Infosec products of the month: September 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past month, featuring releases from: Absolute, anecdotes, ArmorCode, Binarly, Bitdefender, Druva, F5 Networks, Gcore, Guardsquare, Huntress, Ketch, LOKKER, Malwarebytes, NETGEAR, Nudge Security, Prompt Security, Rapid7, Revenera, Skyhigh Security, Strivacity, Tenable, Trellix, Vanta, Veritas Technologies, and Wing Security.

Bitdefender Security for Creators protects YouTube content creators and influencers from hackers

Bitdefender Security for Creators safeguards content channels and social media accounts from takeovers and supports Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Set-up takes a few moments and connects to both content channel and owner. Once activated, Bitdefender continuously monitors for anomalous behaviors on channels and scans owner devices (computers, tablets, mobile) for phishing emails, malicious URLs, files, and malware sending alerts in real-time.

Prompt Security helps organizations monitor data shared with Microsoft 365 Copilot

Prompt Security launched a security and governance solution for Copilot for Microsoft 365. The solution addresses use cases such as internal and external data privacy, content moderation, observability, user activity analytics, and facilitating auditing and compliance with multiple regulatory standards.

Binarly Transparency Platform 2.5 identifies critical vulnerabilities before they can be exploited

The new Binarly Transparency Platform 2.5 empowers organizations with the tools to proactively mitigate firmware and software security issues. By integrating Reachability Analysis and other advanced features, the platform enables enterprise defenders to avoid alert fatigue while identifying and addressing critical vulnerabilities before they can be exploited by malicious actors

Skyhigh AI mitigates risks associated with AI applications

Skyhigh AI significantly reduces the risks associated with enterprise usage of AI applications through increased visibility, improved protection, and ensured compliance. Skyhigh AI uses AI and ML within its SSE platform to improve security operations by increasing efficiency and productivity while reducing complexity, risk and costs.

Vanta empowers GRC teams to make their security and compliance automated

Vanta’s new Report Center, enhancements to VRM and milestone achievements for pre-built integrations and frameworks give GRC and security teams always-on visibility with actionable insights so they can establish and promote trust internally and externally.

Revenera OSS Inspector enables developers to assess open source software risks

The Revenera OSS Inspector plugin enables developers using IntelliJ IDEA, an integrated development environment (IDE), to examine, within the IDE itself, the licenses and security vulnerabilities associated with the OSS components used in the application code. Without leaving the IDE, developers can immediately assess security risks to determine whether they require further review and remediation.

Tenable AI Aware provides exposure insight into AI applications, libraries and plugins

Tenable AI Aware leverages agents, passive network monitoring, dynamic application security testing and distributed scan engines to detect approved and unapproved AI software, libraries and browser plugins, along with associated vulnerabilities, thereby mitigating risks of exploitation, data leakage and unauthorized resource consumption.

SaaS Pulse tool from Wing Security enhances SaaS security posture

Wing Security has released SaaS Pulse, a free tool for SaaS security management, offering organizations actionable insights and continuous oversight into their SaaS security posture. This tool continuously monitors threats from issues like critical misconfigurations, offboarding errors, user access risks, and more.

LOKKER’s consent management solution blocks all unauthorized data collection on websites

LOKKER released a new consent management solution available in its Privacy Edge Platform. LOKKER’s solution can work as a standalone product or alongside a company’s existing CMP to proactively detect and block pixels, tags and trackers and the cookies they set that can serve in a “Reject All” state.

Huntress launches Managed SIEM, eliminating the complexity of traditional SIEMs

Huntress’ SIEM will combine proprietary Smart Filtering of security data, streamlined log storage, hands-off management, and continuous monitoring by Huntress’ elite team of experts to stay ahead of threats—with a transparent, predictable cost model.

Trellix strengthens email security with DLP capabilities

Trellix Email Security Cloud stops advanced threats through multi-layered detection powered by Trellix Wise AI. By integrating DLP capabilities into email security, organizations can now address both inbound malicious threats and outbound loss of sensitive information in one solution.

Dru Investigate simplifies cyber investigations and helps users uncover data threats

Dru Investigate is designed to empower users to investigate potential data risks with natural language queries so they can quickly understand their data – even guiding them when they do not know what to look for. When used, this AI-enabled capability significantly streamlines and simplifies investigative processes and drives faster outcomes, whether remediating and recovering from a threat or upholding rigorous data compliance.

Ketch helps media brands enable privacy-safe data activation

Ketch Data Permissioning for Media Companies ensures media companies can activate data with confidence, from dynamic preference collection to real time data stack enforcement and visibility. With Ketch, digital media brands can optimize consent rates, increase identity resolution, and enhance audience quality.

Veritas unveils AI-driven features to simplify cyber recovery

Veritas Technologies unveiled new AI-driven capabilities to further expand the strength and functionality of the Veritas cyber resilience portfolio. The new innovations, including AI-powered automation and user interface enhancements, provide data protection specialists and IT generalists with intelligent, easy-to-use solutions that remove the uncertainty from cyber recovery.

F5 NGINX One improves app delivery and security functions

NGINX One improves app security and delivery for development, operations, and platform teams by making it easier to own, optimize, and govern NGINX components in any context. With the NGINX One Console, teams can broadly and easily enforce security policies across the application ecosystem, receive and implement configuration guidance, and automate version and patch updates—all helping to ensure compliance.

Rapid7 launches Vector Command for continuous red teaming and security gap identification

Vector Command delivers a continuous discovery, assessment, and validation service that goes beyond vulnerabilities to confirm that the overall state of an organization’s IT security posture and controls are sufficient in thwarting would-be adversaries.

Strivacity AI Assist optimizes digital identity management

Strivacity released Strivacity AI Assist, a new “smart assistant” powered by GenAI that makes it easier to manage and secure digital identities across business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) use cases.

Anecdotes Trust Center simplifies compliance and security documentation sharing

Anecdotes Trust Center continuously pulls data directly from a company’s Anecdotes Compliance OS, ensuring all documentation is up-to-date and accurate and reducing the risk of errors that can occur when multiple teams are involved in the documentation process.

Gcore WAAP protects websites, web applications, and APIs

Gcore WAAP continuously monitors and analyses web application and API traffic at the edge, mitigating threats before they reach protected resources. It automatically scales to maintain consistent protection without compromising web performance. With AI-driven threat detection, behavioural analysis, and machine learning, WAAP uses insights from Gcore’s edge platform to identify patterns of malicious activity.

ArmorCode unveils two modules to help reduce software-based risks

ArmorCode announced the expansion of its platform with the launch of two new modules for Penetration Testing Management and Exceptions Management. Alongside AI-powered Correlation and Remediation, these modules further advance ArmorCode’s platform capabilities to reduce the time, effort, and cost of addressing the riskiest vulnerabilities from any source through any remediation, mitigation, or exception workflow.

Guardsquare strenghtens mobile application security for developers

Available for both iOS and Android apps, Guardsquare’s latest innovation allows all developers – regardless of their security expertise – to implement the highest level of protection for their mobile apps, preventing reverse engineering and tampering.

Absolute AI Threat Insights monitors, detects, and prioritizes suspicious activity

With the AI Threat Insights module activated, customers using Absolute to continuously monitor all network traffic across PC fleets can detect and act against zero-day threats, ransomware, other malware, and suspicious user, device and application behaviors.

Nudge Security introduces automated SaaS spend discovery capabilities

Instead of relying on data from accounting systems, Nudge Security’s discovery method uses machine learning to scan Google Workspace or Microsoft 365 environments to uncover SaaS identities, activities, and risks. Now, the product automatically finds SaaS invoices and receipts in mailboxes to unearth SaaS spend data such as amount, billing frequency, renewal dates, billing owner, and subscription information.

Malwarebytes Personal Data Remover protects user privacy

Malwarebytes Personal Data Remover scans a network of data broker databases and people search sites, assisting users in removing their personal details, and offering ongoing monitoring to maintain their online privacy, automating up to 318 hours of work a consumer would have to undertake themselves.

NETGEAR announces three WIFI 7 routers to secure connectivity for homes of any size

NETGEAR expanded its Nighthawk WiFi 7 standalone router line to include the new RS600, RS500, and RS200. Powered by encryption protocols and advanced threat detection mechanisms, NETGEAR routers stand as the first line of defense against evolving cyber threats by including security features such as automatic firmware updates, VPN support, cutting-edge WPA3 security, access control, and guest WiFi network options.