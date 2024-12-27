Infosec products of the month: December 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past month, featuring releases from: Appdome, Cato Networks, Datadog, Fortinet, GitGuardian, Horizon3.ai, Netwrix, Radiant Logic, RunSafe Security, SecureAuth, Stairwell, Stamus Networks, Sweet Security, Tenable, Trellix, Versa Networks, and Veza.

GitGuardian launches multi-vault integration to combat secrets sprawl

GitGuardian unveiled a comprehensive Non-Human Identity (NHI) security strategy with integrations across major secrets management platforms, addressing the growing challenge of secrets sprawl in enterprise environments.

FortiAppSec Cloud simplifies web application security management

With FortiAppSec Cloud, customers have deep visibility and control over web applications within their complex, multi-cloud environments. They can configure and manage security features and performance tools via an easy-to-use console, streamlining business operations while ensuring the protection of their network.

Tenable Patch Management prevents problematic updates

Tenable Patch Management mobilizes teams to take action against vulnerabilities with full control to determine when, how and where a patch is deployed. Organizations can autonomously patch with confidence, with customizable controls and automatic patch testing that blocks problematic updates from going out.

Datadog Cloud SIEM accelerates security investigations

Datadog announced its modern approach to Cloud SIEM, which doesn’t require dedicated staff or specialized teams to activate the solution. This approach makes it easy for teams to onboard, de-risk migrations and democratize security practices while disrupting traditional models, which can be costly and resource intensive.

Radiant Logic provides continuous identity hygiene assessments via real-time streaming data

With the debut of Identity Observability from Radiant Logic, organizations can now have a clearer picture of all identity data available in real time, quickly measure identity hygiene, and remediate risk with the help of Radiant Logic AI Data Assistant (AIDA).

Sweet Security helps organizations protect their cloud environments

Sweet’s platform integrates the capabilities of Application Detection and Response (ADR), Cloud Detection and Response (CDR), and Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) into one comprehensive solution. This approach delivers detection and response capabilities, unifying insights from every layer of the cloud stack.

Veza Access Requests reduces the risk of identity-based threats

When a manager or employee requests access, Veza’s platform identifies the least privileged most secure role, obtains approval if needed, and provisions the access in the target system or application. Veza Access Requests works on the power of Veza’s Role Engineering capabilities to ensure that users requesting access are provisioned according to the principle of least privilege from day one.

Trellix Drive Encryption enhances security against insider attacks

Trellix Drive Encryption offers enhanced security against insider attacks with new self-protection capabilities, addressing threats from privilege escalations. Organizations can deploy protection for employee devices to prevent data breaches, produce reports on the encryption status of devices inside and outside the network, and administer policies in a single console.

Cato Networks extends SASE-based protection to IoT/OT environments

With the introduction of Cato IoT/OT Security, Cato Networks is enabling enterprises to simplify the management and security of Internet of Things (IoT) and operational technology (OT) devices. Cato IoT/OT Security converges device discovery and classification, policy enforcement, and threat prevention in a SASE platform.

Stamus Networks Clear NDR uncovers unauthorized activity

Stamus Networks announced Clear NDR, an open and transparent NDR system that empowers cyber defenders to uncover and stop serious threats and unauthorized activity before they cause harm to the organization. It can be deployed as a standalone NDR solution or integrated into an organization’s AI-driven SOC, delivering essential network data that supports even more sophisticated cross-platform threat detection.

Horizon3.ai NodeZero Insights enables executives to visualize changes in their security posture

NodeZero Insights ensures leaders have up-to-date data at their fingertips, seamlessly integrating into monthly or quarterly board updates to meet the executive demand for consistent and actionable security metrics.

Versa Endpoint DLP prevents data exfiltration

Versa Endpoint DLP helps ensure that sensitive data residing on endpoints is safeguarded against accidental exposure, insider threats, and cyberattacks. Integrated into Versa’s lightweight SASE client, it extends network DLP to the endpoint, providing end-to-end real-time visibility and control. This ensures compliance with corporate data security regulations and reduces risk without compromising the user experience.

SecureAuth protects sensitive information with biometric continuous identity assurance

SecureAuth is releasing biometric continuous identity assurance (BCIA). This ability is designed to safeguard a company’s sensitive information for the duration of a user’s session — providing additional protection from emerging threats in today’s hybrid and remote work environments.

RunSafe Security Platform enhances risk management with automation

RunSafe Security has released the RunSafe Security Platform that automates risk identification, exploit prevention, and runtime software monitoring. Now, developers can generate a high-fidelity software bill of materials (SBOM) at build time, ensuring the highest level of accuracy in identifying software components and related vulnerabilities.

Stairwell Core boosts threat intelligence for security teams

With Stairwell Core, users can upload their files to their private Stairwell vault. Stairwell Core seamlessly integrates with leading EDR solutions to preserve detected malware, enabling security teams to determine whether an incident is isolated or part of a broader, coordinated campaign.

Appdome protects applications running on mobile-enabled platforms

With this release the Appdome Platform can defend mobile businesses and users from fraud, bot, malware and cyber attacks as well as game cheating on mobile apps deployed on VR headsets like Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest. For the Apple ecosystem, the Appdome Platform now protects iOS apps deployed on macOS M-series, Apple TV, and Apple CarPlay. For the Google Android ecosystem, the Appdome Platform now protects Android apps deployed on Android Auto, Android TV, and Google Play Games for Android on Windows PCs.

Netwrix 1Secure enhances protection against data and identity access risks

Netwrix released a new version of its SaaS platform, Netwrix 1Secure. The latest version builds on its existing security monitoring functionality with more robust access rights assessment and expanded security auditing capabilities to overcome the lack of control when relying only on native security tools in Microsoft 365.