Infosec products of the month: October 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past month, featuring releases from: Acronis, Akeyless, Axoflow, Blumira, Cayosoft, Confluent, Corelight, Elastic, Illumio, Legit Security, Netscout, NowSecure, Nozomi Networks, Palo Alto Networks, Picus Security, Privado, Radiflow, Rubrik, Semperis, TELUS, and ZEST Security.

Picus Security uses AI to turn threat intelligence into attack simulations

Picus Security launched new AI-powered breach and attack simulation (BAS) capabilities within the Picus Security Validation Platform. This introduces a new level of speed and intelligence, enabling security teams to create and simulate complex attack scenarios, validate the effectiveness of their defenses and prioritize actions that reduce real-world risk.

ZEST Security launches free AI-based remediation risk assessment for security teams

ZEST Security announced its free remediation risk assessment. The industry is overflowing with tools to identify vulnerabilities, but these tools all fail to provide context that has real operational impact. ZEST is bridging that gap by offering curated remediation pathways for security teams to address the most critical issues.

NowSecure Privacy helps organizations protect mobile apps from data leaks

NowSecure announced the release of NowSecure Privacy, a privacy solution for mobile applications. With this launch, developers, security teams, and privacy professionals gain the capabilities needed to identify and fix systemic blind spots that compromise mobile application privacy.

Acronis brings patch management to consumer backup software

Acronis announced the general availability of Acronis True Image 2026, the new release of its natively integrated backup and security software for consumers and small businesses. The latest version introduces built-in patch management for Windows and a strengthened security engine with AI-based threat detection, anti-ransomware, and malware scanning.

Legit’s Command Center tracks AI code, models, and MCP server usage across the SDLC

Legit Security has updated its AI Security Command Center. As vibe coding and AI-first development reshape how software is built, the Command Center offers visibility into when, where, and how AI-generated code, AI models, and MCP servers are used across the software development lifecycle (SDLC), along with the associated AI risks.

Fuel iX Fortify helps enterprises expose GenAI vulnerabilities at scale

TELUS Digital has released its continuous automated red-teaming application, Fuel iX Fortify. The solution helps enterprises test GenAI systems at scale and identify vulnerabilities by simulating real-world attack scenarios using advanced adversarial techniques.

Radiflow360 unifies OT risk, compliance, and response

Radiflow360 targets OT security teams at mid-sized industrial enterprises that need real-time control of their operational environments, but often struggle with manual processes and siloed tools. The platform frees these organizations from the need to juggle multiple systems by unifying intrusion and anomaly detection with the initial phases of asset discovery and risk assessment in a single pane of glass.

Ready1 for Identity Crisis Management restores operations after identity breaches

Semperis released Ready1 for Identity Crisis Management, which combines its Active Directory Forest Recovery (ADFR), Disaster Recovery for Entra Tenant (DRET), and Identity Forensics and Incident Response (IFIR) services with its enterprise crisis management system, Ready1, to help organizations restore business operations after identity-related cyberattacks.

Blumira rolls out SOC Auto-Focus to streamline threat investigation

Blumira launched SOC Auto-Focus, an AI-powered security investigation tool, alongside enhancements to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) partner program. SOC Auto-Focus is designed to help IT teams and MSPs work smarter, reduce alert fatigue and accelerate incident response through contextual intelligence and expert guidance.

Cayosoft Guardian Protector safeguards Microsoft 365 and hybrid identity systems

Cayosoft introduced Cayosoft Guardian Protector, a free, always-on solution that delivers real-time threat detection, proactive alerts, resolution guidance, and change history for complex Microsoft hybrid identity environments. Cayosoft Guardian Protector provides administrators and security teams with continuous, real-time visibility and control across Active Directory (AD), Entra ID, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Intune, and Microsoft Exchange Online.

Corelight unveils AWS Flow Monitoring to eliminate cloud blind spots

Corelight launched Flow Monitoring for AWS environments, expanding network visibility across cloud and on-premises ecosystems through comprehensive analysis of flow data. This new capability addresses critical challenges facing security operations (SOC) teams by delivering visibility across AWS Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) environments while reducing SIEM and storage costs by up to 90% compared to traditional raw flow log ingestions.

Axoflow Security Data Layer unifies data pipeline, storage, and analytics for security team

Axoflow has launched its Security Data Layer, extending its pipeline offering with multiple storage solutions. The Security Data Layer addresses challenges in log management, SIEM optimization, pipeline reliability, and data accessibility.

Illumio unveils AI Insights Agent to cut alert fatigue and accelerate threat response

Illumio has released Insights Agent, a new capability within Illumio Insights, the company’s AI-driven cloud detection and response (CDR) solution. Agent is an AI-powered, persona-driven guide designed to reduce alert fatigue, accelerate threat detection, and enable containment by delivering real-time, tailored alerts and instant one-click remediation recommendations.

NETSCOUT’s KlearSight Sensor delivers visibility into encrypted Kubernetes environments

NETSCOUT announced an innovation designed to meet organizations’ needs for observability within complex cloud environments. The Omnis KlearSight Sensor for Kubernetes (KlearSight) delivers insights into system performance, health, and cost drivers. This solution is built to support dynamic and distributed architectures, environments that are inherently challenging to monitor due to their encrypted nature.

Rubrik Agent Cloud speeds enterprise AI with built-in security and guardrails

Rubrik announced the launch of the Rubrik Agent Cloud to accelerate enterprise AI agent adoption while managing risk of AI deployments. Rubrik Agent Cloud is designed to monitor and audit agentic actions, enforce real-time guardrails for agentic changes, fine-tune agents for accuracy and, undo agent mistakes.

Elastic Streams uses agentic AI to simplify log parsing and accelerate issue resolution for SREstic

Elastic announced Streams, an agentic AI-powered solution that rethinks how teams work with logs to enable much faster incident investigation and resolution. Streams uses AI to automatically partition and parse raw logs to extract relevant fields, greatly reducing the effort required of Site Reliability Engineers (SREs) to make logs usable.

Nozomi Networks enhances OT security with latest Arc release

Nozomi Networks announced a cybersecurity solution designed to safely automate threat response in operational environments. With the latest release of Nozomi Arc, users gain automated threat prevention capabilities for OT endpoints.

Privado.ai introduces AI agents to automate privacy assessments and real-time data mapping

Privado.ai released several new capabilities to automate privacy assessments and data maps for privacy teams amid growing privacy enforcement for non-compliant personal data sharing. Leveraging AI agents to reason and take action, Privado.ai’s new Agentic Assessment solution populates 100% of privacy assessments by analyzing documentation.

Palo Alto Networks launches Prisma AIRS 2.0 to deliver end-to-end security across the AI lifecycle

Palo Alto Networks announced Prisma AIRS 2.0, a major platform upgrade that completes the native integration of recently acquired Protect AI to deliver a comprehensive AI security platform. This release directly confronts a critical enterprise challenge: 78% of organizations are transforming with AI, but only a staggering 6% have the guardrails to do so securely.

Akeyless introduces AI Agent Identity Security for safer AI operations

Akeyless has released a new AI Agent Identity Security solution designed to secure the rise of autonomous AI systems.

Confluent Private Cloud enables real-time data streaming and governance for regulated industries

Confluent has released Confluent Private Cloud, the simplest way to deploy, manage, and govern streaming data on private infrastructure. The solution addresses the challenge of scaling Apache Kafka on-premises in highly regulated industries by bringing Confluent’s most advanced cloud-native features behind the firewall.