Week in review: Exploited Check Point VPN zero-day, Oracle PeopleSoft servers under attack

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

DockSec: Open-source AI-powered Docker security scanner

DockSec is an OWASP Incubator Project that combines three container security scanners with a language-model layer for explanation and remediation. Created by Advait Patel, the Python tool runs Trivy, Hadolint, and Docker Scout against a developer’s Dockerfile and image, correlates the findings, returns a 0-100 security score, and proposes line-specific fixes.

Treating AI agents like service accounts for federated query security

In this interview with Help Net Security, Paras Malhotra, CISO at Starburst, explains how the company handles data governance across federated query environments. Topics include layering Starburst’s access controls above native source permissions, tiering vendor risk across more than 200 partners and connectors, and building audit trails for autonomous agents.

NOVA microhypervisor brings AMD DMA isolation to shared AI infrastructure

BlueRock has issued the latest open-source release of its NOVA Microhypervisor with DMA remapping support for AMD platforms that have IOMMU hardware virtualization. The capability is enabled by default and extends hardware-level isolation across virtual machines, devices, and memory in shared execution environments.

The security in smartphones is helping send them to landfills

The WEEE Forum estimated that 5.3 billion mobile phones became electronic waste in 2022. Many of these devices still function. The average smartphone stays in use for about three years, and owners often replace handsets that retain enough computing power for other jobs. A team at the Université Libre de Bruxelles examined a barrier to giving those devices a second life.

Every set of AI guardrails can be broken by the right prompt

AI companies use guardrails to block harmful outputs such as deepfakes, malware, and instructions for biological weapons or illicit drugs. A new mathematical proof by Apostol Vassilev, a senior scientist at NIST, suggests those protections have inherent limits. For any finite set of guardrails, there exists a prompt that can bypass them if discovered.

NOVA microhypervisor brings AMD DMA isolation to shared AI infrastructure

BlueRock has issued the latest open-source release of its NOVA Microhypervisor with DMA remapping support for AMD platforms that have IOMMU hardware virtualization. The capability is enabled by default and extends hardware-level isolation across virtual machines, devices, and memory in shared execution environments.

The security in smartphones is helping send them to landfills

Billions of working smartphones reach the end of their service lives each year and move into drawers, recycling streams, and waste piles. The WEEE Forum estimated that 5.3 billion mobile phones became electronic waste in 2022. Many of these devices still function. The average smartphone stays in use for about three years, and owners often replace handsets that retain enough computing power for other jobs. A team at the Université Libre de Bruxelles examined a barrier to giving those devices a second life.

Every set of AI guardrails can be broken by the right prompt

Companies that build AI systems wrap them in guardrails meant to block harmful output, including deepfakes, malware, and instructions for making biological weapons or illicit drugs. When a user prompts the system for such content, the guardrails are designed to flag the request and refuse. A new mathematical proof sets a limit on how secure those guardrails can ever be.

CISA orders federal agencies to “patch smarter”

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has issued a Binding Operational Directive that will change how the US federal government approaches vulnerability management.

How to use NIST and ISO frameworks to govern AI agents

Security leaders no longer need convincing that AI agents introduce risk. What’s missing is how to govern them once they move into production and begin operating autonomously across enterprise environments.

CISA: Patch actively exploited SolarWinds Serv-U DoS vulnerability (CVE-2026-28318)

A vulnerability (CVE-2026-28318) that can be exploited to crash SolarWinds Serv-U file transfer servers is being leveraged by attackers in the wild, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) confirmed on Friday. The agency has ordered US federal civilian agencies to address it by June 19, 2026, either by implementing a patch or implementing mitigations.

Qilin ransomware affiliate exploited Check Point VPN zero-day (CVE-2026-50751)

A Qilin ransomware affiliate is believed to be exploiting CVE-2026-50751, an authentication bypass vulnerability in Check Point VPN Remote Access and Mobile Access, the company announced on Monday. Check Point Remote Access VPN enables and secures connections between corporate networks and remote or mobile devices.

LiteLLM vulnerability under active attack, CISA warns (CVE-2026-42271)

A command injection vulnerability (CVE-2026-42271) in BerryAI’s LiteLLM open-source AI gateway is being exploited by attackers, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) confirmed by adding the flaw to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog on Monday.

Record Microsoft Patch Tuesday, fresh zero-day

Microsoft marked its largest-ever Patch Tuesday this month, by shipping fixes for nearly 200 vulnerabilities. Within hours, “Nightmare Eclipse”, the researcher behind weeks of escalating Windows exploit releases, dropped a proof-of-concept exploit for a new zero-day: “RoguePlanet”, which abuses a race condition in Windows Defender to spawn a command shell running with SYSTEM-level privileges.

Critical Ivanti Sentry flaw allows root-level remote code execution (CVE-2026-10520)

Ivanti has patched two critical vulnerabilities (CVE-2026-10520 and CVE-2026-10523) in Ivanti Sentry and has urged customers to implement the fix right away. Though the vulnerabilities are not known to be actively exploited, security researchers have already released technical details about the former, which may be used by attackers to craft a working exploit.

Oracle PeopleSoft servers under attack, Oracle pushes out-of-band security alert

A zero-day vulnerability (CVE-2026-35273) in Oracle PeopleSoft PeopleTools is being exploited in the wild, Charles Carmakal, CTO at cybersecurity firm Mandiant, part of Google Cloud, warned today.

The architecture of subtraction: Why it’s time to erase the roads, not just map the traffic

AI-assisted vulnerability discovery and exploit development are making patching increasingly inadequate as a primary defense. Advanced AI models can shrink the time from vulnerability discovery to exploitation from months to hours, while organizations struggle to patch systems as quickly as new flaws are identified.

Product showcase: Staying ahead of the threat horizon with Aunoo

Aunoo is an open strategic intelligence platform that uses AI agents to monitor intelligence sources, including for cybersecurity, to compile a daily briefing and alert on defined criteria. Each source is checked for credibility and quality before it is included. The platform runs in any browser and can send its findings via Slack, Discord, Teams, email or using the internal chat.

When attacks spread too far: Lessons from real cyber attack case studies

In this Help Net Security video, Michael Adjei, Director, Systems Engineering at Illumio, explains three real world cyber attacks and what went wrong during detection.

Cyber resilience metrics that drive action

In this Help Net Security video, Pete Bowers, COO at NormCyber, explains how organizations can build a cyber resilience metrics program that supports better decisions. He questions common ways of measuring resilience, such as risk registers, tool scores, and annual tests, and points out their limits.

GitHub Copilot app launches as desktop home for AI coding agents

GitHub introduced the Copilot app, a desktop application built for working with AI coding agents, at Microsoft Build 2026. The release expands GitHub’s Copilot product line beyond editor integrations and command-line tools into a dedicated workspace for directing several agents at once.

Cybercriminals create 19,000 FIFA-themed domains ahead of 2026 World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will bring millions of visitors and an estimated 6 billion spectators to a tournament spread across 16 host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. In a new report, Intel 471 describes the 2026 FIFA World Cup as “the largest and most complex cyberattack surface in sporting history.”

Hackers used Meta’s AI support system to hijack over 20,000 Instagram accounts

Meta has revealed that attackers hijacked 20,225 Instagram accounts by exploiting a flaw in the company’s AI-assisted account recovery system. According to the company, a vulnerability in High Touch Support (HTS) allowed unauthorized parties to perform password resets on Instagram accounts.

Microsoft changes how Defender for Endpoint EDR updates are delivered on Windows

Microsoft will distribute Defender for Endpoint EDR updates through Microsoft Update, enabling EDR security improvements to be released independently of monthly Windows operating system updates. The rollout started for Windows 10 devices in late May 2026 and will expand to Windows 11 and other supported Windows versions later this year. Microsoft expects deployment to be completed by fall 2026.

Meta claims NSO Group still targets WhatsApp users despite court order

Meta claims it disrupted spear-phishing attempts linked to NSO Group and is asking a US federal court to hold the spyware vendor in contempt for allegedly violating an injunction that bars it from targeting WhatsApp and its users.

Mythos Preview can weaponize N-day vulnerabilities in hours

Mythos Preview can develop working exploits from newly disclosed software vulnerabilities in hours, cutting down a process that has historically taken days or weeks, according to Anthropic.

Google patches Chrome zero-day exploited in the wild (CVE-2026-11645)

Google has fixed 74 vulnerabilities in Chrome, including a high-severity zero-day (CVE-2026-11645) that has been exploited in the wild. The fix has been shipped in Chrome 149.0.7827.102/.103 for Windows and macOS and Chrome 149.0.7827.102 for Linux, with the update rolling out to users over the coming days and weeks.

French government messaging platform breached through account hijacking

French authorities are investigating a compromise of Tchap, the government’s secure messaging platform, after hackers hijacked a user account and gained access to public chat rooms.

Anthropic’s Claude Fable 5 is out for public use, with safeguards for high-risk requests

Days after publishing research on how advanced AI systems could amplify cyber operations in the wrong hands, Anthropic released Claude Fable 5, a Mythos-class model for general use. The company said Mythos-class models possess advanced cybersecurity and research biology capabilities that can provide information and guidance beyond what is typically available through conventional online sources.

New Browser-in-the-Browser phishing uses fake login popups to steal Microsoft 365 credentials

A new Browser-in-the-Browser (BitB) phishing campaign is targeting Microsoft 365 users with fake login popups designed to closely mimic legitimate browser authentication windows, according to Palo Alto Networks Unit 42.

Identity theft is turning into a chain reaction for victims

For a growing number of victims, identity theft no longer ends with a fraudulent charge or a compromised account. More than one in four people who contacted the Identity Theft Resource Center during the reporting period were dealing with multiple identity-related incidents, according to the organization’s 2026 Trends in Identity Report.

X Square Robot open sources its robot-free data collection framework

Companies building robots for physical work spend large amounts of time and money operating machines by hand to gather training examples. Each session with a physical robot produces a small number of demonstrations per day, which slows the growth of datasets used to train embodied AI. Human demonstrators offer a cheaper source of data, and X Square Robot has put a system for this approach into public release.

Making the cloud prove it followed your privacy wishes

Companies that store personal data in cloud key-value databases should handle deletion requests by running the operation and confirming the job is complete. The people making those requests and the regulators overseeing them have had limited means to confirm the data is gone or that the record of its removal is genuine. GDPRuler, a middleware system from researchers at the Technical University of Munich and the University of Lisbon, sits between an application and an unmodified key-value database and enforces privacy rules as data passes through it.

9 out of 10 people can no longer distinguish real from AI-generated content

Online fraud is becoming harder to distinguish from legitimate activity as AI-generated messages, voices, photos, reviews, and identities become more convincing. Nearly nine in ten adults say they can no longer tell what is real from AI-generated content, according to the latest Malwarebytes survey. The share increased from 66% in 2025 to 85% in 2026.

FBI seizes 13 websites linked to alleged Chinese intelligence-gathering effort

Federal authorities have seized 13 internet domains allegedly used to target current and former U.S. government employees and military personnel with access to classified and sensitive information.

52% of direct-to-IP threats are missing from intelligence feeds

Security tools are good at inspecting websites, domains, URLs, and files, so attackers are moving lower in the stack and communicating directly with IP addresses, where visibility is limited. According to Palo Alto Networks’ report, this creates a visibility gap that allows malicious traffic to blend into normal internet activity and evade detection.

Google Colab CLI opens runtimes to Claude Code and Codex

Google released the Google Colab Command-Line Interface, a tool that connects local terminals to remote Colab runtimes. The CLI provides an execution platform for developers and AI agents, letting users provision compute, run local Python scripts on remote runtimes, and retrieve artifacts back to local machines.

OpenAI is locking down parts of ChatGPT to reduce data theft risks

OpenAI has started rolling out Lockdown Mode for ChatGPT, an optional security setting that restricts access to external resources and several product capabilities. It is available for personal accounts, including Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans, as well as self-serve ChatGPT Business accounts.

Samsung just made Galaxy phones more secure in One UI 9 beta

Samsung’s One UI 9 beta integrates Lockdown mode into the power menu. This is the screen that contains Power off, Restart, and emergency options. Opening it initiates Lockdown mode, disabling biometric authentication.

The security questions around Chinese AI coding models in U.S. software

Software developers across the United States are using AI models built in China to write, debug, and review code, drawn by prices below those of American alternatives. These models carry risks for the security of American software, according to a report from Booz Allen Hamilton, which tested how the models respond when the user appears to work for the U.S. government.

Malware ships with bugs that defenders could use against it

Static analysis tools have spent years scanning legitimate software for security bugs before it goes out the door. The same scanners work on malware, and malware carries a steady supply of its own bugs. Researchers ran four of these tools across 658 leaked malware projects and found that close to 90 percent contained at least one recognized software weakness.

Apple expands what parents can block, approve, and limit

Apple has previewed a set of new child safety features coming to iPhone, iPad, and the Mac later this year, expanding parental controls with tools that help families manage app access, web browsing, communication, and screen time.

Apple Intelligence can now replace weak passwords without user intervention

Apple’s next generation of Apple Intelligence, the company’s personal intelligence system, expands its capabilities and introduces new security features in Passwords. With the new update, Passwords can automatically replace weak or compromised passwords.

Scams now operate like real businesses with budgets and targets

Social media has overtaken email as a primary attack vector, showing changes in how people consume information and interact online, according to Bitdefender’s Global Scam Intelligence Report 2026. Fraud campaigns use advertisements, sponsored content, impersonation pages, and direct messages to reach users.

Apple extends Private Cloud Compute to third-party data centers

Apple is bringing its Private Cloud Compute (PCC) platform to Google Cloud, expanding the infrastructure behind Apple Intelligence to third-party data centers. Introduced in 2024, PCC provides cloud-based processing for AI workloads that exceed the capabilities of on-device models while maintaining Apple’s security and privacy guarantees.

Building reusable workflows with custom agents in Copilot CLI

Developers spend much of their working time in the terminal, generating commands, debugging issues, and running scripts close to their systems. Repeated terminal work tends to pile up small steps such as re-running the same commands, re-explaining context, and translating logs into a form a team can act on. Custom agents in GitHub Copilot CLI address these patterns by turning repeated tasks into reusable workflows.

Organizations can’t see much of their mobile AI activity

Organizations have limited visibility into AI activity on mobile devices despite security leaders expressing confidence in their AI governance, according to Lookout’s “Solving for the Mobile AI Blind Spot: Executive Confidence Meets Technical Reality” report.

Prompt injection still drives most agentic AI security failures in production

A backdoor sat on PyPI for three hours in March 2026. Nearly 47,000 downloads occurred during the window. The compromised package, LiteLLM, serves as the language-model gateway for CrewAI, DSPy, Microsoft GraphRAG, and dozens of other AI agent frameworks. Anyone pulling an update during that window pulled in an autonomous attack bot named hackerbot-claw along with it.

Threat actors are recruiting the people who hold cloud logins

Companies keep most of their data and applications in cloud platforms that anyone can reach with the right login. That setup turns each employee holding those credentials into a security variable, and members of the cybercrime underground have built methods to reach those people. Intel 471 tracked this activity into 2026 and sorted insider risk into three categories that cloud-reliant organizations contend with.

Fake Spotify Premium tutorials on TikTok and Instagram Reels spread malware

Cybercriminals are using TikTok and Instagram Reels videos to spread Vidar, an infostealer malware, through fake downloads for popular paid software, according to ReversingLabs. The researchers uncovered two campaigns behind the activity, each using a different approach to draw in viewers before sending them to external download sites.

Google sues China-based scammers over Gemini AI abuse

Google has filed a lawsuit against Outsider Enterprise, a China-based cybercrime network for using AI tools, including Gemini, to build phishing websites and scam infrastructure.

Cybercriminals are moving away from mass phishing campaigns

Phishing activity declined by roughly 20% in both 2024 and 2025, according to research from Zscaler’s ThreatLabz team. The drop followed years of growth that pushed phishing activity above 2 billion hits in 2023.

Authorities dismantle crypto laundering service that moved €336 million for cybercriminals

An international law enforcement operation has dismantled a cryptocurrency laundering service linked to ransomware groups and other cybercriminals that processed more than €336 million in illicit funds.

Cybersecurity jobs available right now: June 9, 2026

We’ve scoured the market to bring you a selection of roles that span various skill levels within the cybersecurity field. Check out this weekly selection of cybersecurity jobs available right now.

New infosec products of the week: June 12, 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from AISLE, Drata, Elastic, Filigran, IDnow, and Ridge Security.