Infosec products of the month: August 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past month, featuring releases from: Adaptive Shield, AppOmni, ArmorCode, Bitwarden, Cequence Security, ClearSale, Clutch Security, Contrast Security, Dragos, Elastic, Endor Labs, Entrust, Fortanix, Fortinet, Guardio, HYCU, Ivanti, McAfee, Nucleus Security, Own, Rapid7, Resecurity, Rezonate, RightCrowd, Stellar, Veza, Wallarm, and Wing Security.

Adaptive Shield unveils ITDR platform for SaaS

Adaptive Shield has unveiled its Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) platform for SaaS environments. Platform works alongside the company’s prevention SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) platform and enables enterprises to proactively cover the breadth of attack vectors within the SaaS ecosystem.

Fortanix expands Key Insight to enhance cryptographic security across hybrid environments

Fortanix announced a major expansion to the Key Insight solution, allowing organizations to discover, assess, and remediate their fragmented cryptographic security risks proactively. Key Insight can now scan on-premises services such as databases, storage, etc., making it the solution to discover encryption keys and data services across hybrid environments, including on-premises.

Clutch Security launches to transform management of NHIs

Clutch Security emerged from stealth and unveiled its Universal Non-Human Identity (NHI) Security Platform. Clutch’s mission is to deliver end-to-end NHI security and proactively bridge NHI security gaps across the entire organizational landscape, without affecting business velocity.

Nucleus Vulnerability Intelligence Platform enhances threat assessment and remediation speed

Nucleus Vulnerability Intelligence Platform enables enterprises to aggregate, analyze, and act on insights from government, open-source, and premium threat intelligence feeds while reducing manual effort, accelerating threat assessment, and promoting proactive remediation.

Wing Security unveils custom SaaS Threat Intelligence for direct dashboard integration

Wing Security launched its new tailored SaaS Threat Intelligence, providing organizations with personalized detection and response capabilities directly integrated into their SaaS security dashboard. The threat intelligence feature delivers timely, prioritized threat event information with recommendations and automated remediation plans unique to each organization’s SaaS environment.

Rapid7 releases Command Platform, unified attack defense and response

Rapid7 launched its Command Platform, a unified threat exposure, detection, and response platform. It allows customers to integrate their critical security data to provide a unified view of vulnerabilities, exposures, and threats from endpoint to cloud to close security gaps and prevent attacks.





AppOmni unveils SaaS-aware ITDR capabilities

AppOmni announced a series of technology advances to deliver identity and threat detection (ITDR) capabilities to protect SaaS environments. The newest capabilities complement traditional ITDR and identity and access management (IAM) solutions from Identity Providers (IdPs) such as Okta, and collectively help security professionals build SaaS security that boosts defenses while further reducing alert fatigue.





Contrast Security ADR enables teams to identify vulnerabilities, detect threats, and stop attacks

Contrast Security introduced Application Detection and Response (ADR), which empowers security teams to identify vulnerabilities, detect threats, and stop attacks that target custom applications and APIs.





Elastic automates SIEM data onboarding with Automatic Import

Elastic is accelerating the adoption of AI-driven security analytics by automating SIEM data onboarding with Automatic Import. This new feature — the only one of its kind for a security analytics or SIEM solution — automates the development of custom data integrations.





Cequence Unified API Protection defends against attacks targeting AI applications

Cequence introduced advancements to its Unified API Protection (UAP) platform, specifically tailored to support the secure use of AI applications like Generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs). Cequence’s solutions protect applications deployed in the cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, and also support serverless environments, ensuring security posture.





Veza introduces Access AI to streamline risk management and access control

Veza has released Access AI, a generative AI-powered solution to maintain the principle of least privilege at enterprise scale. With Access AI, security and identity teams can now use an AI-powered chat-like interface to understand who can take what action on data, prioritize risky or unnecessary access, and remove risky access quickly for both human and machine identities.





AI Remediation by ArmorCode reduces DevSecOps friction and accelerates security fixes

ArmorCode has launched AI Remediation in its ArmorCode ASPM Platform to help resolve security issues faster, put security expertise in the hands of developers, and reduce DevSecOps friction.





Endor Labs launches Upgrade Impact Analysis and Magic Patches for SCA market

Endor Labs unveiled two capabilities, Upgrade Impact Analysis and Endor Magic Patches, that fix an expensive and time-consuming problem in the Software Composition Analysis (SCA) market.





Resecurity unveils new AI-driven Fraud Prevention Platform

Resecurity unveiled its advanced AI-driven Fraud Prevention Platform. This versatile solution is engineered to combat fraud across banking, virtual asset service providers (VASPs), gambling, e-commerce, and online marketplaces, providing a robust defense against the evolving landscape of digital fraud.

Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management enhancements automate patching process

Ivanti announced new features for Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management to help expand patch settings configuration to allow for multiple parallel deployment tasks such as regular maintenance, priority updates and zero-day response.

Guardio Critical Security Alerts monitors and analyzes scam activities

Guardio launched a new feature, Critical Security Alerts, which enables real-time alerts to identify and prevent financial scams, ensuring immediate intervention when suspicious browsing patterns are detected. The feature detects potential manipulation by analyzing deviations from typical user behavior, such as unexpected sequences of actions, and identifies patterns consistent with known scam tactics.

Stellar strengthens security for remote teams

Stellar has launched enhanced remote wiping capabilities within its Drive Erasure software. This feature is designed to address the complexities of managing data security in today’s distributed work environment. By performing secure data erasure from any location, this functionality enhances security and operational efficiency, mitigating chain of custody risks during IT device returns from remote locations.

ClearSale introduces three solutions to protect businesses from fraud

Developed to protect businesses from advancing fraud risks, ClearSale’s new security tools integrate artificial intelligence with the in-house team to provide three tiers of decision-making, ranging from instant notifications to comprehensive analysis. These different levels strike a balance between fast decision making and quality risk prevention.

Own proactively detects and stores data changes in Salesforce

Continuous Data Protection from Own pushes data changes to a backup as they happen, allowing businesses to capture changes in their data in near real-time. In addition to creating a more resilient and scalable approach, the higher-fidelity datasets this offering creates will enable organizations to unlock new ways of leveraging analytics and AI models across their vital information.

Fortanix protects individual file systems on specified hosts

Fortanix File System Encryption operates at the OS layer rather than the kernel layer. This approach simplifies deployment and daily operations, eliminating issues related to kernel dependencies. Enterprises can automate deployments seamlessly using tools like Rundeck, making the process as straightforward as other agent-based deployments.

McAfee Deepfake Detector combats AI scams and misinformation

With McAfee Deepfake Detector now available exclusively on select Lenovo AI PCs, consumers who opt in are alerted within seconds if AI-altered audio is detected in videos, without relying on laborious manual video uploads. Trained on close to 200,000 samples and counting and leveraging the power of select Lenovo AI PCs equipped with an NPU, McAfee’s AI detection models perform the entire identification process – known as inference – directly on the PC, maximizing on-device processing to keep private user data off the cloud.

RightCrowd introduces Mobile Credential Management feature

RightCrowd Mobile Credential Management automates credential management, handling tasks such as issuing, tracking, and revoking credentials with speed and accuracy. This automation reduces administrative burdens and accelerates response times, allowing organizations to focus on core operations while enhancing overall agility.

Entrust KeyControl as a Service provides organizations with control of their cryptographic keys

The new KCaaS solution helps address these challenges by offering a unified dashboard for complete visibility, traceability, compliance tracking, and an immutable audit trail of keys and secrets that can be conveniently managed through a cloud platform. Its decentralized vault architecture ensures keys remain secure within authorized endpoints, while also supporting a wide range of cryptographic use cases.

Wallarm API Attack Surface Management mitigates API leaks

Wallarm API Attack Surface Management (AASM) empowers organizations to discover all of their externally-facing APIs and web applications, identify where they are missing critical web application firewalls (WAF)/web application and API protection (WAAP) coverage, and mitigate API leaks.

Fortinet introduces sovereign SASE and GenAI capabilities

Fortinet announced the addition of sovereign SASE and GenAI capabilities to its unified SASE solution. With Fortinet Sovereign SASE, customers can determine how their data is routed and where security inspections occur, whether to a data center owned by Fortinet, a partner, or the customer, while ensuring their traffic is protected by Fortinet’s full security stack. FortiAI, Fortinet’s GenAI assistant, is now available for Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to manage and orchestrate the entire SD-WAN infrastructure.

Dragos Platform updates streamline OT threat and vulnerability workflows

The Dragos Platform provides comprehensive OT-native cybersecurity as a non-intrusive overlay to operations environments. Updates include new local collector and file ingestion capabilities that expand data collection options for increased flexibility; also included are new filtering capabilities that create powerful asset inventory views to answer key visibility questions for IT security and operations alike.

Rezonate’s mid-market solution reduces the cloud identity attack surface

Rezonate announced a new identity security solution for mid-market companies. The platform features continuous monitoring and automated remediation capabilities, supporting the security and IAM teams with a more accessible approach for a faster time to value.

HYCU for Microsoft Entra ID provides organizations with automated, policy-driven backups

HYCU announced updates to its HYCU R-Cloud data protection platform that offers customers additional protection for their Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions with support for Microsoft Entra ID. This new offering from HYCU addresses a critical gap in data protection strategies, ensuring business continuity and enhancing security posture for enterprises relying on Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD) to manage access across their digital landscape.

Bitwarden introduces enhanced inline autofill feature for credit cards and identities

Bitwarden announced an enhancement to the inline autofill capabilities within the Bitwarden browser extension. This update introduces seamless autofill for credit cards and personal identities, enabling more secure and efficient interactions with web forms for payment details, contact information, addresses, and registration forms.