Infosec products of the month: April 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past month, featuring releases from: Akamai, Bitdefender, CyberInt, Fastly, Forcepoint, IDnow, Immuta, Index Engines, Invicti Security, LogRhythm, Netwrix, Owl Cyber Defense Solutions, Privacera, Redgate, ShadowDragon, Siemens, Tanium, Trend Micro, TrueMedia.org, Veriato, WhyLabs, and Zero Networks.

Owl Talon 3 provides hardware-enforced, one-way data transfers

Owl Cyber Defense Solutions launched next generation of their flagship data diode software platform, Owl Talon 3. This new version of Owl Talon features a number of improvements and upgrades, including a new web-based graphical UI and a variety of security enhancements to the OS and encryption capabilities.

LogRhythm Axon enhancements improve data management and operational efficiency

LogRhythm’s 8th quarterly release simplifies compliance auditing for PCI-DSS 4.0, HIPAA, CMMC, NIST 800-53 and ISO27001 standards and provides comprehensive views of ongoing investigations through advanced case management metrics.

TrueMedia.org introduces deepfake detection tool

TrueMedia.org launched its deepfake detection technology for reporters, and other key audiences to use ahead of the 2024 U.S. elections. The technology has the ability to analyze suspicious media and identify deepfakes over 90% of the time across audio, images, and videos.

Fastly Bot Management protects websites, apps, and valuable data from malicious automated traffic

Fastly introduced Fastly Bot Management to help organizations combat automated “bot” attacks at the edge and significantly reduce the risk of fraud, DDoS attacks, account takeovers, and other online abuse. The solution instantly classifies non-malicious and malicious bots at the Network Edge and provides multiple server-side and client-side mitigation techniques.

SINEC Security Guard identifies vulnerable production assets

The SINEC Security Guard offers automated vulnerability mapping and security management optimized for industrial operators in OT environments. The software can automatically assign known cybersecurity vulnerabilities to the production assets of industrial companies. This allows industrial operators and automation experts who don’t have dedicated cybersecurity expertise to identify cybersecurity risks among their OT assets on the shop floor and receive a risk-based threat analysis.

Veriato introduces AI-driven predictive behavior analytics platform

Veriato released their next generation Insider Risk Management (IRM) solution. Veriato applies the power of generative AI to detect, identify and predict risky user behaviors based on user activity data, language and sentiment analysis and anomaly detection though pattern matching.

Index Engines CyberSense 8.6 detects malicious activity

CyberSense 8.6 ushers in a more proactive approach to ensuring data integrity against insider threats and external bad actors with a variety of customizable data threshold alerts. These alerts are based on metadata and content changes to files and can be created based on the quantity or percentage changes of modified files, altered file type, added/deleted files, or entropy or encryption across any host.

Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection enhancements guard against web data leaks

Bitdefender has enhanced Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection, a service that monitors personal data in real-time by proactively scanning the internet including public sites, dark web, and underground forums for unauthorized leaks and data breaches that may put user accounts and identity at risk.

Akamai Shield NS53 protects on-prem and hybrid DNS infrastructure

Akamai Shield NS53 helps customers by acting as a shield between cybercriminals and critical digital assets to stop illegitimate DNS queries at the edge of Akamai’s network while responding to legitimate queries either from cache or forwarding them to the customer’s original DNS server, thereby improving its security, availability, and performance.

ShadowDragon Horizon enhancements help users conduct investigations from any device

Horizon is accessible with any internet connection and allows users to access critical data and conduct investigations from any device, providing flexibility and mobility. Mapping advancements, plotting capability, visual geofencing, and geoestimation allow for different starting points that pinpoint precise locations and uncover valuable insights.

Privacera adds access control and data filtering functionality for Vector DB/RAG

Privacera announced the addition of new access control and fine-grained data filtering functionality for Vector DB/RAG to Privacera AI Governance (PAIG). The latest additions to PAIG are designed to establish and administer access control policies and make fine-grained data control and filtering seamless.

Redgate Monitor Enterprise prevents unauthorized access to sensitive information

Redgate has launched an enterprise version of its database monitoring tool, providing a range of new features to address the challenges of scale and complexity faced by larger organizations. Redgate Monitor Enterprise offers advanced capabilities for monitoring large, complex estates, optimizing performance, and ensuring security, compliance and high availability with a single, all-in-one tool.

Immuta launches Domains policy enforcement to improve security and governance for data owners

Immuta launched Domains policy enforcement, a new capability in the Immuta Data Security Platform that provides additional controls for data owners to implement a data mesh architecture with domain-specific data access policies.

Tanium Automate reduces manual processes for repeatable tasks

Unlike automation built using custom scripts which required expertise that made it difficult to scale and created room for error, with Tanium Automate, the entire IT team can create custom playbooks – with little to no code – to automate common tasks. With the operational efficiencies gained through this automation, IT teams are freed up to prioritize more strategic projects.

IDnow VideoIdent Flex blends AI technology with human interaction

IDnow has unveiled VideoIdent Flex, a new version of its expert-led video verification service. Advanced fraud detection capabilities, including AI-driven analysis and manual checks, combat evolving fraud tactics and help protect against social engineering fraud, document tampering, projection and deepfakes, especially for high-risk use cases and goods.

Trend Micro launches AI-driven cyber risk management capabilities

Trend Micro unveiled AI-driven cyber risk management capabilities across its entire flagship platform, Trend Vision One. This seamlessly integrates more than 10 industry technology categories into one offering, empowering security, cloud and IT operations teams to manage risk proactively.

Zero Networks unveils identity segmentation solution to prevent credential theft

The Zero Networks identity segmentation solution is automated, agentless, and MFA-powered. For the first 30 days of deployment, Zero Networks learns all network logons and automatically creates security policies that restrict service account logons to necessary assets only, blocking logon rights to all other network assets.

Forcepoint DSPM safeguards sensitive information by examining data context and content

Going beyond data discovery, Forcepoint DSPM automates security actions and controls using sophisticated workflow orchestration with AI-powered data detection and remediation (DDR) capabilities to prevent inappropriate usage and stop breaches before they can occur.

Netwrix 1Secure enhancements accelerate threat detection

Netwrix released a new version of its IT auditing SaaS solution, Netwrix 1Secure. It enables prompt detection of suspicious activities around data across the Microsoft 365 environment, Entra ID (formerly Azure AD), as well as Active Directory, and file servers.

Invicti Predictive Risk Scoring identifies highest-risk applications

Predictive Risk Scoring allows organizations to determine which web applications should be scanned first and proactively prioritize remediation efforts. This new capability remaps the application security testing process to profile and calculate a risk score on all discovered web applications—before any scanning begins.

WhyLabs AI Control Center offers teams real-time control over their AI applications

WhyLabs launched a new type of AI operations platform: the AI Control Center. The new platform, which offers teams real-time control over their AI applications, was developed by WhyLabs in response to rising security and reliability threats posed by GenAI, which have rendered traditional observability tools insufficient for operating AI responsibly.

Cyberint platform enhancements boost protection against external threats

Cyberint’s latest enhancements enable organizations to implement an effective continuous exposure management program. Among the new capabilities released is a suite of knowledgebase modules that provide detailed threat landscape insights that can be tailored to an organization’s region and industry.