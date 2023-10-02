Infosec products of the month: September 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past month, featuring releases from: 1Password, Armis, AlphaSOC, Baffle, Ciphertex Data Security, Cisco, ComplyCube, CTERA, CyberSaint, Dig Security, Fortinet, Ghost Security, Hornetsecurity, Immersive Labs, Kingston, Laiyer.ai, MixMode, NTT Security Holdings, OneTrust, Panzura, Purism, runZero, SeeMetrics, Swissbit, TXOne Networks, Viavi Solutions, and Wing Security.

Ciphertex strengthens data security with SecureNAS CX-160KSSD-X

The SecureNAS CX-160KSSD-X storage unit is powered by an Intel Xeon D processor (4, 8, or 16 Core) and supports up to sixteen hot-swappable 2.5″ SSDs and two internal 2.5″ SSDs and can store up to 490TB, while improving security and endurance. The system meets the maximum-security standards of the US government. The ultra-high-capacity SAS SSD offers faster read and write speeds that reach up to 400,000 IOPS and 50,000 IOPS.

ComplyCube Field Redaction removes sensitive fields from documents

ComplyCube enhanced its Document Checks solution with automated Field Redaction capabilities. This feature systematically masks sensitive Personal Identifiable Information (PII) fields, such as the Dutch BSN, to assist businesses with global data privacy regulations compliance.

FortiSASE enhancements help organizations prevent data leaks

FortiSASE now includes expanded integrations within the Fortinet WLAN portfolio to further support organizations securing microbranches and related devices. FortiAP wireless access points intelligently offload traffic from microbranches to a SASE point of presence (POP) for comprehensive security inspection at scale for all devices, including IoT and OT devices.

MixMode enhances Generative AI Platform to improve threat detection

MixMode has released its quarterly update for the Generative AI Platform. The latest updates include expanded cloud data ingestion capabilities, including support for the ingestion of Identity Data, integrations with the MITRE ATT&CK Framework, and expanded deployments across cloud environments.

Reaper: Open-source reconnaissance and attack proxy workflow automation

Reaper is an open-source reconnaissance and attack proxy, built to be a modern, lightweight, and efficient equivalent to Burp Suite/ZAP. It focuses on automation, collaboration, and building universally distributable workflows.

Hornetsecurity releases 365 Total Protection Plan 4 for Microsoft 365 to protect email communications

Hornetsecurity has launched its Plan 4 “Compliance & Awareness” solution of 365 Total Protection Suite, offering a higher level of defence and compliance with new AI tools, security awareness service, and permission management for Microsoft 365. This new plan covers a broader range of an organization’s Microsoft 365 security, compliance management and data protection needs, and prevents existing and potential risks of spam, malware, and threats.

NTT unveils Samurai XDR SaaS to strengthen detection and response capabilities across the network

Samurai XDR gives users visibility and control across network, endpoint, cloud, email and more through an intuitive interface. With no long-term contracts, Samurai XDR SaaS combines the power of NTT’s enterprise-grade technology with the flexibility and affordability SMBs need to protect against modern cyber threats.

CyberSaint launches Remediation Suite to optimize resource allocation and decision-making

CyberSaint has launched the Remediation Suite within the CyberStrong platform. With the Remediation Suite, CISOs and cyber risk professionals gain access to a toolkit to efficiently prioritize, quantify, track and communicate remediation efforts across controls and risks, leading to optimized resource allocation and informed decision-making.

TXOne Networks Edge V2 isolates security breaches

Edge V2 is equipped with operation-oriented OT network visibility design and an advanced OT-intelligent policy deployment mechanism. The solution also delivers inline virtual patching for proactive protection from vulnerabilities without operational downtime, form-factor flexibility for building a defense-in-depth posture and deep analysis across a tremendous range of network protocols.

Librem 11 tablet sets new standard for privacy and security with Linux-based PureOS

Purism introduced the new Librem 11 tablet running secure PureBoot and Linux kernel-based PureOS. Librem 11 is made for individuals, organizations, government agencies, law enforcement agencies, and businesses that need security and privacy with powerful portability.

Kingston launches IronKey D500S, a hardware-encrypted USB flash drive

D500S is FIPS 140-3 Level 3 (Pending) certified with new enhancements from NIST requiring secure microprocessor upgrades for stronger security and attack protections for government and military use. The drive self-tests upon bootup and includes thermal and voltage protection to automatically shut down when certain threshold is reached.

Swissbit introduces iShield Archive memory card that protects sensitive information

With ‘iShield Archive’, Swissbit introduces a new microSD card designed for encryption and access protection of video and image records, expanding the Swissbit iShield product line for plug-and-play security solutions.

Cisco Secure Application provides business risk insights for cloud native apps

To help organizations secure cloud native applications, the new Cisco Secure Application offering – now available on Cisco’s recently launched Full-Stack Observability Platform – arms customers with expanded visibility and intelligent business risk insights across cloud environments, empowering businesses to better prioritize and respond in real-time to revenue and reputation-impacting security risks and reduce overall organizational risk profiles.

Armis Centrix delivers a modular approach to cyber exposure management

Armis Centrix enables organizations to discover, contextualize, enrich and profile every asset in their environment whilst also building a line of defense by leveraging Armis Centrix Asset Intelligence risk scores, policies, alerting and visualizations and most importantly: prioritize efforts against the exposures that matter to your business.

CTERA Vault safeguards against risks related to data tampering

CTERA Vault provides the flexibility and granularity to create WORM Cloud Folders with customized retention modes for specific periods of time to fit any organization’s regulatory or compliance requirements. The CTERA Portal provides centralized control and management of the policies that are enforced at every remote CTERA Edge Filer.

1Password introduces mobile support for passkeys

1Password customers can now create, manage, and sign in with passkeys on a growing number of websites and apps, providing cross-platform access on iOS 17 and Android 14, as well as all major web browsers on Mac, Windows, and Linux.

Viavi Observer Sentry provides threat visibility into AWS environments

Observer Sentry identifies security exposures, analyzes the business impact, and helps prioritize remediation activities by discovering and combining internal attack paths with focused external attack surface scanning.

Wing Security releases SaaS protection tier for mid-market companies

Wing Security launched its new SSPM for Compliance tier, enabling mid-market companies to adopt SaaS solutions while meeting a base level of security required by compliance frameworks.

Dig enhances its platform to protect enterprise data in all storage environments

Dig has expanded the Dig Data Security Platform to protect data anywhere enterprises store sensitive information, including public cloud, software as a service (SaaS), database as a service (DBaaS) and on-premise environments.

LLM Guard: Open-source toolkit for securing Large Language Models

LLM Guard is a toolkit designed to fortify the security of Large Language Models (LLMs). It is designed for easy integration and deployment in production environments. It provides extensive evaluators for both inputs and outputs of LLMs, offering sanitization, detection of harmful language and data leakage, and prevention against prompt injection and jailbreak attacks.

Immersive Labs Workforce Exercising allows cyber leaders to identify and fill skills gaps

Immersive Labs unveiled the expansion of its AI-ready platform, now with coverage across the entire organization through its new Workforce Exercising solution. The new solution allows cyber leaders to assess different departments – such as high-value targets like finance and supply chain teams – and gain insights through the Immersive Labs Resilience Score to identify and fill skills gaps before it’s too late.

Network Flight Simulator: Open-source adversary simulation tool

Network Flight Simulator is a lightweight utility that generates malicious network traffic and helps security teams evaluate security controls and network visibility. The tool performs tests to simulate DNS tunneling, DGA traffic, requests to known active C2 destinations, and other suspicious traffic patterns.

runZero unveils CAASM Platform for IT and OT visibility

Passive discovery augments the existing sources in the runZero Platform to provide always-on discovery for assets that might miss active scan windows, and coverage for fragile OT environments where active scanning is not permitted or scanning windows are highly restrictive.

SeeMetrics releases customizable Cybersecurity Performance Boards

SeeMetrics launched its latest innovation: Customizable Cybersecurity Performance Boards. The new customizable boards were created to help meet the diverse demands of CISOs, each armed with unique objectives and interests, in order to assist them in managing their operations and sharing different narratives with various stakeholders.

OneTrust AI Governance helps organizations manage AI systems and mitigate risk

OneTrust AI Governance enables organizations to evaluate AI use cases, surface risks, and govern every phase of AI development, including ideation, experimentation, production, and archive.

Panzura Edge minimizes the risk of data leakage and exfiltration

Panzura Edge addresses important enterprise concerns such as data security, tech sprawl, cost savings and revenue retention. It empowers CloudFS customers to access and protect their proprietary data, while increasing its accessibility both inside and outside the workplace.

Baffle Data Protection for AI secures private data for use in GenAI projects

With Baffle Data Protection for AI, companies can accelerate GenAI projects knowing their regulated data is cryptographically secure and remain compliant while minimizing risk and gaining the benefits of a breakthrough technology.