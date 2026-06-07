Week in review: Cisco SD-WAN 0-day exploited, Patch Tuesday forecast

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

OWASP Agent Memory Guard: Stop AI agents from being weaponized through their own memory

Agent Memory Guard is an open-source runtime defense layer that sits between an agent and its memory store, screening every read and write through a pipeline of detectors and a YAML policy. The project is the OWASP reference implementation for ASI06, Memory Poisoning, one entry in the OWASP Top 10 for Agentic Applications.

Data discovery gaps that catch enterprises off guard

In this interview with Help Net Security, Avani Desai, CEO at Schellman, talks about the gap between what organizations think they know about their data and what discovery scans turn up. She shares stories of shadow data in abandoned cloud storage, post-merger surprises where duplicated datasets slowed integration, and why synthetic data is overmarketed while confidential computing stays underappreciated.

Zero trust physical security needs trust decisions at the edge

In this interview with Help Net Security, Chuck Davis, VP, Global Information Security at Hikvision, explains how zero trust applies to physical security systems like cameras and door controllers. He breaks down how to make trust decisions at the edge without recreating old perimeter assumptions, why these devices should be treated as IT assets, and what the Mirai botnet taught the industry.

A small Slovenian team handles 6,000 cyber incidents a year

Online fraud complaints, ransomware cases, and phishing tips reach Slovenia’s national cyber response center in steady volume, and a team of around a dozen analysts sorts through them. Gorazd Božič, who manages SI-CERT at the public agency ARNES, described that work in an interview conducted in person at the Span Cyber Security Arena conference. He put the original proposal for a Slovenian CERT to ARNES leadership in 1994, and the center now records about 6,000 incidents a year, up from roughly 300 ten to fifteen years earlier.

Only 11% of production agents pass the AI agent security bar

Enterprise teams are running AI agents that write code, drive browsers, answer customer calls, manage cloud infrastructure, and query data warehouses with standing credentials. A new independent assessment of 100 production agents finds that nearly all of them carry the conditions for a single hostile document to take them over.

Spotless compliance evidence can still hide a broken control

In this interview with Help Net Security, Marc Rubbinaccio, Head of Cybersecurity and Compliance at Secureframe, explains where security teams go wrong when preparing for CMMC and FedRAMP 20x. The conversation covers how organizations check the 110 requirements but miss the 320 assessment objectives beneath them, why spotless SOC 2 evidence can hide a broken control, and how continuous monitoring is changing compliance work.

OAuth marketplace apps keep access after publishers vanish

Installing an app from the Google Workspace Marketplace or GitHub Marketplace can grant a third party access to company email, files, calendars, code repositories, CI workflows, organization settings, and secrets. Marketplace presence gives these apps the appearance of approval. The OAuth grants behind them often reach into business systems beyond the listed function.

Thieves can pull off keyless car theft in under a minute and here’s how to stop them

A keyless car can be stolen in under a minute. Two people, a pair of cheap radio amplifiers, and a fob sitting on a hallway table inside the house. That is enough. No broken glass. No alarm. No sound. The vulnerability runs across the global market. Germany’s largest auto club, ADAC, runs ongoing tests of keyless models against relay attacks.

AgentGG: Open-source agentic SAST scanner

Static analysis tools have spent years matching source code against known-bad patterns and handing engineers long lists of candidate issues to triage by hand. AgentGG approaches the same job with AI agents that read the code, follow imports, walk the call graph, and confirm a finding before they report it. The project is an open-source agentic SAST scanner released under the Apache 2.0 license.

Hackers are exploiting Palo Alto GlobalProtect VPN authentication bypass (CVE-2026-0257)

Authentication bypass vulnerabilities (CVE-2026-0257) in Palo Alto Networks’ firewalls that the company disclosed on May 13 have been targeted in “limited exploit attempts”. The good news, though, is that the company hasn’t observed any indication of successful lateral movement from the devices.

How NIST fumbled management of the National Vulnerability Database

A US federal watchdog has outlined how the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) failed to effectively manage the growing backlog of unprocessed cybersecurity vulnerabilities in the National Vulnerability Database (NVD).

Windows Netlogon RCE exploited, domain controllers at risk (CVE-2026-41089)

CVE-2026-41089, a critical Windows Netlogon RCE flaw that allows remote code execution, is now actively exploited in the wild, the Centre for Cybersecurity Belgium (CCB) warned last Friday. CVE-2026-41089 is a stack-based buffer overflow vulnerability in Windows Netlogon, the service and protocol that handles authentication and security within a Windows domain environment.

Google fixes actively exploited Android vulnerability (CVE-2025-48595)

Google has announced the June 2026 Android security updates, which fix a bucketload of vulnerabilities, including a high-severity vulnerability (CVE-2025-48595) in the Android Framework that “may be under limited, targeted exploitation.”

Autonomous AI-driven worm can reason its way through corporate networks

Researchers at the University of Toronto, the Vector Institute, and the University of Cambridge have built and tested a proof-of-concept AI-driven worm that does not operate on a fixed list of exploits. Instead, it analyzes each target it encounters, reasons about how to attack it, and creates a strategy on the fly, all with the help of a small, free large language model (LLM) running directly on machines it has already compromised.

Cisco SD-WAN 0-day exploited, no patch available (CVE-2026-20245)

A 0-day privilege escalation vulnerability (CVE-2026-20245) in Cisco Catalyst SD-WAN Manager that has yet to be patched by Cisco is being leveraged by attackers.

June 2026 Patch Tuesday forecast: Where are the CVEs?

Forecast from last month was only partly right. After the Anthropic Mythos announcements and the deluge of newly discovered vulnerabilities from vendors like Mozilla, Microsoft’s updates were standard fare, 65 CVEs reported in Windows 11 and 58 in Windows 10.

The modern-day business can learn a lot about risk from this year’s mega events

Every year brings its share of global events, but 2026 is proving to be a banner year for mega-scale entertainment. The year got off to a roaring start with the Winter Olympics, and now anticipation is building for the fast-approaching FIFA World Cup. But amid the buzz, have you ever paused to consider the staggering level of risk inherent to such large-scale events? Or how impressive it is that organizers are able to manage that risk so successfully?

From critical to controlled: Cutting vulnerabilities in a live manufacturing environment

A vulnerability scanner flags a critical CVSS 10 vulnerability on an industrial asset. The report lands in the boss’ inbox and now he wants to know why we’re sitting on a critical vulnerability. In a normal IT environment, you patch it then close the ticket and call it a day. If, however, you’re in OT or dealing with ICS in a live manufacturing facility, it’s rarely that simple.

Why you need BAS and autonomous pentesting together

A new autonomous penetration testing tool delivers impressive results at first—finding critical issues, uncovering undocumented attack paths, and exposing forgotten accounts. But by the fourth or fifth run, the discoveries dry up. The tool keeps reporting the same stale issues, and the dashboard becomes another source of noise. What seemed like continuous validation quietly turns into a repeat of the same well-worn attack paths.

Governing shadow AI without killing innovation

In this Help Net Security video, Alan Snyder, CEO at NowSecure, talks about governing shadow AI without stopping innovation. He frames the problem as two opposing forces. Companies need to adopt AI fast because attackers and competitors will outpace them otherwise, but they also need to do it safely.

What CISOs need to do about post-quantum migration in the next 24 months

In this Help Net Security video, Garfield Jones, SVP Global Strategy and Research, QuSecure, lays out what CISOs should do over the next 24 months. A recent Google paper moved the expected arrival of a cryptographically relevant quantum computer from 2035 to 2029, leaving organizations about two and a half years to prepare.

AI agent governance gets harder when agents outnumber your people

In this Help Net Security video, Amit Gautam, CTO at Abluva, explains the security risks that autonomous AI agents bring into enterprise environments.

EU organizations buckle under rising compliance pressure

Cybersecurity governance in the EU is shifting under expanding frameworks such as NIS2 and DORA, while AI raises new questions for security teams. What the future brings is hard to predict, and organizations must find a way to cope. Antonija Vojnović, Governance, Risk and Compliance Department Manager at Span, spoke with Help Net Security at the Span Cyber Security Arena conference about how these regulatory frameworks are shaping compliance priorities and day-to-day decision-making.

DNS-AID lets AI agents find and verify each other through DNS

AI agents run across many platforms, and each one needs a way to locate and confirm the identity of the others it works with. The Linux Foundation’s DNS-AID project gives them that capability through the Domain Name System, the same address lookup system that has directed internet traffic for decades. The project lets AI agents and Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers use DNS as a global, vendor-neutral directory for publishing, discovering, and verifying one another.

Brute-force attack triggers Dashlane account lockouts

Password manager Dashlane has confirmed that a brute-force attack targeting user accounts triggered temporary account suspensions and authentication issues. The company first acknowledged the incident on May 31 after users reported receiving account suspension emails and experiencing login problems.

Meta tries to get ahead of scammers before the World Cup begins

Football fans are counting down the days until the FIFA World Cup begins, and scammers are doing the same. Last week, the FBI warned that cybercriminals are spoofing FIFA websites to steal personal information, sell fake tickets, and promote fraudulent hospitality packages ahead of the tournament.

Sensitive government personnel data posted online, Spanish police arrest suspect

The Spanish National Police arrested a man in Granada for allegedly leaking personal data belonging to members of several sensitive state institutions.

64,000 accounts exposed in breach of GTA V cheat service Atlas Menu

Atlas Menu, a cheat service for Grand Theft Auto V and Counter-Strike 2, has been added to the Have I Been Pwned database following a data breach that exposed tens of thousands of user records. The incident exposed approximately 64,000 accounts, including email addresses, usernames, IP addresses, support tickets, and passwords hashed with bcrypt.

Anthropic expands Project Glasswing to 150 organizations in more than 15 countries

Anthropic is expanding Project Glasswing, its cybersecurity initiative built around the Claude Mythos Preview model, by adding about 150 organizations following several weeks of work with its initial group of partners, security firms, open-source maintainers, and government agencies.

Malware campaign targeting Minecraft users infects over 116,000 systems

A Malware-as-a-Service (MaaS) operation named WeedHack is targeting Minecraft users and allows threat actors to gain remote access to victims’ screens, webcams, and files through a web-based dashboard, McAfee researchers found.

Microsoft responds to security challenges facing code, AI agents, and models

Microsoft has introduced a series of security tools and capabilities focused on AI-driven vulnerability discovery, AI agents, and AI models. The updates include a multi-agent vulnerability discovery system, new controls for managing and securing AI agents, data protection capabilities, and tools designed to identify potentially vulnerable or compromised AI models before deployment.

AI is helping low-skill hackers pull off advanced cyberattacks

Anthropic has published an analysis of cyber-related misuse of its AI systems, examining 832 accounts that were banned for malicious cyber activity between March 2025 and March 2026. The company mapped the observed behavior to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, which documents tactics and techniques used by attackers.

Attackers obtained encrypted password vaults from some Dashlane user accounts

Dashlane has disclosed new details about a brute-force attack that let a threat actor access some customer accounts and copy encrypted vaults. Dashlane said it found no evidence that the attackers compromised its internal systems. The company first acknowledged the incident on May 31 after users reported receiving account suspension emails and experiencing login problems.

145 AI laws passed in 2025 and privacy teams aren’t catching a break

145 AI-related laws were enacted by state legislatures in 2025, and more than 1,000 additional bills were introduced or revised, according to DataGrail’s Privacy and AI Trends Report 2026.

NVIDIA goes open source with a big batch of physical AI agent tools

NVIDIA just dropped a big batch of open-source “physical AI” skills and tools, and they’re designed to make a roboticist’s life a whole lot easier. The idea? Take the messy, complicated work behind robots, self-driving cars, vision AI, and industrial digital twins, and break it into bite-sized tasks that AI agents can actually run themselves.

Microsoft Defender Vulnerability Management gets a smarter exposure score

Microsoft Defender Vulnerability Management’s updated exposure score model adds vulnerability risk signals and asset context to help teams understand where risk is concentrated and which remediation actions are likely to have the greatest impact. The model is available in public preview.

This AI model backdoor attack stays hidden until you customize the model

Most teams that deploy AI start with a backbone model. They download a large pre-trained system, adapt it to a specific task, and put it into production. The download step carries a security question: the origin of the model. A research team built an attack called BadBone. It plants a backdoor inside a backbone model. Downstream tasks that adapt the model inherit the backdoor. The name points at the target. Corrupt the skeleton, and systems built on top of it carry the flaw.

OpenAI brings frontier AI to existing AWS environments

OpenAI frontier models and Codex are now available on AWS, giving customers access to OpenAI capabilities within AWS environments and the controls needed to move more quickly from evaluation to deployment. These capabilities are available through OpenAI models on Amazon Bedrock, a platform for building generative AI applications and agents at production scale. The platform enables teams to build AI applications using AWS-native security and governance controls.

KDE Linux security audit cuts kernel modules and unused packages

KDE Linux, the in-progress operating system from the KDE community, removed several kernel modules and software packages after a security audit of the components shipped with the system. The work followed the discovery of multiple security issues in the upstream Linux kernel during the prior month.

Codex knowledge work expands into research, reports, and spreadsheets

Office workers in the United States lose hours each week to email triage and to searching for files spread across disconnected systems. Roughly 40 percent of US labor, about 72 million people, works primarily with information such as analysis, documents, designs, and communication. Research from the McKinsey Global Institute puts the average knowledge worker at 28 percent of the workweek on email and close to 20 percent on hunts for internal information or for colleagues who can help with specific tasks.

Meta adds stricter guardrails for teen feeds

Meta has expanded its Teen Accounts 13+ content settings globally on Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger. The safeguards are designed to help young users see age-appropriate content by default. The company also introduced Limited Content on Instagram for parents seeking stricter restrictions. Meta plans to roll out the feature on Facebook and Messenger later this year.

Known vulnerabilities behind most application security incidents

Eight in ten organizations took an application security hit during the past year tied to a vulnerability their team had already cataloged, according to a survey of 902 IT and security professionals conducted by the Cloud Security Alliance. The pattern points to a structural condition across the industry, where the window between identifying a flaw and closing it in production stays open long enough for attackers to act.

Agent Threat Rules: Open detection rule format for AI agent security threats

AI agents run inside coding assistants, MCP servers, and multi-agent frameworks, and the access that makes them useful also opens paths to prompt injection, tool poisoning, and credential theft. Public CVE feeds carry agent-execution flaws that reach production faster than the tooling built to catch them. Agent Threat Rules, or ATR, is an open detection format aimed at this category of attack.

Microsoft Scout agent opens a new category of always-on Autopilots

Workplace AI assistants have mostly waited for a prompt before doing anything. A user asks, the tool answers, and the exchange ends there. Microsoft is putting a different kind of agent inside its Office applications, one designed to keep operating in the background once a person stops paying attention. The company introduced Microsoft Scout, calling it the first entry in a category it labels Autopilots.

New Android feature promises to spot deepfake scam calls

Android is introducing fake call detection to help protect users from impersonation scams. The feature can detect and flag suspected spoofed calls when both parties use Phone by Google on Android 12 or later. It will roll out globally this month, starting with Pixel devices.

ETSI sets security requirements for AI data centers and cloud platforms

ETSI has published TS 104 033, a technical specification that defines security requirements for AI computing platforms. The specification establishes a security framework for platforms used to host AI applications in data center and edge computing environments, covering security functions, platform components, interfaces, and services designed to protect AI models, datasets, training processes, and inference workloads.

Product showcase: Trend Micro Mobile Security detects scams in messages, QR codes, and websites

Trend Micro Mobile Security for iOS protects devices from potentially harmful websites while browsing, blocks ads and personal information trackers, helps users avoid unsafe Wi-Fi networks, and monitors data usage. The app is available for both iOS and Android devices.

Most pros have seen AI hallucinations in IT operations

Autonomous AI is taking action inside enterprise IT environments. Software is restarting services, isolating risky devices, and applying patches without waiting for a human to approve the step. The capability is spreading at the same time IT professionals are reporting frequent encounters with AI output errors that can carry operational impact.

Let’s Encrypt works toward post-quantum certificates at web scale

Let’s Encrypt plans to pursue a post-quantum-safe Web PKI through Merkle Tree Certificates (MTCs), a new approach that adds post-quantum authentication to the web without sacrificing the speed and reliability that have made TLS universal. The project is targeting late 2026 for a staging environment that issues MTCs, with a production-ready environment planned for 2027.

Photos: Infosecurity Europe 2026

Infosecurity Europe 2026 is a cybersecurity event that took place from June 2 to 4 in London. Help Net Security was on-site and here’s a closer look at the conference.

Attackers already know the secrets are on your developers’ machines. Do you?

In a recent GitGuardian analysis, an average of 150 secrets were found on a sample of developer endpoints. Private keys accounted for 38% of unique secrets, while cloud, identity provider, and secret management credentials (AWS IAM, Hashicorp vault) added another 22%.

Simplify security management with CIS SecureSuite Platform

CIS SecureSuite Membership simplifies the process with tools, benefits, and resources for implementing the secure recommendations of the CIS Benchmarks. With the release of CIS SecureSuite Platform, it’s now even easier for Members to harden their systems.

Cybersecurity jobs available right now: June 2, 2026

We’ve scoured the market to bring you a selection of roles that span various skill levels within the cybersecurity field. Check out this weekly selection of cybersecurity jobs available right now.

New infosec products of the week: June 5, 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Asimily, depthfirst, Diligent, Hyland, MazeBolt, and Noma.