Week in review: Fortibleed campaign’s impact on orgs, Cisco Unified CM flaw exploited

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

Encrypted DNS still tells an eavesdropper where to look

Encrypted DNS runs across much of the Internet. DNS over TLS, HTTPS, and QUIC keep the contents of a query away from anyone watching a network link. The encryption covers the message inside each packet. The packet still carries plaintext headers, and those values mark a flow as DNS.

Agent Beacon: Open-source telemetry layer for AI agents

AI coding agents such as Claude Code, Codex CLI, Cursor, and Claude Cowork run on developer laptops, CI jobs, cloud environments, where they edit files, run commands, and call outside tools. Beacon, an open-source project from Asymptote Labs, configures telemetry for those runtimes and writes a normalized record of what each agent does across local, CI, and cloud-agent surfaces.

Who pays when you gate cyber-capable AI models?

In this interview with Help Net Security, Jaya Baloo, COO & CISO at Aisle, examines the debate over restricting access to cyber-capable AI models. She lays out the strongest argument for gating these tools, then explains where it breaks down for security teams who depend on the same capabilities for defense.

A $1,400 experiment in AI security auditing outperformed OpenAI’s Codex Security

A research team has built a system that teaches AI agents to hunt for software bugs by writing the audit method down as plain text. The system, called EVOHUNT, keeps the underlying AI model fixed and improves only an external “playbook” that tells the agent how to work.

GTA 6 early access offers are taking gamers’ crypto

Scam websites are circulating across the internet with a pitch aimed at millions of gamers: a way to play Grand Theft Auto VI before its release. The pages promise early access for a few hundred dollars in cryptocurrency, ask buyers to enter a payment code, and claim the game will then unlock.

Praxen: Open-source AI agent behavior verification

Praxen is an open-source tool with a simple job: it checks whether an AI agent does what it claims to do. The tool takes an agent’s declared policy, looks at how the agent operates, and points out every spot where the two drift apart.

Where IT meets OT and railway cybersecurity gets harder

In this interview with Help Net Security, Jorge Aldegunde, Global Head of Railway Services at DNV, talks through what happens when old operational technology meets newer IT in monorail systems. He explains why open networks widened the attack surface, how teams decide whether to patch a signalling flaw without stopping trains, and who carries the liability.

Scoring AI hackers when there is no answer key

AI models are solving an increasing number of offensive cybersecurity benchmarks, making those tests less useful for evaluating the most advanced systems. Many rely on vulnerabilities that have already been publicly documented, allowing models to draw on existing knowledge. FrontierCyber, a benchmark from AI security lab Irregular, takes a different approach. It places models on real systems and measures how far they progress toward a security objective.

The uptime questions every engineering leader should ask this week

In this interview with Help Net Security, Mattias Geniar, CTO at Oh Dear, explains why most outages start quietly, as creeping latency or a slow rise in errors. He argues teams alert on the wrong things: absolute numbers instead of changes, isolated endpoints instead of real user outcomes.

Healthcare leaders see a fatal cyber incident as inevitable

Healthcare practices run on a chain of outside vendors. An EMR system holds clinical records, a billing platform processes claims, a telehealth tool supports remote visits, and a cloud provider stores data. Every one of those connections gives an outside company a path into the practice, and any one of them can break. According to Omega Systems’ 2026 Healthcare IT Landscape Report, the large majority of practices dealt with at least one operational disruption that traced back to a vendor or a vendor’s own supplier.

Two CEOs on why security and AI readiness belong together

SuperOps and Guardz are bundling PSA, RMM, MDM, and agentic SecOps into one offering for MSPs. In this Help Net Security Q&A, SuperOps CEO Arvind Parthiban and Guardz CEO Dor Eisner explain how a connected stack cuts the time and context lost to tool-switching, lowers costs against multi-vendor setups, and helps close the gap between average MSP margins of 8% and the 18% top performers reach.

What the Fortibleed campaign means for organizations running FortiGate firewalls

A massive credential-harvesting campaign targeting FortiGate firewalls has exposed thousands of organizations to potential network compromise, and a trove of attacker tools, scripts, and credentials left inadvertently exposed on a server has given researchers an unusually detailed look at how the operation worked.

Cisco Unified CM flaw actively exploited to drop webshells (CVE-2026-20230)

CVE-2026-20230, a server-side request forgery (SSRF) vulnerability affecting Cisco’s Unified Communications Manager (Unified CM), is being exploited to drop webshells and achieve remote code execution capability on the underlying server.

Law enforcement hits StealC and Amadey malware networks

Operation Endgame, the largest international law enforcement operation aimed at disrupting ransomware and cybercrime infrastructure across the world, has claimed its latest targets: StealC and Amadey.

Mystery hackers use novel SharkLoader dropper against governments, software devs

Kaspersky researchers have uncovered a previously unknown cyberattack campaign that has compromised government organizations and software development companies in multiple countries.

Synology issues critical fix for MailPlus Server vulnerabilities

Synology has has fixed critical vulnerabilities in MailPlus Server, a software package used to run private email infrastructure on Synology NAS devices. Details about the vulnerabilities are still under wraps.

Product showcase: How to evaluate AI SOC platforms and where Prophet AI leads

The agentic SOC market is crowded with vendors promising to automate alert triage, investigation, and response. The challenge is separating measurable operational gains from marketing claims. Prophet Security is an agentic AI SOC platform that autonomously triages, investigates, and responds to security alerts. It also helps strengthen detection and response programs by identifying tuning opportunities, uncovering detection gaps, and enabling natural-language threat hunting.

23 ClawHub plugins squatting official scopes expose AI registry security gaps

In this Help Net Security video, Ax Sharma, Head of Research at Manifold Security, breaks down how 23 code-executing plugins ended up under ClawHub’s official @openclaw and @clawhub scopes while owned by unrelated accounts, why an official-looking scope is a supply chain risk even when the code isn’t malicious, and what the registry changed after the disclosure.

What your next cyber insurance renewal will demand

In this Help Net Security video, Michael Loewy, co-founder, Tide Foundation, explains how cyber insurance is rewriting security programs at renewal time.

Hundreds of AI-powered iOS apps found exposing credentials

Mobile app developers are packing AI features into everything from writing assistants to productivity tools and lifestyle apps. New research shows that securing access to those services remains a challenge. Researchers from Wake Forest University analyzed 444 iOS applications with LLM features and found 282 that exposed exploitable credentials or backend access mechanisms.

Free, no-signup World Cup streams serve scams instead of football

Researchers at Malwarebytes identified dozens of websites claiming to offer free access to FIFA World Cup matches. Instead of streaming games, the sites directed visitors through a chain of advertising pages designed to generate revenue for their operators.

Phishing hides in routine Microsoft 365 workflows

Attackers are abusing Outlook Groups and Microsoft 365 collaboration features to make phishing campaigns appear routine, according to Fortra. The attack begins when a target is added to or invited into an attacker-controlled Microsoft 365 Group. The group’s name, description, or welcome message is designed to create urgency, often using themes such as payroll updates, contract renewals, supplier requests, or mandatory training notices.

Two Scattered Spider hackers plead guilty over Transport for London cyberattack

Two members of the notorious hacker group Scattered Spider have pleaded guilty to charges related to a 2024 cyberattack on Transport for London (TfL) that resulted in £29 million in loss and recovery costs.

Using Reddit to manipulate AI search results is surprisingly easy

A Reddit comment that takes only a few seconds to write can end up influencing the answers generated by AI research tools. A Cornell Tech study found that a short snippet of user-generated text, sometimes as little as 13 words, was enough to affect the output of deep-research agents, AI systems that search the web, gather information from multiple sources, and generate reports with citations.

LastPass customer data exposed through Klue supply chain attack

LastPass disclosed that attackers used OAuth tokens compromised in a supply chain attack on Klue, a market intelligence platform that integrates with CRM and sales tools across organizations, to access customer data stored in its Salesforce environment.

Phishing attack on healthcare firm Xsolis impacts 1.4 million people

Healthcare technology company Xsolis confirmed that a phishing attack resulted in unauthorized access to its network. The company develops AI-powered software for hospitals, health systems, and health plans and serves more than 600 hospitals and health insurers.

Algerian national accused of running cybercrime marketplaces extradited to US

An Algerian national accused of running online marketplaces that sold phishing kits and fraud tools has been extradited from Spain to the United States to face bank fraud conspiracy charges.

WhatsApp will warn users before they message a potential scammer

WhatsApp is rolling out a warning screen on Android and iOS that appears before users open chats with unfamiliar phone numbers. Meta hopes that this new feature will help users avoid scammers.

Hacker gets 18 months for attack that compromised 60,000 betting accounts

A 21-year-old man known online as “Snoopy” was sentenced to 18 months in prison for his role in a scheme that hacked user accounts on a fantasy sports and betting website and sold access to them, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses.

Stealthy new backdoor surfaces in attacks on multiple sectors

A relatively new backdoor called Mistic has been deployed in multiple attacks since April 2026 targeting organizations in the insurance, education, IT, and professional services sectors, according to Symantec.

A privacy-first take on local malware analysis

Submitting a suspicious file to VirusTotal or MalwareBazaar uploads a copy to a searchable public repository. While these platforms help analysts quickly identify malicious files, they also allow threat actors to see when their tools have been detected by monitoring for matching hashes. In targeted attacks, uploaded samples may also contain sensitive victim data, exposing it to third-party systems. Burnyard, a research project from The Ohio State University takes aim at this condition. It runs suspicious binaries on the analyst’s own hardware and keeps each sample local for the duration of the analysis.

Microsoft gives Windows 10 users an unexpected extra year of free security updates

Microsoft has given Windows 10 users another year of free security updates, extending its consumer Extended Security Updates (ESU) program until October 12, 2027.

SIM-swapping gang busted in international police operation

Officers from Poland’s Central Bureau for Combating Cybercrime (CBZC) arrested four suspected members of an organized cybercrime group accused of SIM swap attacks, cryptocurrency theft, and money laundering.

Mirage2FA phishing kit uses HTML smuggling to steal Microsoft 365 credentials

Mirage2FA, a phishing kit that combines short-lived HTML smuggling with obfuscated JavaScript loaders to deliver fake Microsoft 365 login pages and steal credentials during MFA prompts, has been identified by researchers at Fortra.

The systemd 261 release brings a software TPM, new OS installer

Linux distributions that ship systemd as their init system now have a new version to track. The systemd 261 update adds a cloud metadata subsystem, carries process state through kexec reboots, and continues a long-running effort to load external libraries on demand.

Product showcase: Avira Security for iOS blends security, privacy, and device optimization

Avira Mobile Security for iOS combines security, privacy, and device optimization tools in a single application. The app is also available for Android, macOS, and Windows devices.

Only 7% of companies are ready for the AI agents they deployed

Most organizations now run or pilot AI agents that operate on company data with limited human direction at each step, a share that reaches 88% in Veeam Software’s Data and AI Trust Gap report. The systems that are supposed to keep an eye on them have not caught up.

Residential proxy SDKs are hiding in LG and Samsung smart TV apps

Smart TVs in living rooms run small apps that show fish tanks, clocks, solitaire games, and slideshows of puppies. A share of those apps can also send other people’s internet traffic out through the home connection. Spur Intelligence scanned 6,038 apps across LG webOS and Samsung Tizen and found 2,058 that contain residential proxy software.

OpenAI wants AI to fix vulnerabilities, not just find them

OpenAI expanded Daybreak, its cybersecurity initiative that combines AI models, Codex Security, security researchers, maintainers, industry partners, and access controls to support vulnerability discovery and remediation. Organizations can use the initiative to identify, validate, and fix software vulnerabilities, while developers, maintainers, and security teams can use its tools to strengthen defensive security capabilities.

Security testing was built for a slower world

Software teams are pushing code into production faster than security testing can keep up. AI is accelerating development cycles and adding pressure to security programs that rely on periodic validation and manual penetration testing. The 2026 State of AI Security Testing report from Aikido Security found that 76% of organizations have had to stop, restrict, or roll back AI-driven behavior in the past 12 months.

Google Workspace expands password reset alerts to all admins

Google’s Alert Center, a dashboard in the Google Admin console that displays security and administrative alerts and helps administrators identify, investigate, and respond to issues affecting their organization, is expanding the “Super Admin password reset” alert into the “Admin password reset” alert. The feature is rolling out gradually and will be available to all Google Workspace customers.

Anthropic’s Claude Tag gives AI agents independent identities

Anthropic introduced an agent identity model for Claude Tag, its AI assistant designed for team collaboration in shared workspaces. The model gives Claude its own identity, permissions, and tool access, configured by administrators and tied to a workspace or channel.

Most teams will ship AI-written infrastructure code with little review

AI-assisted development has settled into everyday practice across software organizations, and developers using it move from idea to working code in hours. That code does not stay with the developers who prompt it. It flows downstream to the DevOps and platform teams who deploy and maintain it, and those teams are not getting the same speed boost.

Best practices for AI in open-source work

Free and open source software developers us AI coding assistants such as Claude Code, Copilot CLI, Antigravity, and OpenCode in their daily work. The Software Freedom Conservancy responded to that trend with a set of recommendations for contributors who use these tools, which it groups under the label LLM-gen-AI, meaning generative AI systems backed by LLMs.

LLM security advice looks solid until you check the hard cases

Plenty of people now type their security worries straight into a chatbot. A hacked account, a suspicious email, a stalker who might be tracking a phone, all of it lands in the same window someone would use to ask about dinner. A benchmark called HelpBench tests how well chatbots handle those moments, and the results give security professionals something to watch in what their users are being told.

Google Wallet adds TSA Touchless ID for faster airport screening

Google Wallet has joined the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) PreCheck Touchless ID program, allowing travelers to pass through security checkpoints using the TSA’s facial comparison technology. The system verifies identity by matching a live photo taken at a checkpoint with identity and flight information, reducing the need to present a physical ID.

Modelplane: Open-source control plane for AI inference

Organizations that run open-weight models on hardware they own operate GPU fleets spread across clouds, neoclouds, and on-premise data centers. Each fleet handles model placement, replica scaling, infrastructure provisioning, weight distribution, and traffic routing. Teams have built this coordination layer by hand, one operator at a time. Upbound, the company behind the Crossplane project, released Modelplane, an open-source control plane that manages fleet-wide coordination for AI inference.

Ransomware gangs find Europe’s weakest link in third-party suppliers

Ransomware attacks against European organizations increased during the first months of 2026, with third-party suppliers becoming a major entry point for attackers. Black Kite examined 2,066 ransomware incidents across 31 countries between January 2025 and April 2026 in its 2026 European Cyber Risk Report.

Critical open-source projects get a new security framework

Open source software projects are getting a new framework for handling security vulnerabilities as AI shortens the time between flaw discovery and exploitation. The Linux Foundation has launched Akrites, an industry initiative that brings together technology companies, financial institutions, security vendors, AI companies, and open source projects to support the remediation and disclosure of vulnerabilities affecting widely used open source software.

Cybersecurity jobs available right now: June 24, 2026

We’ve scoured the market to bring you a selection of roles that span various skill levels within the cybersecurity field. Check out this weekly selection of cybersecurity jobs available right now.

New infosec products of the month: June 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past month, featuring releases from AISLE, Asimily, Blue Planet, depthfirst, Diligent, Drata, Elastic, Filigran, Flip, Hyland, IDnow, Legit Security, MazeBolt, Noma, Qodo, Ridge Security, Tigera, and WitnessAI.