption of zero trust frameworks aligned with the Department of Defense target-level maturity model.

Microsoft sets a path to switch off NTLM across Windows

Windows is shifting to a more secure authentication approach, moving away from New Technology LAN Manager (NTLM) and toward stronger, Kerberos-based options.

Firefox to let users manage and block AI features

Mozilla will add a set of controls in Firefox that let users manage and block GenAI features in the desktop browser. The controls will be included in Firefox version 148 on February 24, 2026. Each of these AI features is optional and can be turned on or off independently through the controls.

Apple Xcode 26.3 adds coding agent support from OpenAI and Anthropic

Apple released Xcode 26.3 with new agentic coding capabilities designed to let AI systems carry out development tasks inside the IDE. The release supports agents such as Anthropic’s Claude Agent and OpenAI’s Codex.

Incognito dark web drug market operator gets 30 years in prison

Rui-Siang Lin, a Taiwanese national, was sentenced to 30 years in U.S. federal prison for operating Incognito Market, one of the world’s largest illicit online narcotics marketplaces.

Cybersecurity planning keeps moving toward whole-of-society models

National governments already run cybersecurity through a mix of ministries, regulators, law enforcement, and private operators that own most critical systems. In that environment, guidance circulating among policymakers outlines how national cybersecurity strategies increasingly tie together risk management, workforce planning, technology standards, and coordination across sectors.

AI is driving a new kind of phishing at scale

Email remains a primary entry point for attackers, and security teams continue to manage high volumes of malicious messages that change form across campaigns. Attackers generate large numbers of messages with small variations in wording, structure, and delivery paths.

Smart glasses are back, privacy issues included

AI smart glasses are the latest addition to fashion, and they include a camera, a microphone, AI, and privacy risks. After Google Glass failed to gain traction more than a decade ago, the category is seeing renewed interest as companies redesign the technology to look like ordinary eyewear.

Microsoft brings project-focused AI agents into OneDrive

Teams often rely on shared document collections to track project history, decisions, and operational knowledge. To support this workflow, Microsoft introduced Agents in OneDrive, allowing users to create AI assistants built from selected files and folders.

Police shut down global DDoS operation, arrest 20-year-old

Police officers from Poland’s Central Bureau for Combating Cybercrime (CBZC) have arrested a 20-year-old man suspected of carrying out global DDoS attacks targeting high-profile and strategically important websites.

International sting dismantles illegal streaming empire serving millions

Actions by authorities from Italy, Romania, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, Kosovo and South Korea, supported by Eurojust and Europol, led to the seizure of multiple illegal streaming services.

OpenAI Frontier organizes AI agents under one system

OpenAI introduced Frontier, a platform designed to organize AI agents that perform business tasks within internal systems and workflows. The platform connects data from multiple internal systems including customer relationship management tools, ticketing platforms, and data warehouses. This integration creates a shared knowledge layer that allows AI agents to understand business processes and decision points across departments.

Claude Opus 4.6 improves agentic performance and model safety

Claude Opus 4.6 builds on earlier releases with improved coding performance and more consistent behavior in complex tasks. According to Anthropic, the model applies more deliberate planning during task execution, sustains agent-driven workflows over longer periods, and operates with greater consistency across large codebases. It improves code review and debugging by identifying errors in its own output and correcting them during execution.

Major vulnerabilities found in Google Looker, putting self-hosted deployments at risk

Researchers at Tenable have disclosed two vulnerabilities, collectively referred to as “LookOut,” affecting Google Looker. Because the business intelligence platform is deployed by more than 60,000 organizations in 195 countries, the flaws could give attackers a path to system takeover or access to sensitive corporate data.

AI is flooding IAM systems with new identities

Most organizations view AI identities through the same lens used for other non-human identities, such as service accounts, API keys, and chatbots, according to The State of Non-Human Identity and AI Security report by the Cloud Security Alliance.

Product showcase: 2FAS Auth – Free, open-source 2FA for iOS

Online accounts usually rely on a password, but passwords alone can be weak if they’re reused, easily guessed, or stolen. Two-factor authentication (2FA) adds a second layer of verification, usually a six-digit code generated by an app on your phone.

Open-source attacks move through normal development workflows

Software development relies on a steady flow of third-party code, automated updates, and fast release cycles. That environment has made the software supply chain a routine point of entry for attackers, with malicious activity blending into normal build and deployment processes. A recent ReversingLabs study documents how these conditions played out across open source ecosystems during 2025, with attackers leaning on scale, trust, and automation to spread malware and harvest credentials.

OpenAI releases Codex macOS app for agent-based software development

OpenAI has launched the new Codex app for macOS, a dedicated workspace for managing multiple AI coding agents in parallel. The app is designed to help developers reduce repetitive work and focus on higher-level engineering tasks.

Sandisk brings SPRandom to open source for large SSD testing

Enterprise storage environments already run long qualification cycles as solid-state drive capacities rise and validation teams try to mirror production workloads. Preconditioning steps now consume days of lab time for a single device, especially in data centers supporting AI training, analytics, and large-scale databases.

Auto finance fraud is costing dealers up to $20,000 per incident

Auto retailers see fraud as a regular part of selling and financing vehicles, something that shows up often enough to plan around, according to Experian. Most fraud problems start with the borrower. Income and employment misrepresentation rank as the most common issues. Fake pay stubs, altered bank statements, and inflated job details continue to surface during loan applications.

Measuring AI use becomes a business requirement

Enterprise teams already run dozens of AI tools across daily work. Usage stretches from code generation and analytics to customer support drafting and internal research. Oversight remains uneven across roles, functions, and industries. A new Larridin survey of enterprise leaders places measurement and governance at the center of this operating environment.

Microsoft launches LiteBox, a security-focused open-source library OS

Microsoft has released LiteBox, a project intended to function as a security-focused library OS that can serve as a secure kernel for protecting a guest kernel using virtualization hardware.

GitHub enables multi-agent AI coding inside repository workflows

GitHub has expanded Agents HQ, enabling AI coding agents such as GitHub Copilot, Claude by Anthropic, and OpenAI Codex to execute development tasks directly within GitHub and developer editors while preserving repository context, session history, and review workflows.

Mobile privacy audits are getting harder

Mobile apps routinely collect and transmit personal data in ways that are difficult for users, developers, and regulators to verify. Permissions can reveal what an app can access, and privacy policies can claim what an app should do, yet neither reliably shows what data is actually collected and where it is sent during real use.

Download: Tines Voice of Security 2026 report

Security teams everywhere are adopting AI. Yet manual work persists, workloads are rising, and burnout continues to climb. To understand what’s really changing, Tines surveyed 1,800+ security leaders and practitioners worldwide. The findings show where AI is delivering value, how security roles are evolving, the barriers holding teams back, and how to thrive in 2026.

Cybersecurity jobs available right now: February 3, 2026

We’ve scoured the market to bring you a selection of roles that span various skill levels within the cybersecurity field. Check out this weekly selection of cybersecurity jobs available right now.

New infosec products of the week: February 6, 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Avast, Fingerprint, Gremlin, and Socure.