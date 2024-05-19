Week in review: New Black Basta’s social engineering campaign, passing the CISSP exam in 6 weeks

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

Black Basta target orgs with new social engineering campaign

Black Basta, one of the most prolific ransomware-as-a-service operators, is trying out a combination of email DDoS and vishing to get employees to download remote access tools.

How a GRC consultant passed the CISSP exam in six weeks

Ask any IT security professional which certification they would consider to be the “gold standard” in terms of prestige, credibility, or difficulty, and almost invariably they will answer: the CISSP.

BLint: Open-source tool to check the security properties of your executables

BLint is a Binary Linter designed to evaluate your executables’ security properties and capabilities, utilizing LIEF for its operations. From version 2, BLint can also produce Software Bill-of-Materials (SBOM) for compatible binaries.

Cybersecurity jobs available right now: May 15, 2024

We’ve scoured the market to bring you a selection of roles that span various skill levels within the cybersecurity field. Check out this weekly selection of cybersecurity jobs available right now.

OWASP dep-scan: Open-source security and risk audit tool

OWASP dep-scan is an open-source security and risk assessment tool that leverages information on vulnerabilities, advisories, and licensing restrictions for project dependencies.

Core security measures to strengthen privacy and data protection programs

As privacy laws evolve globally, organizations face increasing complexity in adapting their data protection strategies to stay compliant. In this Help Net Security interview, Kabir Barday, CEO at OneTrust, emphasizes that embracing privacy by design enables organizations to navigate compliance challenges.

Tailoring responsible AI: Defining ethical guidelines for industry-specific use

In this Help Net Security interview, Chris Peake, CISO & SVP at Smartsheet, explains how responsible AI should be defined by each organization to guide their AI development and usage.

Establishing a security baseline for open source projects

In this Help Net Security interview, Dana Wang, Chief Architect at OpenSSF, discusses the most significant barriers to improving open-source software security (OSS security) and opportunities for overcoming these challenges.

Critical Git vulnerability allows RCE when cloning repositories with submodules (CVE-2024-32002)

New versions of Git are out, with fixes for five vulnerabilities, the most critical (CVE-2024-32002) of which can be used by attackers to remotely execute code during a “clone” operation.

Google fixes third exploited Chrome zero-day in a week (CVE-2024-4947)

For the third time in the last seven days, Google has fixed a Chrome zero-day vulnerability (CVE-2024-4947) for which an exploit exists in the wild.

How attackers deliver malware to Foxit PDF Reader users

Threat actors are taking advantage of the flawed design of Foxit PDF Reader’s alerts to deliver malware via booby-trapped PDF documents, Check Point researchers have warned.

May 2024 Patch Tuesday: Microsoft fixes exploited zero-days (CVE-2024-30051, CVE-2024-30040)

For May 2024 Patch Tuesday, Microsoft has released fixes for 59 CVE-numbered vulnerabilities, including two zero-days (CVE-2024-30051, CVE-2024-30040) actively exploited by attackers.

Apple backports iOS zero-day patch, adds Bluetooth tracker alert

Apple has backported the patch for CVE-2024-23296 to the iOS 16 branch and has fixed a bug (CVE-2024-27852) in MarketplaceKit that may allow maliciously crafted webpages to distribute a script that tracks iOS users on other webpages.

US exposes scheme enabling North Korean IT workers to bypass sanctions

The US Justice Department had unsealed charges against a US woman and an Ukranian man who, along with three unidentified foreign nationals, have allegedly helped North Korean IT workers work remotely for US companies under assumed US identities and thus evade sanctions.

The importance of access controls in incident response

The worst time to find out your company doesn’t have adequate access controls is when everything is on fire. The worst thing that can happen during an incident is that your development and operations teams are blocked from solving the problem.

Organizations struggle to defend against ransomware

In this Help Net Security video, Jeremy Nichols, Director, Global Threat Intelligence Center at NTT Security Holdings, discusses a recent surge in ransomware incidents.

Is an open-source AI vulnerability next?

AI has captured widespread interest and offers numerous benefits. However, its rapid advancement and widespread adoption raise concerns, especially for those of us in cybersecurity.

Critical vulnerabilities take 4.5 months on average to remediate

Over a third of organizations had at least one known vulnerability in 2023, with nearly a quarter of those facing five or more, and 60% of vulnerabilities remained unaddressed past CISA’s deadlines, according to Bitsight.

The critical role of IT staffing in strengthening cybersecurity

In this Help Net Security video, Phani Dasari, CISO at HGS Digital, discusses the state of the IT industry, the increasing demands for cybersecurity professionals, and strategies for taking advantage of the opportunities that lie ahead.

Ransomware statistics that reveal alarming rate of cyber extortion

In this article, you will find excerpts from various reports that offer statistics and insights about the current ransomware landscape.

Red teaming: The key ingredient for responsible AI

Developing responsible AI isn’t a straightforward proposition. On one side, organizations are striving to stay at the forefront of technological advancement. On the other hand, they must ensure strict compliance with ethical standards and regulatory requirements.

Key questions to ask when tailoring defensive stacks

In this Help Net Security video, Scott Small, Director of Cyber Threat Intelligence at Tidal Cyber, outlines the questions you need to ask your security team when tailoring a defense stack against your current threat landscape.

Log4Shell shows no sign of fading, spotted in 30% of CVE exploits

Organizations continue to run insecure protocols across their wide access networks (WAN), making it easier for cybercriminals to move across networks, according to a Cato Networks survey.

Are you meeting your cyber insurance requirements?

In this Help Net Security video, Jacob Berry, Field CISO at Clumio, discusses a common problem in the industry: cyber insurance policy requirements are a moving target, and even with a robust insurance policy on file, organizations can’t guarantee that all incidents will be fully covered.

AI’s rapid growth puts pressure on CISOs to adapt to new security risks

The increased use of AI further complicates CISO role as industries begin to realize the full potential of GenAI and its impact on cybersecurity, according to Trellix.

How AI affects vulnerability management in open-source software

In this Help Net Security video, Itamar Sher, CEO of Seal Security, discusses how AI affects the risk and operational aspects of managing vulnerabilities in open-source software.

Product showcase: Block ads, cookie pop-ups, trackers with CleanWeb

CleanWeb isn’t just about blocking ads. It’s about reclaiming control. By eliminating intrusive ads, trackers, and cookie notifications, CleanWeb ensures a smoother, faster, and more enjoyable browsing experience that no longer comes at the cost of personal privacy.

Download: The Ultimate Guide to the CISSP

The Ultimate Guide to the CISSP covers everything you need about the world’s premier cybersecurity leadership certification. Learn how CISSP and ISC2 will help you navigate your training path, succeed in certification, and advance your career so you’re ready to rise as a leader in cybersecurity.

New infosec products of the week: May 17, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Calix, FireMon, ManageEngine, and OWASP Foundation.