Infosec products of the month: November 2021

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past month, featuring releases from 1Password, Avast, Boxcryptor, Code42, ColorTokens, Cynamics, Fortanix, Hiya, Huntsman Security, Imperva, iStorage, Jetico, Netscout, Palo Alto Networks, Siren, Saviynt, StorONE, Tenable, The Linux Foundation, ThreatQuotient, Tufin, Viavi Solutions and WatchGuard.

Nessus 10 is out, with Raspberry Pi support

Tenable has released Nessus 10 and extended supported platforms to include Raspberry Pi, allowing penetration testers, consultants, security teams and students to deploy the power of Nessus anywhere.

Linux Foundation’s LFX Security project helps software projects secure their code

The LFX Security module now includes automatic scanning for secrets-in-code and non-inclusive language, adding to its existing automated vulnerability detection capabilities. It supports projects and empowers open source teams to write more secure code, drive engagement and grow sustainable ecosystems.

Imperva Snapshot delivers cloud data security posture assessment for Amazon RDS managed databases

An Imperva Snapshot assessment lets teams assess the status of their databases and the data stored, to identify non-compliance with privacy regulations as well as compliance requirements for cloud data stores.

NETSCOUT Omnis Cyber Intelligence detects suspicious activities in real-time and retrospectively

NETSCOUT released Omnis Cyber Intelligence (OCI), built on the foundation of the prominent network monitoring, packet recording, and analysis technology. It detects and investigates suspicious activities in real-time and retrospectively, identifies threats early in the attack life cycle to prevent infections from spreading, stops future attacks, and identifies compromised assets.

Cynamics NDR provides visibility and threat prediction without having to install appliances or agents

The Cynamics NDR offering creates no additional attack surface and is completely passive; there are no permissions to the customer’s network and no collecting or storing any sensitive or private customer information at any time.

iStorage datAshur SD offers data storage solution to securely share and scale unlimited encrypted data

Rather than the classic USB flash-drive design of incorporating fixed memory, the brand new datAshur SD is designed with an integrated microSD Card slot which enables consumers to use one drive with as many iStorage microSD Cards, in varying capacities, as required, ultimately offering a data storage solution to securely share and scale unlimited encrypted data.

Tufin Orchestration Suite R21-3 provides centralized visibility into critical access policies

Tufin Orchestration Suite R21-3 provides enhanced functionality to help admins minimize risk and streamline daily operations. Powered by Tufin’s new security policy dashboard, security administrators benefit from centralized, instant visibility into key access policy issues for proactive resolution, in addition to enhanced automated workflows to help accelerate data center migration and compliance.

ColorTokens Xshield 2.0 automates micro-segmentation at scale

ColorTokens solves the challenges of micro-segmentation scalability with new innovations designed to streamline and automate the micro-segmentation journey for enterprises of all sizes.

Huntsman Security SmartCheck for Ransomware strengthens security risk management

SmartCheck for Ransomware assesses organisations’ ransomware readiness and clearly presents a quantitative score measured against each of the 12 security controls. As a result, organisations can understand their risk exposure and adjust any of those security controls necessary to improve their security posture and ransomware readiness.

ThreatQ v5 supports the SOC of the future with data management capabilities

ThreatQ’s newest features include a DataLinq Engine for connecting disparate systems and sources to enable extended detection and response (XDR), Smart Collections for driving automation, and an enhanced ThreatQ Data Exchange for bi-directional sharing of data, context and threat intelligence.

1Password 8 for Windows is here, features enhanced security and privacy

1Password 8 for Windows is now available. The new version features a modern design, increased productivity capabilities, and enhanced security and privacy features. 1Password 8 also enables users to access the newest browser extension capabilities, including saving logins, creating strong and unique passwords, an inline menu and a shared lock state between app and browser extension.

Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud 3.0 protects cloud environments from development to runtime

Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud 3.0 offers organizations cloud code security to embed critical protections in the development process, agentless security to complement existing agent-based protection, and Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for Microsoft Azure.

WatchGuard increases operational efficiency with four endpoint security modules

WatchGuard Technologies has announced four new endpoint security modules in WatchGuard Cloud including Patch Management, Full Encryption, Advanced Reporting Tool (ART) and Data Control.

Saviynt Enterprise Identity Cloud secures cloud assets for Microsoft customers

Saviynt released its 2021 Saviynt Enterprise Identity Cloud (EIC), delivering security and compliance capabilities for Microsoft customers and providing end-to-end privileged identity and session management through a new Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) PIM integration.

Viavi Observer 3D v18.6 delivers network visibility across hybrid IT environments

Viavi Solutions released Observer 3D v18.6, enhancing the comprehensive network performance and monitoring (NPM) platform to enable true three-dimensional network observability across locations, data sources, and scales of deployment.

Fortanix Confidential AI uses sensitive data without compromising privacy or compliance

Fortanix introduced Confidential AI, a new software and infrastructure subscription service that leverages Fortanix’s confidential computing to improve the quality and accuracy of data models, as well as to keep data models secure.

StorONE S1:Backup enables companies to complete their ransomware recovery strategy

StorONE‘s new S1:Backup works with Veeam, Rubrik, HYCU, Commvault, and others to ensure backup data is immutable to ransomware attacks and extends the value to backup infrastructures while lowering the total cost of backup storage ownership.

Jetico BCWipe Total WipeOut 5 offers an enhanced overview of all wiping operations

With secure boot added to BCWipe Total WipeOut, pre-boot wiping modules are now securely signed. This new feature provides seamless integration with Windows and saves time during reload as there is no need to turn off Secure Signing Verification before wiping. Additionally, BCWipe Total WipeOut supports modern NVMe devices without slowing down performance.

Boxcryptor protects business data in Microsoft Teams with end-to-end encryption features

Boxcryptor could be used in two ways in Microsoft Teams, as a personal app and in the team channels. Via the personal app, there is the possibility to access encrypted data in the personal OneDrive. In a team, Boxcryptor is available as a channel app.

Hiya Adaptive AI: Hunting and stopping illegal callers in real-time

Adaptive AI observes the patterns left by spammers in the network traffic and adapts in real-time to block them without the need for human retraining or historical data.

Code42’s exfiltration detector alerts when Salesforce data moves to an untrusted device

The exfiltration detector uses Code42’s Trust capability to alert security teams when Salesforce data moves to the unmanaged personal laptops or mobile devices of malicious, negligent or careless insiders, and doesn’t block employee productivity or impede collaboration.

Siren 12 delivers global search and visual graph creation capabilities for investigators

Siren’s latest release makes it easier for users to organize and join data in a way that suits their requirements, with intuitive UI driven schema editing and ETL. It allows organizations to forensically analyze device data and link it to other available data sources.

Avast Online Security & Privacy optimizes privacy settings across popular websites and services

AOSP provides effective anti-tracking, advertising opt-out and cloud-based phishing protection to improve detection speeds. In addition, AOSP encourages users to regain control of the data they share online via Global Privacy Control (GPC), an integrated service that, in one step, automatically communicates the user’s privacy preferences to any website a user visits that’s participating in the GPC initiative.