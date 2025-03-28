Infosec products of the month: March 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past month, featuring releases from: 1Kosmos, Alloy, Cloudflare, Cytex, Detectify, GetReal Security, iProov, Keysight Technologies, Outpost24, Palo Alto Networks, Pondurance, Red Canary, SailPoint, SimSpace, Sonatype, Sumsub, and TXOne Networks.

Outpost24 introduces CyberFlex to streamline attack surface management and pen testing

Outpost24 has launched Outpost24 CyberFlex, a comprehensive application security solution that combines Attack Surface Management (ASM) and Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) to manage and secure an organization’s external-facing applications, and deliver enhanced visibility in a flexible and agile way.

Palo Alto Networks provides AI-powered security to 5G enterprise customers

AI-powered Prisma SASE helps detect, protect and defend against potential threats, such as zero-day threats and malicious malware, by securing all traffic transiting out of the 5G network that is accessing internet, SaaS and private applications.

Red Canary expands Security Data Lake to help organizations optimize their SIEM costs

Red Canary announced new capabilities for Red Canary Security Data Lake, a service that enables IT and security teams to store, search, and access large volumes of infrequently accessed logs—such as firewall, DNS, and SASE data—without overspending on legacy SIEMs.

Sonatype AI SCA delivers visibility and control over AI/ML usage

With its expertise in open source governance, Sonatype now extends its trusted platform to protect, manage, and optimize AI/ML models across development and deployment. Sonatype provides an end-to-end AI SCA solution, ensuring that enterprises can adopt AI with the same level of safety and productivity as traditional open source.

SimSpace Stack Optimizer allows organizations to measure their security technologies

Stack Optimizer is designed to help organizations make informed, strategic decisions about their security investments. By validating security controls, streamlining security operations, and optimizing technology performance, organizations can improve detection accuracy, reduce response times, and maximize security ROI.

Pondurance Platform 2.0 identifies data breach risks

Pondurance Platform 2.0 provides the foundation for Pondurance’s risk-based MDR service specifically designed to eliminate breach risks. The core of this new platform is the technology that integrates with EDR tools and feeds from network, identity, cloud, and applications sources in order to analyze this telemetry information, bubble up the highest-risk threats that have been detected, and triage and take action, if necessary.

Detectify Alfred helps security teams collect threat intelligence

Detectify Alfred utilizes large language models (LLMs) to autonomously obtain CVE threat intelligence from a wide range of trusted security intelligence sources. It prioritizes CVE vulnerabilities based on their likelihood of being exploited using the Exploit Prediction Scoring System (EPSS) framework.

Alloy Fraud Attack Radar provides intelligence on fraud threats

Fraud Attack Radar is a data model developed leveraging Alloy’s insights into both common and emerging fraud attack strategies targeting the financial services industry. The new solution helps predict the likelihood that a financial institution is undergoing a fraud attack – that is, a coordinated attack by bad actors to create fraudulent accounts using specific fraud attack patterns or strategies.

Keysight AI Insight Brokers accelerates threat detection and response

Keysight Technologies announces the expansion of its Keysight Vision Network Packet Brokers (NPBs), with the introduction of AI Insight Brokers. By applying AI earlier in the performance and security monitoring process, the new solution offers customers enhanced protection, and the ability to troubleshoot any performance issues earlier to avoiding cyber threats and enhance detection.

1Kosmos 1Key secures shared login environments and OT systems

Using 1Kosmos 1Key, each user logs in via a FIDO-compliant biometric key, which securely authenticates their identity. Once authenticated, the system presents the shared accounts the user is authorized to access, all managed by a seamless integration with Privileged Access Systems (PAM) such as CyberArk’s credential vault. Each login is monitored, creating a secure, auditable record of every session, ensuring compliance and eliminating the need for shared passwords.

Cloudforce One threat events platform provides a real-time view of threat activity

Cloudflare launched the Cloudforce One threat events platform to provide real-time intelligence on cyberattacks occurring across the Internet. Threat events provide users with actionable IoCs and event summaries, including the associated threat actor group, with profiles that break down methods and map tactics.

TXOne Networks Stellar 3.2 helps organizations make informed security choices

TXOne Networks announced Version 3.2 of its Stellar solution, further enhancing its capabilities from endpoint protection to more comprehensive detection and response in OT environments. Stellar simplifies the journey into threat hunting and detection while overcoming the limitations of traditional IT endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions, which can disrupt OT operations and productivity.

Cytex AICenturion protects against data exfiltration

AICenturion goes beyond external threats by protecting organizations from risks posed by internal agentic AI tools. Through its policy enforcement and contextual awareness, AICenturion restricts access to sensitive data based on user roles preventing unauthorized internal users, from rank-and-file employees to executives, from inadvertently exposing confidential information via AI interactions.

iProov Workforce MFA mitigates risk of account takeovers

iProov Workforce MFA can be used in conjunction with passkeys, or independently of the device, enabling it to run on users’ personal and shared devices. The solution is supported by real-time, intelligence-led threat updates and managed detection and response (MDR) from the iProov Security Operations Center (iSOC).

SailPoint Harbor Pilot automates identity security tasks

Harbor Pilot automates identity security tasks, simplifies workflow creation, and provides AI-driven insights through conversational prompts, reducing administrative burden and improving security posture.

Sumsub launches Reusable Digital Identity product suite

The Reusable Digital Identity product suite includes two products, Sumsub ID and Reusable KYC. Both of them enable end-users to skip cumbersome verification steps such as document uploads, while at the same time ensuring that all checks required for regulatory adherence for businesses still take place.

GetReal Security platform combats AI-fueled attacks

GetReal’s platform provides a comprehensive approach to verifying the authenticity of digital communications helping to detect deepfakes, reduce risk, and prevent data compromise and fraud. By verifying and authenticating content, the platform empowers customers to confidently use images, audio, and video in business-critical decisions.