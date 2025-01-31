Infosec products of the month: January 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past month, featuring releases from: Absolute Security, Atsign, authID, BackBox, BioConnect, BitSight, BreachLock, Cisco, Commvault, Compliance Scorecard, DataDome, Hiya, IT-Harvest, Lookout, McAfee, Netgear, Oasis Security, and Swimlane.

authID PrivacyKey protects users’ biometric identities

authID’s Proof solution for onboarding users captures images of physical identification documents and faces, validates both for liveness and authenticity, then matches up the facial images for positive identification. PrivacyKey also features critical key-management capabilities that ensure the highest level of user protection and privacy.

Absolute Resilience Platform updates improve resilience across endpoints

Absolute Security announced that the Absolute Resilience Platform has expanded to provide customers with integrated, resilient, and automated patch management, vulnerability scanning and remediation, workflow automation and remote “one-click” endpoint rehydration.

BackBox releases Network Cyber Resilience Platform

BackBox is a purpose-built automation platform designed to power even the most extensive network while still being easy to deploy. It automates backups across 180 different network vendors. Prebuilt automations solve the most common use cases, including device backups, with single-click restore, compliance, audit, and remediation, task automation, OS and Firmware updates and patching, and vulnerability intelligence.

Compliance Scorecard Version 7 simplifies compliance management for MSPs

Compliance Scorecard Version 7 builds on its reputation for providing specialized tools for privacy compliance and data protection. These enhancements complement existing features—such as policy management, compliance assessments, and customizable reporting—enabling MSPs to provide comprehensive compliance solutions.

Oasis Scout empowers security teams to identify attacks on NHIs

Available with Oasis NHI Security Cloud, Oasis Scout delivers high-fidelity threat detection and response capability for NHIs with attacker recognition powered by AuthPrint. AuthPrint technology matches malicious activity to known fingerprints of threat actors, providing reliable anomaly detection.

Hiya AI Phone blocks spam and irrelevant calls

Hiya AI Phone continuously analyzes your call audio in real-time, using advanced AI models trained to detect scam language and other indicators within conversations. It alerts you instantly if it identifies potential scams—whether from a person, a recording, or an AI-generated voice.

Lookout Mobile Intelligence APIs identifies cross-platform attacks

Lookout Mobile Intelligence APIs give security teams visibility into what’s going on with their mobile fleet to protect against account compromise due to social engineering, potential data leaks due to vulnerable apps and device takeovers due to out of date operating systems.

Bitsight Instant Insights accelerates vendor risk assessments

Bitsight unveiled Instant Insights, a new offering from the Bitsight IQ suite of AI-based capabilities. The new feature leverages generative AI to analyze and summarize security questionnaires and reports, allowing security and compliance teams to make faster, more informed risk decisions.

Cisco AI Defense safeguards against the misuse of AI tools

Cisco AI Defense is purpose-built for enterprises to develop, deploy and secure AI applications with confidence. Automated testing checks AI models for hundreds of potential safety and security issues. This AI-driven algorithmic red team identifies potential vulnerabilities and recommends guardrails in AI Defense for security teams to use.

HarvestIQ.ai provides actionable insights for cybersecurity professionals

IT-Harvest launched HarvestIQ.ai, a platform featuring two AI assistants. The Analyst AI provides access to IT-Harvest’s comprehensive database of 4,070 cybersecurity vendors, offering users instant insights into market players, trends, and innovations. Meanwhile, the Architect AI empowers users with tailored guidance on cybersecurity products, leveraging IT-Harvest’s in-depth analysis of over 11,300 products.

Commvault strengthens Microsoft Active Directory protection

Commvault brings a new level of resilience to Active Directory by enabling automated, rapid recovery of the Active Directory forest, which includes users, groups, permissions, and domain controllers across the organization. This new offering eliminates slow and error-prone manual processes often associated with Active Directory forest recoveries.

Atsign NoPorts desktop client simplifies secure remote access

Atsign announced its new desktop client. This tool makes the protection of critical infrastructure easier by empowering people of all technical levels to securely connect to their devices, servers, and cloud instances, elevating remote access without open ports to new heights of convenience and security with no open TCP ports on the endpoints.

NETGEAR Armor, powered by Bitdefender, protects home networks against cyber threats

Armor is a security and privacy solution available on most NETGEAR WiFi systems and routers. Using advanced AI, it automatically scans connected devices, including IoT products, for vulnerabilities and threats in the background, monitoring for potential data breaches and providing recommendations to enhance security.

McAfee Scam Detector spots scams across text, email, and video

McAfee Scam Detector empowers consumers by stopping scammers in their tracks with proactive, real-time protection against suspicious texts, fake emails, and highly realistic deepfake videos—cleverly designed to steal money and personal information.

BioConnect unveils biometric devices for secure access control

BioConnect introduced its Arc Series biometric devices. The launch includes three innovative devices: Arc Vision, a facial authentication device; Arc Touch, a fingerprint authentication device; and the upcoming Arc Rex, a simple multi-modal facial authentication device, available in September 2025.

BreachLock Unified Platform provides visibility into the organization’s attack surface

Eliminating the inefficiencies, silos, unnecessary complexity, and coverage gaps that security practitioners have faced with fragmented security tools, the newly unveiled BreachLock Unified Platform integrates findings from Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), Attack Surface Management (ASM), and continuous penetration testing and red teaming into one cohesive platform.

Swimlane Hero helps solve complex security operations problems

Hero streamlines information and context gathering so that teams can make the right decisions in real time. Driven by the convergence of agentic AI and automation, these innovations combine human and machine intelligence to optimize SecOps workflows and maximize return on investment.

DataDome DDoS Protect detects application layer-based threats

DDoS Protect provides always-on, full-stack protection that detects and mitigates application layer-based threats, including evasive and short-lived Layer 7 DDoS attacks, within milliseconds. The solution safeguards businesses against service downtime, wasted resources, and reputational damage resulting from DDoS attacks.