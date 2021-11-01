Infosec products of the month: October 2021

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from October, featuring releases from Abnormal Security, Aqua Security, AT&T, Avast, Datto, Data Theorem, Huntress, Jumio, Pradeo, Qualys, Quest, Reliaquest, SecLytics, SecurID, Semperis, Socure, Splunk, Swimlane, ThreatConnect and ZeroFox.

Pradeo’s mobile application security suite extends its coverage with new app shielding service

To save developers’ time, Pradeo’s new service enables them to apply the combination of shielding techniques of their choice from the executable file of their application, for Android and iOS. This way, the organization is assured of protecting the intellectual property of its mobile application while preventing it from being cloned for illegal purposes.

Qualys Ransomware Risk Assessment Service helps organizations to proactively combat ransomware attacks

Qualys released its Ransomware Risk Assessment Service to provide companies with visibility into their ransomware exposure and automate the patching and configuration changes needed to reduce risk immediately.

Semperis Directory Services Protector 3.6 monitors for cyber threats in hybrid AD environments

In hybrid AD environments, DSP displays a single view of security indicators in both AD and Azure AD—empowering IT teams to correlate changes that cross between on-premises and cloud environments and could signal an in-progress attack.

Abnormal Security ICES platform protects against the full spectrum of email attacks

Abnormal has expanded its protection to block high-volume, low-impact email hygiene threats such as spam and graymail; deliver a new approach for detecting malware attacks using behavioral analysis; and improve detection of targeted phishing and social engineering attacks.

Swimlane Cloud helps security teams to overcome process and data fatigue

Swimlane Cloud provides a new way for security teams to implement security automation platform, harnessing the knowledge of the entire security organization to enable everyone to create sophisticated security automation use cases, while centralizing operational data as a system of record.

ReliaQuest releases two capabilities within its XDR platform to improve security operation efficacies

Now within the ReliaQuest GreyMatter platform, security teams can measure, test and report on the health of their program, and see the specific steps they can take to operationalize these insights to improve their security based on the latest threats and weaknesses in their unique environment.

Datto SaaS Defense protects cloud-based applications for MSPs

A threat protection and spam-filtering solution provides MSPs with patented technology to proactively detect and prevent malicious malware, phishing, and Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks that target Microsoft Exchange, OneDrive, SharePoint, and Teams.

Aqua Security launches CNDR capabilities to detect patterns and respond with granular runtime controls

CNDR leverages continually updated, runtime behavioral indicators that are based on thousands of real-world attacks observed in the wild on cloud native environments, including Linux, Containers, Serverless and Kubernetes workloads.

AT&T Managed XDR provides autonomous endpoint threat detection for organizations

The AT&T Managed XDR solution features a cloud-based security platform with security threat analytics, machine learning, and third-party connectors to protect endpoint, network, and cloud assets with automated and orchestrated malware prevention, threat detection, and response.

Huntress launches endpoint protection capabilities to defend SMBs from cyberattacks

Huntress’ Managed Antivirus service enables users to extract significant value from Microsoft Defender Antivirus—a built-in and highly capable Windows security tool that’s often underutilized. From the Huntress dashboard, users can leverage the service to see detections and events, monitor scans and manage health, set exclusions and execute remediation actions.

ThreatConnect launches Risk Quantifier 6.0 to bring cyber risk quantification for businesses

ThreatConnect Risk Quantifier (RQ) enables companies to see the financial risks they face from cyber attacks and also prioritize investments that provide ROI. RQ’s calculations are informed by your internal environment, threat intelligence, vulnerability management, operations and response data found within ThreatConnect and other integrations.

Splunk enhances security solutions to help organizations embrace digital transformation

Led by new enhancements to Splunk Security Cloud and Splunk SOAR, Splunk provides organizations a comprehensive Security Operations Center (SOC) platform with intelligence, analytics and automation.

SecLytics Augur pXDR reduces risk while streamlining SOC operations

Predictive Intelligence is at the core of everything the Augur pXDR does. The platform starts by using machine learning to model threat actors’ behavior and identify attack infrastructure buildup before attacks are launched.

ZeroFox Physical Security Intelligence provides real-time situational awareness for security teams

ZeroFox’s AI-driven platform identifies potential incidents, sorting through massive amounts of data over digital platforms, including the deep and dark web and social media. Expert analysts validate physical alerts, locate the impact areas and stream timely geolocation-specific alerts to the right place.

SecurID Governance and Lifecycle Cloud helps organizations secure the hybrid workforce

SecurID announced innovations that empower security-sensitive organizations to work dynamically, accelerate their cloud journeys and advance zero-trust security with the launch of SecurID Governance and Lifecycle (G&L) Cloud.

Avast Secure Browser PRO protects devices and operating systems from web-based threats

A Chromium-based browser for Windows PCs includes an integrated Virtual Private Network (VPN) and Adblock technology for people who need a suite of security, privacy and performance services to tackle today’s most pressing web-based threats.

Quest On Demand Audit anomaly detection helps businesses tackle ransomware attacks

As ransomware remains a prominent threat to organizations, ODA anomaly detection acts as an added layer of defense by detecting significant surges in activity that could be indicative of an attack or compromise so organizations can stop attackers before they get into their environments.

Socure Sigma Identity Fraud enables enterprises to reduce fraud losses and false positives

Sigma Identity Fraud delivers an identity fraud classification model by utilizing over 17,000 features that analyze every aspect of a consumer’s identity—name, email, phone, address, IP, device, velocity, network intelligence, and real-time consortium feedback data.

Jumio expands KYX Platform with a no-code orchestration layer to address identity proofing

Jumio launched an intuitive no-code orchestration layer for its KYX Platform that unifies an entire set of risk and fraud detection capabilities to address identity proofing, compliance verifications and AML use cases.

Data Theorem unveils API Attack Surface Calculator to secure APIs from potential exposures

The new API Security Calculator provides a multi-step process for customers to answer questions about the different layers in the application stack. Following customer supplied answers, the Attack Surface Management (ASM) capabilities running inside of Data Theorem’s Analyzer Engine will provide ratings around potential API exposures across the multiple application layers: client, data transport and cloud.