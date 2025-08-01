Infosec products of the month: July 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past month, featuring releases from: Akeyless, At-Bay, Barracuda Networks, Bitdefender, Cynomi, Darwinium, DigitalOcean, Immersive, Lepide, Malwarebytes, ManageEngine, NETSCOUT, PlexTrac, Scamnetic, Seemplicity, Socure, StealthCores, Stellar Cyber, Tosibox, Tracer AI, and Zenni Optical.

Darwinium launches AI tools to detect and disrupt adversarial threats

Darwinium has announced Beagle and Copilot, two new agentic AI features that simulate adversarial attacks, surface hidden vulnerabilities, and dynamically optimize fraud defenses. As fraudsters increasingly deploy AI agents to evade detection and manipulate digital systems, Darwinium gives defenders their own autonomous AI capabilities, built natively into its behavioral intelligence platform.

Stellar Cyber 6.0.0 enhances automation, workflow intelligence, and user experience

The 6.0.0 release builds on Stellar Cyber’s vision of delivering intelligent, efficient, and decisive security operations through automation, AI, and integration, all while remaining open, flexible, and accessible for security teams of any size or skill level.

PlexTrac Workflow Automation Engine enhancements accelerate time to remediation

PlexTrac launched enhanced Workflow Automation Engine, a major product update designed to standardize workflows across the vulnerability lifecycle, automate pentest findings delivery, accelerate time to remediation, and increase operational efficiency. By leveraging the unified security data already centralized in PlexTrac, the new automation capabilities drive consistent, end-to-end vulnerability lifecycle management.

Bitdefender boosts protection across major content platforms

Bitdefender expanded support for Facebook and Instagram for Bitdefender Security for Creators, a cybersecurity solution for digital content creators, social media influencers, and online creatives. Set-up takes just moments and connects both the content channel and the creators’ devices. Once activated, Bitdefender continuously monitors for anomalous behaviors on channels and scans owner devices (computers, tablets, mobile) for phishing emails, malicious URLs, files, and malware sending alerts in real-time.

Cynomi’s platform updates enable service providers to prioritize their security efforts

Cynomi has launched new business impact analysis (BIA) and business continuity planning (BCP) features. Designed to help cybersecurity professionals identify and protect mission-critical business processes, these new capabilities enable service providers to prioritize security efforts, streamline continuity planning, and drive business resilience.

Malwarebytes introduces security module designed to combat email-based threats

Malwarebytes announced the expansion of its ThreatDown product family with the launch of a new email security module designed to combat email-based threats. The module is fully integrated with Nebula, Malwarebytes’ cloud-based security operations platform, and OneView, its multi-tenant console for MSPs, to minimize management complexity for businesses.

Seemplicity reduces time to remediation with AI-powered capabilities

Seemplicity’s latest product release introduces AI Insights, Detailed Remediation Steps, and Smart Tagging and Scoping, three new capabilities that use AI to solve some of the most painful and time-consuming cybersecurity tasks.

ManageEngine strengthens identity threat defenses

ManageEngine announced identity risk exposure management and local user MFA features in AD360, its identity and access management (IAM) platform. The release enables security teams to detect privilege escalation risks and secure unmanaged local accounts, two common identity attack vectors that attackers continue to exploit at scale.

Akeyless NHI Federation manages machine identities across cloud environments

Akeyless NHI Federation replaces static credentials with ephemeral, just-in-time tokens issued through federated authentication. The platform integrates with leading cloud identity providers—including AWS IAM, Azure Entra ID, and Google Workload Identity Federation—as well as Kubernetes service accounts and on-premises identity systems. This ensures every machine identity is authenticated and authorized, in line with zero trust principles.

NETSCOUT Adaptive Threat Analytics improves incident response

Adaptive Threat Analytics utilizes continuous network packet capture and local storage of metadata and packets independent of detections, built-in packet decodes, and a flexible ad hoc querying language, enabling more faster threat investigation and proactive hunting. This provides SOC analysts with the specific knowledge needed to determine and execute the proper response more efficiently.

At-Bay MXDR boosts security for mid-market and small businesses

At-Bay Stance MXDR blends automation, generative AI, and human expertise for threat detection, response, remediation, and insights to protect businesses across endpoints, email, cloud, and identities, backed by real-world threat and claims data.

Immersive unveils role-specific cybersecurity capabilities

Lab Builder drives customized lab creation tailored to specific business needs, threat models, and internal systems, strengthening cyber capabilities of teams and individuals. The new feature offers flexibility, control, and depth in hands-on learning. Customers can address their organization’s specific upskilling needs using gamification and other engagement-boosting techniques, while demonstrating cyber readiness and competency.

Socure Workforce Verification detects manipulated or fabricated identities

Socure’s Workforce Verification solution integrates into HR platforms, job boards, payroll systems, and applicant tracking systems (ATS), via a hosted UX, API or SDK, with complete customization to match the desired workflow. At the point of an employment application, Socure evaluates identity risk signals such as phone, email, device, geolocation, behavior, and education signals.

TosiANTA delivers anomaly detection for OT environments

Unlike security tools adapted from IT environments, TosiANTA operates as a native module within the Tosibox Platform, requiring no additional appliances or infrastructure. This approach directly addresses the architecture gaps that prevent organizations from achieving true network control, enabling deployment in days rather than months.

Barracuda protects Microsoft Entra ID environment from data loss

Barracuda Entra ID Backup Premium protects the 13 most essential identity components needed to maintain a secure and resilient Microsoft Entra ID environment. This includes users, groups, roles, administrative units, app registrations, audit logs, authentication and access policies, BitLocker keys, device management configurations, and more.

Lepide Protect detects, prioritizes, and revokes excessive permissions

Unlike solutions that depend on static rules or massive manual effort, Lepide Protect uses AI to analyze access patterns, identify anomalies, and understand user roles within the organizational hierarchy. This enables a context-aware cleanup strategy that adapts to the business, instead of breaking it.

Zenni ID Guard disrupts unwanted infrared facial tracking

Zenni ID Guard uses a specialized coating that reflects a significant portion of near-infrared light—the same wavelength commonly used by various tracking systems. By reflecting this light away from your eyes, the coating may help disrupt certain infrared detection methods that rely on this type of light.

Scamnetic KnowScam 2.0 helps consumers detect every type of scam

KnowScam 2.0 now comes with major upgrades, including an enhanced three-point scoring system, the new Auto Scan feature for Microsoft Outlook and Android RCS, and a new deepfake detection and ID verification feature in IDeveryone for instant identification.

Tracer AI combats fraud, counterfeits and narrative attacks in ChatGPT

Tracer Protect for ChatGPT monitors ChatGPT results for mentions of Tracer customers’ brands, products, services and executives, and proactively identifies and neutralizes harmful schemes such as fraud, social engineering, executive impersonation, fraudulent mobile apps, counterfeit or knockoff products and sophisticated narrative attacks designed to lure consumers.

DigitalOcean boosts identity management offerings with custom roles

DigitalOcean announced expanded capabilities for its identity management offerings with custom roles, the newest Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) offering for its cloud platform. This offering allows customers to create roles that are specifically tailored to the job responsibilities of their team members.

StealthMACsec strengthens Ethernet network security

StealthCores launched StealthMACsec, an IEEE 802.1AE compliant MACsec engine that brings side-channel countermeasures to Ethernet network security. Building on the security foundation of StealthAES, StealthMACsec delivers line-rate processing up to 10 Gbps on FPGA and even faster on ASIC while maintaining the highest levels of protection against sophisticated attacks.