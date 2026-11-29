Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

Xalgorix: Open-source AI penetration testing tool

Xalgorix, an open-source AI penetration testing tool, checks its work before it reports anything. When its main agent finds a bug, a second agent has to exploit that bug again. If the second agent can’t prove the bug is real or rule it out, Xalgorix keeps the finding and flags it for a person to review.

Yes, but securely: A cancer institute’s answer to shadow IT in research

In this interview with Help Net Security, Rocco Saviano, Director of Digital Transformation, Istituto Nazionale Tumori (INT), talks about keeping a cancer hospital running while protecting it from cyberattacks. He explains what happens when a nurse can’t open a chemotherapy plan, how INT works with smaller partner hospitals in the Rare Cancer Network, and why banning shadow IT in research rarely helps.

Infected TV boxes in BADBOX 3.0 rent out their owners’ home internet

HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence and Research Team has disrupted BADBOX 3.0, an operation run mainly from infected low-cost TV boxes that generated roughly 40 billion ad bid requests a day at its peak. That was more than 4% of all connected TV (CTV) traffic HUMAN observed and more than three times the volume of VASTFLUX, the previous record holder.

Linux patches can take weeks, and OpenAI and Cisco built Shirudo to help in the meantime

OpenAI and Cisco released Shirudo, an open-source tool that puts temporary protections on running Linux systems while their owners work on a patch. Shirudo is Japanese for “shield,” which is also what each protection is called: a small program that blocks the specific behavior a vulnerability depends on, with no restart needed.

Google Cloud CISO talks agentic AI security and the future of the SOC

In this interview with Help Net Security, Chris Betz, CISO of Google Cloud, answers five questions about security as AI agents spread. He says the old belief that human-led workflows would stay the norm has aged badly, since attackers use automation to move through networks in minutes.

Open-source AI pentesting framework Cairn keeps turning up in real-world attacks

Autonomous AI agents run by a Chinese-nexus threat actor spent nearly a full day failing to break into university servers, then found and exploited a zero-day in an open-source medical imaging AI application and gained a foothold. The agents ran on Cairn, an open-source AI penetration testing framework, with little human direction, Amazon Threat Intelligence says. The operator simply gave them a list of target IP addresses and a goal: “obtain shell access.”

Cisco Expressway vulnerability exploited to breach internal networks (CVE-2026-76466)

Attackers have been spotted exploiting a critical vulnerability (CVE-2026-76466) in Cisco Expressway gateways to breach organizations, Russian security company F6 revealed late last week.

GL.iNet cloud compromise hits routers and KVMs, older backdoors also found

Attackers compromised GoodCloud, GL.iNet’s cloud remote management service, and used it to install malware on routers and KVM (keyboard, video and mouse) devices connected to it.

Azure API Management vulnerability exploited to steal customers’ secrets

Attackers have exploited a vulnerability in Azure API Management (APIM) to steal credentials stored in customers’ instances, Microsoft has warned. Among the victims are several Norwegian organizations, including energy companies Equinor and Skagerak Energi, and organizations in other sectors and outside Norway, the country’s National Security Authority (NSM) confirmed.

Exploited: Abandoned Idunno.AntiCsrf library opens legacy ASP.NET apps to RCE (CVE-2026-131914)

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency added three new vulnerabilities to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog: CVE-2026-132224, an Optimizely Web Experimentation vulnerability attackers leveraged to plant malicious JavaScript on high-profile websites; a Drupal core remote code execution bug (CVE-2026-132165); and CVE-2026-131914, a deserialization of untrusted data vulnerability in Idunno AntiCsrf, a legacy ASP.NET anti-CSRF library.

How IT can delegate password management without losing control

IT is expected to secure company accounts, but it doesn’t always control how they’re created or shared. Departments manage their own tools and grant access to colleagues or contractors, often without involving IT. This leaves IT responsible for accounts it may not even know about.

AWS European Sovereign Cloud: Architecture, assurance, and compliance

Mustafa Isik, Chief Technologist, Sovereign Cloud at Amazon Web Services (AWS), gives an overview of the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, covering its architecture, sovereignty assurances, compliance milestones, available services and real-world use cases.

Security+ builds the foundation. SSCP proves you can execute

Knowing cybersecurity principles is one thing. Applying them under pressure when systems go down and response windows shrink is another. CompTIA Security+ provides the foundation, while ISC2’s Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP) validates the practical skills needed to protect critical systems. Together, they help cybersecurity professionals build operational readiness.

Attackers exploited Microsoft Entra Connect Health flaw to access tenant data

Attackers exploited a vulnerability in the Microsoft Entra Connect Health API to read the technical contact email addresses and configuration details of Entra tenants, the company warned affected organizations.

Cleverbridge alerts customers that hackers stole their credit card and CVV numbers

Hackers breached e-commerce platform Cleverbridge and made off with payment card data stored on it, the company has confirmed. Cleverbridge handles purchases, payments and subscriptions for other businesses, and its website lists Red Hat, Sony, SUSE, Veeam, Tenable and Jamf among its clients. The company has not said which of them, if any, had customers affected by the breach.

GlobeTopper faces up to $2.5 million in lost revenue after hackers steal $70,000 in gift cards

Hackers breached GlobeTopper, a B2B digital gift card and top-up platform, and stole API credentials belonging to some of its business customers, while gift cards worth about $70,000 were redeemed without authorization.

ShinyHunters-linked crew resurfaces on new leak site

The ShinyHunters leak site went dark in September, but a crew that supplied it with victims seems to have found a new home under the “Inception” name, Okta’s threat intelligence team has discovered.

GTA 6 hacker sentenced to seven years and released the same day

The Lapsus$ member who leaked footage of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) was sentenced to seven years in prison on Monday and released from custody on licence the same day, City of London Police announced.

Credential harvesting goes from fringe activity to major exploitation trend

Requests to steal credentials made up 13% of all vulnerability exploitation recorded between January and November 2026. Their monthly share climbed from about 1% in January to between 25% and 35% in September and October, data from VulnCheck’s canary network shows.

Police disrupt 57 illegal IPTV services and trace €26 million in crypto

A crackdown involving police from 11 countries has disrupted 57 illegal IPTV services and identified 321 pirate websites that draw more than 7.3 million visits a year. Europol coordinated the five-day operation in Seville, Spain, where investigators worked with the cryptocurrency industry and traced more than €26 million in crypto.

Bots exploited leaked AWS key from Docker image in under 8 seconds

A cloud access key left inside a newly published Docker image can be found and used by bots in less than eight seconds, Billy Tsouvalas and Nick Nikiforakis of Stony Brook University discovered after planting 300 decoy images on public container registries.

Critical Drupal installer flaw under active attack (CVE-2026-132165)

Attackers have been exploiting CVE-2026-132165, a flaw that lets them take over unpatched Drupal sites without logging in, since at least November 19, the Drupal Security Team has warned.

1Password breached through hijacked employee GitHub account, customer names and emails stolen

An attacker who got into a 1Password employee’s corporate GitHub account went on to copy account records for some of the company’s users and source code from private repositories, the password manager maker disclosed on Wednesday.

Data recovery firm co-founder accused of cashing in on ransomware victims

The co-founder of a Florida data recovery firm has been indicted on charges that he secretly paid ransomware gangs while telling victims his company never did. According to the indictment, the company told ransomware victims it had “sophisticated decryption technology” that could recover their data without a ransom being paid.

US agency tracking money laundering is latest casualty in string of federal breaches

An intrusion at the US Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) has forced the agency to take some systems offline and extend reporting deadlines for financial institutions.

Preinstalled Keenadu malware turns up on 220,000+ Android devices

A new Android phone can come out of the box with malware already in its firmware, and the number of such devices detected each month has grown more than 2.5 times over the past year, according to Kaspersky.

US seizes nearly $17 billion in global war on scam rings

The US government has gone after more than 800 alleged scammers in what it calls its largest-ever crackdown on scams targeting Americans.

Flight Centre Travel Group warns of customer data breach involving some passport details

Travellers who booked accommodation through Flight Centre and several of its leisure brands may have had their names, and in rare cases passport and health details, accessed by unknown persons, Flight Centre Travel Group (FLT) disclosed.

Chinese and North Korean state hackers add ARTEX AI framework to their arsenal

State-sponsored hacking groups tied to Beijing and Pyongyang have started running the ARTEX pentesting tool in attacks, Microsoft Threat Intelligence warned this week.

FIFA hacked, cybercriminals claim access to sensitive internal records

Cybercriminals broke into FIFA’s systems and gained access to “a limited set of personal and business information,” world football’s governing body confirmed on Thursday.

Debian 13.8 bundles kernel and Chromium security fixes with a 122-package bugfix list

The Debian project released Debian 13.8, the eighth update to its stable “trixie” series. It mainly carries security fixes, plus corrections for a few serious bugs, and it bundles advisories Debian had already published separately.

Google’s semantic governance policies can block an AI agent’s tool call before it runs

Google lets enterprises put a checkpoint in front of an AI agent‘s actions. Semantic governance policies, in Preview on the Gemini platform, look at each tool call the agent’s model proposes and block it before it runs if the call doesn’t match the user’s request or breaks a company rule. The check sits outside the agent, at an enforcement point such as Agent Gateway.

COBIT 7 adds AI risk scenarios to ISACA’s governance frameworkCOBIT 7 adds AI risk scenarios to ISACA’s governance framework

To help organizations strengthen how they govern information and technology, ISACA has released COBIT 7, the latest version of its globally recognized framework for information and technology (I&T) governance.

Black Friday scams started earlier this year without the usual red flags

This year’s fake Black Friday deals started appearing on September 1, more than a month earlier than last year, and most of them don’t mention the holiday or use a lookalike address, according to Doppel.

Signal blocks AI assistants from peeking at your private messages

Signal, the encrypted messaging app, is restricting AI assistants built into mobile operating systems from capturing the content of users’ conversations. The protections target Siri AI on iOS 27 and AI assistants on supported Android devices, including Google’s Gemini.

Stalwart: Open-source Microsoft Exchange replacement

Stalwart, an open source mail server, shipped version 1.2.0 with support for the protocols Exchange clients speak: MAPI over HTTP, Exchange Web Services (EWS), Exchange ActiveSync and Autodiscover. Outlook, Apple Mail and the built-in apps on phones connect to it as they would to an Exchange server, with mail, calendars, contacts, tasks and notes in one account. The feature is part of the free Community edition, licensed under the AGPL.

Ransomware gangs keep multiplying, even as fewer victims pay

Ransomware groups listed 2,830 victims on data leak sites in the third quarter of 2026, the highest quarterly total on record, according to Check Point Research’s State of Ransomware Q3 2026 report. July accounted for 964 victims, August for 1,042 and September for 824.

Claude Ship gives AI a seat on both sides of code review

Anthropic launched Claude Ship in beta, a suite of agents that reviews pull requests, fixes issues and approves changes permitted by a team’s policy. Teams decide where it runs and which changes require human approval.

Elastic puts AI agents to work on the SOC alert backlogElastic announced Elastic Security 9.6, which introduces AlertZero, a set of AI agents that triage alerts, hunt threats and tune detection rules in the background. The release also adds ransomware protection for Linux, expanded entity resolution and an expanded set of 143 detection rules covering AI agents and large language model platforms.

Holiday scam losses force some victims to cut back on essentials

The proportion of Americans who say they have fallen victim to a holiday shopping scam has nearly doubled since last year, according to new research from McAfee. Forty-two percent say they have fallen for one, up from 22% in 2025.

gputaskman: Open-source task manager for GPUs

gputaskman is an open-source task manager for GPUs that runs in a terminal on Windows, Linux, WSL, and Apple Silicon Macs. It shows which process is holding a machine’s GPU memory, how busy each process keeps the card, and which AI model sits behind the numbers, where it can find evidence for one.

Anthropic wants to catch rogue AI activity without retaining your data

Anthropic has launched a public beta of Enterprise Frontier Safeguards (EFS), enabling organizations to detect potentially harmful AI activity across multiple interactions while maintaining zero data retention (ZDR).

People are willing to pay to vanish from search results

More than half of U.S. adults would like to see a log of everyone who has searched for their name online. In a survey of 1,008 adults by Incogni, 53% said they would like that record to cover the past five years, and 55% said they would pay to have their personal information permanently removed from all public search results.

Google mandates MCP or CLI access for Workspace AI agents starting February 2027

Google has announced security controls across Google Workspace and Google Cloud to address the risks associated with autonomous AI agents accessing enterprise data, executing tasks, and interacting with cloud infrastructure.

More than 4,400 malicious domains are waiting for holiday shoppers

Cybercriminals are positioned to exploit the holiday shopping season through fraudulent storefronts, retailer impersonation, payment fraud and account takeover attacks, according to FortiGuard Labs’ Holiday Season Cyber Threats Report 2026.

Proxmox 9.3 adds production snapshots for SAN-backed VMs

Proxmox Virtual Environment 9.3 adds production support for snapshots on shared LVM storage over iSCSI and Fibre Channel SANs. The open-source virtualization platform also gives each guest an identity that survives migration, backup and restore.

AI raises new questions about what penetration testing proves

AI is becoming an established part of threat-led penetration testing (TLPT), with 81% of surveyed providers using the technology beyond experimentation, according to research from CREST.

Product showcase: Norton helps Claude users uncover the telltale signs of fraud

The Norton connector for Claude brings the company’s Genie AI-powered scam detection capabilities into the chatbot. Users can submit suspicious emails, text messages, screenshots, and links for analysis, as well as ask questions about cybersecurity, privacy, and identity protection.

In 2027, “the agent did it” stops being an excuse

Enterprises will come under growing pressure to establish accountability for autonomous AI agents in 2027, with regulators, corporate boards and insurers demanding evidence of how organizations govern automated decisions, manage access privileges and prevent operational disruption, according to SailPoint’s 2027 Identity Security Predictions.

Cybersecurity jobs available right now: November 24, 2026

We’ve scoured the market to bring you a selection of roles that span various skill levels within the cybersecurity field. Check out this weekly selection of cybersecurity jobs available right now.